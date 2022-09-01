WILLIAMSBURG — The Davis County cross-country teams opened the season on Tuesday running at the Williamsburg Raider Invitational.
The Mustang girls finished in fourth place, scoring 124 points with the second-best spread between the top seven runners. Karston Nebel led Davis County, finishing 19th overall in 24:01.8 followed by Morgan Schultz (26th in 25:10.4), Brady Houston (28th in 25:40.5), Kallee Nebel (29th in 25:44.6), Alyssa Rudd (32nd in 25:52.1), Mary Luffy (36th in 26:48.5) and Halle Husted (39th in 26:57.6).
The Davis County boys finished ninth with 204 points, led by a 33rd-place finish from Sutton Shively in 20:26.8. Drake Hamm (40th in 20:48.9), Mark Shirley (44th in 21:06.3), Daniel Oliver (45th in 21:10.7), Gavin Shively (46th in 21:19), Chandler Bachman (57th in 22:03.5) and Cameron Hubbartt (58th in 22:03.5) rounded out the meet for the Mustang boys.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 3 (2A) EBF 25-25-25, Centerville 12-19-14
CENTERVILLE — Kate Shafer produced a successful all-around night for the third-ranked Rockets in the South Central Conference opener against the Redettes at Lakeview Gymnasium. Shafer led EBF with 23 assists, four aces, 11 digs and matched EBF teammate Aliya Wagamon with a team-leading three blocks.
"It was a hot gym and the girls played well at times to dominate the match," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We had some breakdown in the second set allowing Centerville in the ball game. We weren't reacting or moving our feet well to the ball. We did a great job in set three to take control."
Whitney Klyn and Molly Shafer each finished with a team-best six kills for the Rockets. Klyn added three aces on 14-16 serving and 15-18 attacking with four digs and one block while Shafer added three assists, two blocks and four digs while going 8-9 serving.
Kate Shafer was a perfect 6-6 attacking, connecting on four kills and was 11-13 serving for EBF. Wagamon was 6-8 attacking with two kills on the offensive side of the net for the Rockets.
"Overall the atmosphere was awesome with a great turnout for a student section at an away match," Genskow said. "This really helped in keeping the intensity at a high level throughout the match."
Cooper Champoux was 8-8 attacking with two kills, 13-14 serving with two aces, one assist and one block for EBF. Kaylee Helm was a perfect 11-11 serving with two aces and six digs for the Rockets.
Cassidy Long finished 7-8 serving while Lacey Taylor added a dig. Lily Davis went 2-2 serving for EBF (9-0, 1-0 SCC), who will host Cardinal on Parents Night on Tuesday for an SCC match.
"We will continue to work on the basic aspects of our game, controlling what we can control on the court," Genskow said.
Sigourney 25-25-23-25, Pekin 20-13-25-15
SIGOURNEY — Reagan Clarahan led the Savages at the net with seven kills on 13-14 attacking while matching Amiya Smallwood with a pair of blocks in a four-set non-conference win over the Panthers.
Smallwood added a team-leading seven aces for Sigourney, matching Macy Fisch in pacing the Savage service attack going 13-14 in the match. Fisch finished 24-26 hitting with six kills while Zoe Webb collected 18 of Sigourney's 78 digs in four sets.
Sigourney (3-1) heads to the English Valleys Tournament on Saturday. Pekin (0-7) hosts Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 25-25-25, Chariton 10-9-20
CHARITON — Sophia Young paced a balanced attack at the net for the ninth-ranked Mustangs with eight kills on 27-32 attacking while adding a team-leading 12 digs in a South Conference sweep at the Charger Dome.
Chloe Fetcho matched Young and Cadan VanLaningham with 12 digs while delivering a match-high 24 assists and producing a match-best 20-22 serving effort. Kayla Joos and Stephyn Wilfawn each collected a match-best three ace serves while Sydney Utt collected the only solo block of the night for the Mustangs.
Davis County (2-5, 1-0 SCC) heads to Mount Vernon on Saturday to compete in the Shirley Ryan Invitational. Action gets underway for the Mustangs at 8:30 a.m.
Fairfield 25-25-25, Mount Pleasant 23-15-22
MOUNT PLEASANT — Rowan Terrell collected Fairfield's only solo block defensively while adding a team-best 16-17 serving attack for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference sweep of the Panthers, delivering three aces in the road win.
Coty Engle led Fairfield with four aces as part of a perfect 14-14 serving effort. Maddie Jones finished with a team-leading 15 assists for the Trojans while Lilly Bergren led Fairfield at the net with nine kills on 25-32 attacking. Kiya Robertson led Fairfield's balanced defensive effort with 17 digs.
Fairfield (3-5, 1-0 Southeast) returns home to host Fort Madison in conference action on Tuesday.
