WEST BURLINGTON — No matter where they've played this season, the New London baseball team has proven to be tough to beat.
Van Buren County was the latest team to try and pin a loss on the Tigers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division showdown that was moved from the Ferguson Complex to Southeastern Community College due to weather. Hecniel Rodriguez allowed three hits and one walk over six innings, leading ninth-ranked (1A) New London to yet another successful night on the diamond as the Tigers improved 18-0 on the season with a 6-0 win over the Warriors.
Taylor Sprouse struggled early with his control on the mound for Van Buren County (10-9, 6-3 SEI south), walking three batters in the opening inning allowing New London to score the first run of the game without a hit. Van Buren County collected two hits in the second inning, but both runners were picked off a second base by Tiger catcher Tucker Gibbar.
Brendan Richey added to New London's lead in the fourth with a two-run single, opening a 3-0 lead over the Warriors. Rodriguez finished the night off stranding a pair of baserunners in the sixth, leaving the mound with the Tigers up 4-0.
Moravia 14, Murray 6
MURRAY — Moravia picked up a second Bluegrass Conference win in as many nights, opening a 12-0 lead on Tuesday against Mustangs. The Mohawks have won three straight conference games dating back to a 7-1 win on Senior Night over Moulton-Udell last Friday.
Moravia (11-12, 10-5 Bluegrass) rallied from a 3-0 deficit on Monday at Mormon Trail, scoring seven runs in the final two innings to secure a 9-4 win over the Saints. Gage Hanes had three hits, including a home run to open the fifth inning and a two-run single to left that tied the score at 3-3 in the sixth.
Cayden Cook tripled, scored once and drove in a run for Moravia in Friday's win over Moulton-Udell. Matthew Seals doubled, scored twice and collected one RBI for the Mohawks against the Eagles.
Hanes picked up the win on the mound for Moravia on Senior Night at Fenton Field, allowing just one hit to Moulton-Udell over five innings while striking out six batters. Nolan Simkoff and Brian Anders each collected a hit for M-U (0-17, 0-14 Bluegrass) in the loss.
Fort Madison 16, Davis County 6
FORT MADISON — Vasin Thurman doubled twice, going 4-4 for the Bloodhounds while scoring twice and driving in three runs to help close out a non-conference win over Davis County.
Fort Madison pounded out 13 hits over six innings, including four doubles. Aiden Pennock went 2-2 with a double and scored three runs as the Bloodhounds put the game away scoring eight times in the bottom of the sixth.
Clay Collier led Davis County (10-13) with a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit effort, driving in three runs and scoring once for the Mustangs. Gavin McCall added three hits, including a double, and scored three runs.
Davis County returns to South Central Conference action on Thursday night at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The varsity doubleheader gets underway at Ron Welsch Field starting at 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Fort Madison 6, No. 15 (3A) Davis County 5
FORT MADISON — Neeley Rehm completed a comeback for the Bloodhounds with an RBI single, driving in Emily Steffensmeier in the bottom of the seventh as Fort Madison erased a five-run deficit after two innings to win a non-conference thriller over 15th-ranked Davis County.
Murray 6, Moravia 5 (10)
MURRAY — Calliegh Klein closed out a Bluegrass Conference marathon by driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th, lifting the Mustangs to a lengthy win.
Moravia (14-14, 11-4 Bluegrass) will face a unique day with a pair of conference games at two different locations. The Mohawks make-up a contest at Twin Cedars (23-9) on Thursday at Noon in Bussey before returning home to host Orient-Macksburg at 5:30 p.m.