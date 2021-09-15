KALONA – Errors proved costly for the Panthers in a four-set Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Ravens.
Pekin connected on just 18 kills in the match, committing 22 errors in 102 attacks. Claire Roth led the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 SEI north) in the match, recording five kills and 17 digs.
Esther Hughes led Hillcrest Academy with 18 kills, four blocks and 10 aces in the match.
No. 7 (3A) West Burlington 25-25-25, Cardinal 9-7-14
ELDON – Lauren Summers led the seventh-ranked Falcons to an eighth straight win to open the season with 12 digs and four aces in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action, keeping the Comets winless.
Emma Becker led Cardinal defensively with 11 digs against the 8-0 Falcons while Sydney Pickrell collected a team-best six kills at the net. Riley Bears led Cardinal in the match with eight assists.
Cardinal (0-7, 0-3 SEI south) hosts their own tournament on Saturday. Twin Cedars, WACO, Danville and Highland will take part in the tournament.