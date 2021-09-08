KEOSAUQUA – In just the team's second meet of the season, the Fairfield girls cross-country team brought home championship hardware beating a pair of state-qualifying rivals just 20 miles down Highway 1 on Tuesday.
Carley Seeley and Kelsey Pacha each produced top-five runs for the Trojans, setting the tone for a winning night as a team as Fairfield edged No. 14 (2A) Davis County by three points (35-38) for the Class AA championship at the Van Buren County Invitational. Malena Bloomquist added a seven-place finish for the Trojans, followed by teammate Makenzie Kraemer who came home ahead of Davis County teammates Alyvia VanMaaenen and Karston Nebel.
Macy Hill claimed the individual win for the Mustang girls, beating Seeley for the title at Riverview Country Club. Cardinal finished fourth in the AA girls team title race with 112 points, led by a 16th-place run from Joey Tedrow.
Payten Poling finished second in the Class A girls race for Van Buren County. Moravia's Olivia Hathcock placed ninth.
The Davis County boys also placed second in team points, scoring 51 to finish as the Class AA runner-up to Danville-New London's team total of 19. Carson Shively finished second in the Class AA boys race for the Mustangs to Danville-New London's Ty Carr.
Fairfield teammates Gavin Van Veen and Kaidyn Mickels each finished in the top 10, placing seventh and eighth, respectively, for the Trojans. Karson Kirkpatrick led Cardinal in the AA boys race, finishing 19th.
The Moravia boys finished fourth among Class A teams with 96 points, led by a 13th-place run from Matthew Seals. Chase Clark placed in the top 10 for the Van Buren County boys in Class A, beating Holy Trinity's Maddox Rung to the finish line for 10th place.
History made at Sigourney Invitational
SIGOURNEY – Kinnick Palmer paced the Sigourney boys cross-country team, finishing 23rd in 26:29.81 at the home invitational meet for the Savages.
The Columbus girls cross-country team won the team title on Tuesday night at the Sigourney Golf Course. It was the Wildcat girls first team championship in 10 years since winning the Mediapolis Invitational in 2011.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Davis County 20-23-25-25-15, Knoxville 25-25-23-20-13
KNOXVILLE — The Mustangs continued to come through in the clutch, becoming the second South Central Conference team to erase a two-set deficit this season against the Panthers.
Davis County took advantage of 37 hitting errors by Knoxville, leading to a .057 kill efficiency, to earn a sixth straight win including a second straight victory decided in one decisive set. The Mustangs brought home the English Valleys Tournament on Saturday, winning 15-11 in the final set of the championship match against East Marshall.
Brittany Bacorn did a little bit of everything for Knoxville, finishing with 20 assists, 16 kills, 23 digs and four aces. Abby Wadle added 12 kills. Melanie Sullivan had seven kills and Charlee Heffron had six kills.
Defensively, Emma Dunkin joined Bacorn with 23 digs while Ella Breazeale had three blocks.
Knoxville (5-4, 0-2 SCC) will go to No. 14 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0, 1-0 SCC) next Tuesday. Davis County (9-4, 2-0 SCC) will head to the Charger Dome on Saturday seeking to win the Chariton Tournament.
Albia 26-25-25, Clarke 24-23-17
OSCEOLA — Addison Halstead hammered home 10 kills on 15-19 hitting for the Lady Dees, who overcame 27 errors at the net to complete a South Central Conference sweep of the Indians.
Halstead added a pair of assists on blocks while senior libero Adelina Curiel paced Albia's defense in the back row, collecting a team-high 15 digs. Sydney Hoskins hammered eight aces, Ashley Beary led Albia in serving going 21-23 and Emma Wenger finished with 26 assists to lead the Lady Dees.
Albia (7-3, 2-0 SCC) heads to the Chariton Tournament on Saturday, opening the tournament facing Davis County at 9 a.m.
Fairfield 18-25-25-25, Fort Madison 25-21-18-20
FORT MADISON – Fairfield overcame a slow start at Fort Madison, using changes in the line-up to pick up a four-set Southeast Conference win at the Hound Dome on Tuesday.
Macy and Maggie Rayburn combined for 17 kills and seven blocks for the Trojans. Anna Dunlap led the offensive attack at the net for Fairfield as the state place-winning hurdler leapt up to hammer home 10 kills against the Bloodhounds.
Maddie Jones collected a team-leading 40 assists in four sets for Fairfield while collecting 11 digs. The Trojans finished with 64 digs in the match, paced by 17 from freshman Lilly Bergren.
Fairfield (4-1, 2-0 Southeast) heads to the Linn-Mar Tournament on Saturday
Columbus 23-25-25-18-15, Pekin 25-22-15-25-12
COLUMBUS – Victoria Howell paced the Wildcats at the net with 15 kills while getting a boost from freshman Lily Coil, who hammered 13 winners on 30-32 attacking in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division thriller against the Panthers.
Sadie Sieren led Pekin with 12 digs while Claire Roth added 10 as the Panthers used their defense to stay in the match. Roth also collected four of Pekin's 10 ace serves in the match while Taylor Gambell collected a team-best 15 assists and led Pekin (2-4, 0-2 SEI north) in serving, going 21-23.
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-22-25, Moravia 21-16-25-23
LIBERTY CENTER – Brooklyn Metz went 26-29 hitting, leading the Saints with nine kills in a four-set Bluegrass Conference win over the Mohawks.
Summer Karpan added four aces while Karsyn Mateer went 20-21 serving for Melcher-Dallas. Emma Heaberlin led the Saints with 17 digs against Moravia (0-9, 0-2 Bluegrass) while Saydi Benz collected the only block of the match.