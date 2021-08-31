WILLIAMSBURG – The Davis County cross-country teams returned to the course for the first time this season, running at the Williamsburg Raider Invitational on Tuesday.
The Mustang girls, ranked 12th in Class 2A, scored 113 points to finish in fourth place out of 13 teams competing in the meet. Macy Hill edged out Addison Stuchel by just over four seconds, producing the top time for the Davis County girls in 22:21.8 as Hill and Stuchel finished 11th and 12th, respectively, for the Mustangs.
The eighth-ranked (2A) Davis County boys edged out Benton Community by four points for eighth place in the Raider Invite, finishing with 214 points overall. Returning state placewinner Carson Shively ran near the front of the field in the boys race on Tuesday, crossing the finish line in fourth place putting up a season-opening time of 17:32.2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
EBF 25-25-25, Centerville 11-8-14
EDDYVILLE – Molly Shafer collected a team-leading 13 kills on 22-24 attacking and was a perfect 11-11 serving with a team-best four aces as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont opened South Central Conference play with a home sweep against Centerville.
"Coming off winning the West Branch tournament, I didn't know what to expect," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We showed we have the power to take it to them after an exhausting weekend. We controlled the pass well and served tough taking them out of any offense they tried to run."
Whitney Klyn added 11 kills on 20-22 hitting while leading the Rockets (9-0, 1-0 SCC) defensively with 11 digs and three blocks. Kate Shafer dished out all 35 assists to the net against the Redettes (1-6, 0-1 SCC) in the conference-opening sweep.
"It was parents night and the first home game," Genskow said. "That also kept us fueled with excitement throughout the night."
Pekin 29-19-25-20-15, Sigourney 27-25-18-25-12
PEKIN – Claire Roth racked up nine of Pekin's 26 kills while Emma Phillips recorded five of Pekin's 18 ace serves, helping lift the Panthers to a thrilling win in a five-set battle of 'Backyard Brawl' rivals.
Emma Phillips added six kills while leading the Panthers (2-2) at the net, going 23-26 in attacking. Roth was 14-16 hitting, finishing with a team-best .438 hitting efficiency against the Savages.
Taylor Gambell dished out 18 assists for Pekin while Quinnlyn Baker had a team-best 18 success serves on 23 attempts, including four aces. Sadie Sieren led Pekin's defense with 11 digs.
Sigourney (2-2) is back in action on Saturday at the English Valleys Tournament.
Albia 20-8-25-27-15, Knoxville 25-25-23-25-10
KNOXVILLE – The Lady Dees fought to the end to bring a 25-match conference winning streak to an end for the Panthers in a thrilling South Central opening-night clash. Albia erased a match point in the fourth set and pulled away late in the fifth and decisive set, stunning Knoxville on Tuesday.
Emma Wenger played a key part in helping Albia earn the impressive comeback road win, leading the Lady Dees with a perfect 18-18 serving night while adding 18 digs and a team-best 29 assists. Ashley Beary and Tanae Thiravong combined for 23 kills at the net for Albia (5-3, 1-0 SCC) with Beary collecting a team-best 12 kills on 30-35 hitting.
Sophia Waber and Adelina Curiel each picked up 26 digs in the win for the Lady Dees.
Fairfield 25-25-15-25, Mount Pleasant 17-22-25-17
FAIRFIELD – Maddie Jones sparked a fourth-set comeback for the Trojans with a long service run as Fairfield closed out a Southeast Conference win over the Panthers, scoring 20 of the final 25 points in the match.
Jones finished with a team-leading four aces on 20-21 serving with a team-best 21 assists for the Trojans. Maya Lane edged teammates Anna Dunlap and Kiya Robertson by two for the highest number of digs among Fairfield players, finishing with 13 against the Panthers, while Mallory Lyon assisted on a team-best six blocks and hammered home a team-best eight kills on 22-28 hitting.
Fairfield (3-1, 1-0 Southeast) hosts Fort Madison in a conference match on Tuesday.
Davis County 25-25-25, Chariton 10-8-16
BLOOMFIELD – The Mustangs made quick work of the Chargers, sweeping through an opening South Central Conference win.
Davis County (4-4, 1-0 SCC) heads to the English Valleys Tournament on Saturday.
Southeast Warren 25-25, Moravia 18-9
LIBERTY CENTER – Eight different Warhawks recorded a kill and six Warhawks served up an ace in a sweep of the Mohawks to open the triangular.
Eve Balk led Southeast Warren with five kills and a pair of ace serves.
Colfax-Mingo 25-25, Moravia 13-9
LIBERTY CENTER – Morgan VanDyke hammered home nine of Colfax-Mingo's 17 kills later in the Southeast Warren quadrangular, keeping the Mohawks winless through the first seven matches of the season.
Melany Vry added three ace serves for the Tigerhawks. Moravia allowed 13 aces to fall in the two sets of the serve of six different players.
Ankeny Christian 25-25, Moravia 10-6
LIBERTY CENTER – Anna Weathers finished off a winless night for the Mohawks, leading Ankeny Christian with six kills in the battle of Bluegrass Conference rivals.
Carley Craighead added four aces to lead the Eagles. Moravia (0-8) heads to Melcher-Dallas for a Bluegrass Conference match on Tuesday.