KEOSAUQUA — Lauren Summers won a duel of the top two teams in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division softball standings, allowing just one run on seven hits over seven innings while driving in the go-ahead run in the third inning as the fourth-ranked Falcons took a second win and a two-game lead in the standings over the Warriors.
Chelsey Huff struck out eight batters over seven innings for Van Buren County, allowing four runs on five hits. Huff hammered a two-out solo home run in the opening inning, tying the game at 1-1. Home runs by Logan Kelley and Lyndsey Kelley in the sixth inning opened a three-run lead for West Burlington-Notre Dame.
Huff collected two hits for the Warriors (14-3, 6-2 SEI south), who stranded potential go-ahead runs at second base in both the second and third innings. Hits by Annabell Cormier and Ivy Davidson brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the sixth for Van Buren County before Summers retired the final five batters of the game, forcing Aly Campbell into a fly out to left and Bree Kirkhart in an inning-ending groundout back to the pitching circle.
No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 5, Pleasantville 2
PLEASANTVILLE — Carly Goodwin picked up the win in the pitching circle despite having her bid for a third straight no-hitter ended by the Trojans. Goodwin scattered two runs on three hits while striking out six batters over seven innings as the Savages rallied in the fifth, scoring four runs to erase Pleasantville's 1-0 lead.
Goodwin was one of four Sigourney batters to collected two hits, driving in two runs to help the Savages (11-6) rally for the win. Courtney Hemsley added two hits, scoring a run.
Moravia 8, Diagonal 5
MORAVIA — Isabel Hanes kicked off an explosive start for the Mohawks with the first of two hits for the senior second baseman, scoring the first of six runs in the opening inning of a Bluegrass Conference win.
Anaya Keith matched Hanes with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kjirsten Albertson added two hits for Moravia, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Moravia (11-7, 8-1 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Thursday. Action at Foreman City Park gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
Cardinal 13-10, New London 1-0
NEW LONDON — The Comets scored 11 runs in the fourth inning of the opening game against the Tigers, breaking away for the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference south division wins over the Tigers.
Ely Manning would score what proved to be the only run that New London would manage in two games against the Comets, giving the Tigers a first-inning lead in the opener. Cardinal pitching would limit New London to just six hits over 10 innings in the doubleheader sweep.
Cardinal (8-8, 6-3 SEI south) will host Chariton and Pekin in a triangular tournament on Saturday. The Comets will open the tournament facing Chariton at 9 a.m.
Wapello 1-9, Pekin 0-4
PEKIN — Liv Fuller's RBI double to left center brought in Morgan Richenberger with the game-winning run in the seventh inning to clinch the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference north division wins over the Panthers.
Wapello clinched the sweep, scoring three times in the second inning to erase an early 1-0 Pekin lead in the second game. Ada Boysen, Aliyah Lolling and Sammy Ewart all drove in two runs as the Arrows scored five times in the third, opening an 8-1 lead.
Brooke Miller suffered the loss in the opening game in the pitching circle, taking a one-hit shutout into the seventh. Miller added three hits at the plate in the second game for the Panthers while Emi Zook drilled a two-run homer.
Pekin (4-9, 3-5 SEI north) heads to No. 15 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
Orient-Macksburg 17, Moulton-Udell 2
MOULTON — Addie Hunter and Adriana Howard drove in both runs for the Eagles, collecting two of M-U's seven hits in a Bluegrass Conference loss to the Bulldogs.
Hannah King led M-U with two hits in three at-bats. Orient-Macksburg pounded out 18 hits in the win, including two doubles and a home run off the bat of Logann Carson driving in five runs while allowing Carson to come home scoring three times in the win.
Moulton-Udell (3-10, 2-7 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Thursday.