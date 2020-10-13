COLUMBUS – There is one voice that rings in the ears of high school runners across the state every year at the biggest meets of the season.
On Tuesday, at the meet honoring that man, Van Buren County's Faith Neeley was the one to cross the finish line first.
Neeley won the girls race at the Mike Jay Invitational, hosted by Columbus, in a time of 22:05. Warrior teammate Emma Cochenhour finished fifth in 24:22 while Ian Peacock led the Van Buren County boys, placing 15th in 19:39.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
EBF 25-25-25, Chariton 23-12-19
EDDYVILLE – Cooper Champoux led a balanced attack at the net by the Rockets with eight kills on 20 of 22 attacking as the Rockets secured second place in the South Central Conference with a sweep of Chariton.
Whitney Klyn and Paige Harter each added seven kills while Brooke Shafer matched Klyn, going 13-14 hitting with six kills and a team-leading 12 digs. Ruth E. Gutch led EBF with three blocks in the win.
"We made too many mistakes in the first set by allowing the ball to control us. We were scrambling to play balls that we should have controlled to start with," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "Our second set, we settled into the match better where we controlled the pass and pace of the set. The third set started out well, then we let down which allowed (Chariton) to creep back into the set, but we refocused and finished it for the win.
"Great job by our seniors on their last regular season home match. They have been great leaders for this team and I am looking forward to their leadership to continue during the postseason stretch. We are still working toward consistency in our game and will strive to clean things up this week."
EBF (11-12, 5-1 SCC) wraps up the regular season at the Mediapolis quadrangular. The Rockets will test themselves against the Bullettes, third-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity and Fort Madison before opening Class 3A regional tournament play at home on Monday against PCM.