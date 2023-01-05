PEKIN — Key wins by Calvin Walton and Aiden Kelley helped the Moravia wrestling team clinch a clean sweep of a quadrangular at Pekin on Tuesday night.
Kelley pinned Hank Bulechek with 45 seconds left in the second period of a 138-pound match, lifting Moravia to a 42-39 win over Davis County. Walton, meanwhile, scored the decisive fall of a 42-36 win over Pekin scoring the victory over Gannon Greiner in 94 seconds of a 132-pound match creating a 36-36 tie before a forfeit for Keeton Ellison at 138 pounds put the Mohawks on top.
Keeton Ellison (138), William Kok (145), Cameron Nicoletto (182) and Aiden Golston (126) scored falls for Moravia in a 56-18 win over Cardinal. Brock Lewman (170) and Isaac Cox (285) picked up pins for the Comets against the Mohawks.
Davis County scored two dual wins at Pekin, picking up a 48-27 win over Cardinal and a 48-30 win over the hosting Panthers. Lewman and Cox scored falls for the Comets against the Mustangs while Morgan VanHemert (145), Dean Bragg, Jr. (152), Deken Sorensen (132) and Bulechek picked up falls for Davis County in the win over Cardinal.
Sorensen added a fall in 31 seconds over Greiner in Davis County's dual win over Pekin while Emmitt Newton pinned Reed Lauderman in 58 seconds at 106 pounds. Logan Baker (160), Gavyn Brown (170) and Ryan Doud (195) each scored falls for the Panthers against the Mustangs.
Pekin was able to hold off Cardinal, 36-29, thanks to a late fall scored by Greiner over Bradly Snook in 2:32. Baker, Brown and Blake Juhl (182) all scored first-period falls for the Panthers against the Comets while Mason Shepherd clinched a 21-5 tech fall with 27 seconds left in a 120-pound match for Cardinal against Pekin's Zachary Doud.
The Cardinal girls were able to secure an 18-6 dual win over the Pekin girls on Tuesday. Macy Grove (125), Ajaah Cox (155) and Skyllar Welch (170) each scored falls for the Comets while Payten Coleman scored fall for the Panthers in 2:13 over Chloe Goodman at 125 pounds.
Davis County (7-7) will compete at the Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday after hosting Centerville, Chariton and Clarke in a South Central Conference double dual on Thursday. Moravia (16-6) will also compete in Ottumwa on Saturday after taking on Interstate 35 and West Central Valley in a triangular on Thursday.
Cardinal (5-17) heads to the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday after competing in a South Central Conference double dual at Albia with Knoxville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Pekin (2-9) also heads to the North Mahaska Tournament on Saturday.
Fairfield 49, Chariton 30
CHARITON — Zach and Aiden Westercamp scored scored two of Fairfield's four falls in the first six matches, building a 33-6 lead over the Chargers.
Dre Smithburg added a second-period fall over Dane Dyer at 220 pounds. Cale McCabe scored a fall 36 seconds into the second period of a 106-pound match for the Trojans over Dylan Chandler to help clinch the dual win.
North Mahaska 42, Fairfield 32
CHARITON — Joel DeJong scored a fall in 59 seconds in a pivotal 120-pound match, clinching the dual win for the Warhawks over the Trojans in the triangular at Chariton's Charger Dome on Tuesday.
Dain Burkhart picked up his second win of the night for Fairfield, pinning Max Reed in 3:02 to clinch a 182-pound victory. Smithburg added a second fall for the Trojans in 2:49 at 220 pounds while McCabe scored a 12-0 major decision over Ryan Groom.
Fairfield (5-3) heads to Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday after facing West Hancock (Mo.) and Keokuk in a triangular on Thursday.
BOYS SWIMMING
Centerville 100, Keokuk 76
KEOKUK — Grant Wilson helped the Big Reds score a dual win at Hoerner YMCA on Tuesday, taking the victory in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:29.39 and the 500-yard freestyle in 7:05.3.
Nate Sells scored the win for the Centerville boys in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.55. John White picked up the win for the Big Reds in the 50-yard freestyle, completing the one-lap sprint in 23.31 seconds.
Centerville (3-10) heads to Burlington on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Knoxville 56
KNOXVILLE — Whitney Klyn led the balanced attack for the fifth-ranked Rockets, scoring 18 points while dishing out a team-leading six assists as EBF remained unbeaten while taking over the outright lead in the South Central Conference girls' basketball standings.
Molly Shafer added 15 points for the Rockets while Aliya Wagamon scored 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking a game-high three shots. Ava Eastlick added 11 points and matched Klyn with a team-leading four steals.
Fifth-ranked (2A) EBF (10-0, 6-0 SCC) faces Centerville on Friday in a battle of last year's two co-SCC champions.
Albia 58, Davis County 47
ALBIA — After being held scoreless in the first half, Lillian DeMoss came alive in the final 16 minutes scoring a game-high 20 points to rally the Lady Dees from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Kennedy Skaggs came off the bench to lead Davis County with 11 points before fouling out. Reese Humphrey added 10 points and a team-leading five steals for the Mustangs, helping Davis County jump out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Albia (5-5, 2-4 SCC) heads to Knoxville on Friday seeking to extend their winning straight to four straight games while Davis County (3-7, 2-4 SCC) hosts Chariton.
