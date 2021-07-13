KEOSAUQUA – Just 24 hours after leading a late comeback and scoring the winning run in the ninth to extend Davis County's season, Clay Collier added two more hits in the first two innings of the Class 2A, District 12 semifinals.
Collier doubled and scored in the opening inning of Davis County's 7-1 win over Van Buren County before driving in two more Mustang runs with his seventh straight postseason hit in the second inning. Tyson Sprouse finally retired Collier on strikes to end the fourth, ending the Mustang senior's bid for eight straight postseason hits.
Dalton Reeves singled in Carson Maeder in the fifth inning, giving Davis County a 4-1 lead over the Warriors. Justin Matheny struck out Bailey Roen and forced Dominic Meierotto to ground out, stranding two VBC runners in the fifth, before three straight hits in the seventh allowed the Mustangs to plate three game-clinching runs.
Matheny went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs, allowing just one run on five hits with four walks and one strikeout. Sprouse drove in Roen in the second inning, pulling the Warriors (14-11) within 3-1.
Davis County (13-18) heads to South Central Conference rival Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Saturday for the Class 2A, District 12 championship game at Ron Welsch Field starting at 7 p.m. Either the Mustangs or Rockets (26-6) will play for a trip to the Class 2A state baseball tournament on Tuesday against either fourth-ranked Mid-Prairie (18-7) or Williamsburg (18-14) in the substate finals.
Sigourney 13, Burlington-Notre Dame 7
SIGOURNEY – Facing a six-run deficit midway through the Class 1A district semifinals, Sigourney scored 12 unanswered runs spanning consecutive innings including eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to advance in postseason play over the Nikes.
Cade Streigle went 3-3 at the plate for the Savages, driving in three runs while scoring once. Josh Mohr and Cade Molyneaux each collected a pair of hits, including a double for each Sigourney hitters, with Mohr scoring three runs and driving in one while Molyneaux scored twice and drove in one.
Sigourney (19-5) heads to seventh-ranked New London (24-1) on Saturday for the Class 1A, District 9 championship game. The winner will play in the substate final against either Martensdale-St. Mary's (22-7) or Mount Ayr (20-4) on Tuesday for a spot in the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament
Fairfield 5, Oskaloosa 3
OSKALOOSA – Brody Angstead delivered a clutch two-out single to right with the bases loaded, driving in two decisive runs for the Trojans in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Nate Woodburn added two hits, including an RBI single in the third inning that put Fairfield ahead 2-1. Brad Woodburn came on to close out the contest, recording the final four outs stranding the tying run on base forcing Landon Briggs to fly out to center before coaxing Colin Snitker to pop out to short.
Fairfield (11-17) opens Class 3A district tournament play on Friday at Central DeWitt.