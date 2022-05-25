EDDYVILLE — On a night where the wind was blowing out at Ron Welsch Field, Kyler Ricard delivered the biggest blow of the night.
The junior outfielder hammered a tie-breaking grand slam in the fourth inning, putting Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ahead for good in a back-and-forth slugfest with Lynnville-Sully. Blair Francis walked and scored on an error in the fifth, clinching a 13-8 non-conference win.
After being shut out by Fairfield in a 2-0 season-opening loss last Wednesday, EBF has won four straight games scoring at least 11 runs in all four wins. The Rockets were coming off a South Central Conference-opening doubleheader sweep at Clarke on Monday, winning 16-0 in game one and 17-3 in game two at Osceola.
Ricard's grand slam was the second of the night for the Rockets. Braxton Malloy rallied EBF (4-1) in the bottom of the third, clearing the bases with a swing that sent a ball over the fence in center, giving the Rockets a 6-5 lead.
Run-scoring hits later in the third by Alex Garman and Carsen Wade closed out a six-run rally for EBF after Lynnville-Sully (2-1) scored five times in the top of the inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Hawks answered back, tying the game at 8-8 in the top of the fourth on a two-run triple by Bryce Richards and a game-tying RBI single by Owen Norris.
EBF returns to the diamond seeking a fifth straight win on Thursday night at Pella.
Davis County 10, Wayne 0
BLOOMFIELD — Caedyn Glosser paced the Mustangs at the top of the batting order, collecting four hits including a triple while scoring four times in a non-conference win over the Falcons at the West Complex.
Dawson Townsend added two hits, including a double, while driving in a team-leading three runs for Davis County. Dalton Reeves worked around six walks in three innings, allowing just two hits while striking out two batters on the mound and driving in two runs at the plate.
Nolan Cremer polished off the win for the Mustangs, tossing two scoreless innings in relief. Justin Matheney added two hits and scored twice.
Davis County (2-0) heads to Centerville on Friday for a South Central Conference doubleheader at Pat Daugherty Field.
Ankeny Christian Academy 7, Moravia 3
MORAVIA — Malachi Johnson delivered three hits and scored three runs, helping the Eagles put away a Bluegrass Conference win against the Mohawks.
Gage Hanes went 2-4 at the plate for Moravia with an RBI single to left that helped Moravia tie the game at 2-2 in the third inning.
Moravia (0-1, 0-1 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Thursday.
Mid-Prairie 8, Fairfield 6 (9)
FAIRFIELD — Dylan Henry and Will Cavanagh each drove in a run in the top of the ninth, lifting the Golden Hawks to a thrilling extra-inning non-conference win after preventing the Trojans from walking off with the victory in the bottom of the eighth.
After erasing 5-4 and 6-5 Mid-Prairie leads, Tallon Bates appeared to deliver a game-winning double for Fairfield (2-2), but the Golden Hawks were able to throw the winning run out at home to extend the game. Evan Haines, who doubled while driving in two runs and scoring twice, was retired by Cain Brown for the final out of the eighth to extend the game.
Fairfield heads to the Davis County Tournament in Bloomfield on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 14 (3A) EBF 15, Lynnville-Sully 5
EDDYVILLE — Megan Lobberecht delivered a tie breaking RBI single in the second before adding two more run-scoring hits during rallies in the third and fifth innings the clinched a non-conference win over the Hawks.
Molly Shafer, coming off a pair of state medal-winning performances at the state track and field championships, went 3-4 at the plate on Wednesday for EBF finishing a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Shafer doubled and homered in the win, scoring four times for the Rockets.
Sarah Schutt added her first home run of the season, matching Lobberecht with three runs driven in and two runs scored. Kaylee Helm added three hits, driving in one run and scoring once for the 14th-ranked Rockets.
EBF (2-0) hosts fifth-ranked (4A) Fairfield in a varsity doubleheader on Thursday.
No. 7 (1A) Sigourney 10, Springville 0
SPRINGVILLE — Carly Goodwin tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout, racking up 14 strikeouts for the Savages in a 10-run non-conference win over the Orioles.
Kenzi VanDenHeuvel, in just her second high school softball contest, matched freshman teammate Josephine Moore with a team-high three hits. VanDenHeuvel doubled twice, driving in two runs while scoring once.
Moore homered, driving in two runs of her own for the seventh-ranked Savages. Dani Aller added a triple, going 2-2 driving in two runs while scoring once.
Sigourney (2-0) heads to Keota on Friday.
Moulton-Udell 9, Orient-Macksburg 6
MOULTON — Four run-scoring hits in the fifth inning rallied the Eagles to a Bluegrass Conference win over the Bulldogs. Consecutive infield singles by Chloe Potter and Miah Burgher put M-U on top for good.
Lexi Smith tripled while leading the Eagles (1-1, 1-0 Bluegrass) with two hits in the win. Adriana Howard doubled and matched Hannah King in scoring a pair of runs.
M-U heads to Seymour on Thursday.
Cardinal 13-7, Washington 14-2
WASHINGTON — Despite allowing 10 runs on eight hits over five innings in the pitching circle, Isabella Salazar earned the win in the opening game for the Demons collecting three hits with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a wild non-conference slugfest to open a varsity doubleheader on Tuesday.
Cardinal scored runs in six of the seven innings in game one, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the very first inning. The Comets would not let the lead slip away in game two, opening a 5-0 lead in the fifth before putting the game away with two runs in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead.
Cardinal (2-1) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play at New London on Thursday.
No. 6 (1A) Wayne 5, No. 10 (3A) Davis County 2
BLOOMFIELD — Emily Jones collected three hits, including a two-run single in the fifth, while outdueling Madeline Barker in the pitching circle allowing one earned run over seven innings on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters on Tuesday as the sixth-ranked Falcons edged the 10th-ranked Mustangs in a battle of state tournament hopefuls.
Barker struck out nine batters over seven innings for Davis County, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Rachel McFarland collected a pair of hits, scoring once for the Mustangs.
Davis County (1-1) heads to Centerville on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Waukee Northwest 10, Ottumwa 0
WAUKEE — Natalie Gallagher, Anna Coppola, Zoey Mahoney and Alaina Ashmore each scored a pair of goals for the Wolves, clinching a Class 3A regional semifinal win over the Bulldogs in the opening minute of the season half.
Ottumwa wraps up the girls soccer season with a final record of 4-13.