Fairfield 53, Van Buren County 45
KEOSAUQUA — Despite a 28-point, 15-rebound effort from Warrior junior Ivy Davidson, the Trojans held on for their second win of the season building a late 14-point lead before finishing the game off in the final minute from the free throw line.
Fairfield (2-8) returns to Southeast Conference action at Washington on Friday. Van Buren County (1-6) heads to Mediapolis on Friday after hosting Columbus on Thursday.
Centerville 61, Clarke 41
CENTERVILLE — Centerville continued a successful start to a busy opening week of 2023, rolling to a South Central Conference win over Clarke at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Rachel George led Centerville with 29 points. Adrianna Howard added 16 points for the Redettes.
Centerville (5-4, 3-3 SCC) heads to fifth-ranked (2A) EBF on Friday.
Chariton 63, Cardinal 40
ELDON — Mckenzie Snook led the Chargers with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double in a South Central Conference road win over the Comets.
Snook added a game-high seven assists and six steals for Chariton. Abby Doran and Tatyana Allen-Winston each scored 11 points for the Chargers.
Cardinal (1-8, 0-6 SCC) heads to Clarke on Friday.
Lynnville-Sully 29, Sigourney 28
SULLY — Carly Goodwin led the Savages with eight points in a South Cedar League road loss to the Hawks.
Zoe Webb added seven points and five rebounds, helping Sigourney take a 28-27 lead into the final seconds. Tatum Huyser scored nine points to lead Lynnville-Sully, who scored the game-winning basket with two seconds left.
Sigourney (6-6, 4-4 SICL) hosts Pekin on Saturday.
Ankeny Christian 58, Moulton-Udell 15
MOULTON — Katie Quick and Chloe Roe each scored a game-high 15 points in a Bluegrass Conference road win on Tuesday.
Madison Barber came off the bench to score a team-leading five points for M-U. Lexi Smith added four points for the Eagles.
Moulton-Udell (0-10, 0-6 Bluegrass) hosts Mormon Trail on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 92, Davis County 44
ALBIA — Drew Chance led the Blue Demons to a South Central Conference win over the Mustangs, scoring a game-high 31 points propelling Albia to a 55-point second half and a season-high 92 point single-game outburst.
Micha Carroll led Davis County with 14 points in the loss. Albia pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 33-11 to open a 70-35 lead.
Albia (5-4, 4-2 SCC) heads to Knoxville to face the first-place Panthers on Friday. Davis County (1-6, 0-6 SCC) hosts Chariton on Friday seeking their first conference win of the season.
Knoxville 63, No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57
KNOXVILLE — Jay Kellar scored a career-high 19 points for the Panthers, who took the outright lead in the South Central Conference boys' basketball race using a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to snap EBF's 17-game conference winning streak.
Fifth-ranked (2A) EBF (8-1, 5-1 SCC) hosts Centerville on Friday.
Chariton 73, Cardinal 63 (OT)
ELDON — Mason Smith scored a game-high 30 points for the Chargers, leading a comeback win at Cardinal erasing a 22-point halftime deficit to force overtime before outscoring the Comets 12-2 in the extra four-minute period.
Blaine Wallace added a double-double for Chariton, scoring 15 points while hauling in 10 rebounds. Quinten Gruwell added 15 points and nine boards while Brock Oxenreider led the Chargers with a game-high 17 rebounds in the South Central Conference road triumph.
Cardinal (2-7, 2-4 SCC) heads to Clarke on Friday.
Clarke 75, Centerville 38
CENTERVILLE — Jack Cooley dominated in the post for the Indians at Lakeview Gymnasium, scoring a game-high 21 points while hauling in a game-high 21 rebounds in a South Central Conference win.
Cole White added a double-double for Clarke with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Sinnott led the Centerville in the loss with 13 points while Connor Stephens added 12 points for the Big Reds.
Centerville (1-8, 1-5 SCC) heads to fifth-ranked (2A) EBF on Friday.
No. 5 (1A) Lynnville-Sully 81, Sigourney 46
SULLY — Conner Maston led a balanced attack for the unbeaten Hawks with 19 points in a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Savages.
Preston Rodibaugh added 17 points while Klayton Van Dyke scored 10 points and hauled in five rebounds. The Hawks jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead, scoring 19 points in each of the first two quarters, before answering a 20-point third quarter outburst by Sigourney with 30 points in the same period to open a 68-38 lead.
Sigourney (6-5, 4-4 SICL) hosts Colfax-Mingo on Friday.
Ankeny Christian 84, Moulton-Udell 24
MOULTON — Cade Wierck scored a game-high 19 points for Ankeny Christian, sparking a 21-2 start to the Bluegrass Conference contest.
Eli Christensen added 12 points while Garrett Pearson came off the bench to score 10 points in the road win. Cameron Swarts led Moulton-Udell with eight points in the loss.
Moulton-Udell (0-10, 0-4 Bluegrass) hosts Mormon Trail on Friday.
West Liberty 33, Van Buren County 28
WEST LIBERTY — Ty Jones matched Comet teammate Diego Hernandez with a team-leading nine points while hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds in a defensive non-conference battle with the Warriors.
Van Buren County (2-5) looked to bounce back on Thursday at home against Columbus. On Friday, the Warriors head to Mediapolis.
