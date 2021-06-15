PEKIN — Chase Stansberry pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in game one of a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division doubleheader sweep for the Panthers. Brady Latcham and Cael Baker combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just six Wapello hitters to reach base.
Pekin batters woke up in a big way against the Indians. Blake Juhl collected two hits in game two for the Panthers, driving in three runs while scoring once, while Colton Comstock went 2-2 at the plate reaching base three times and scoring three runs.
Brady Millikin collected three hits, including a double, in the opening game for Pekin driving in one run and scoring once. Juhl drove in two runs with a hit while Stansberry doubled in two runs for the Panthers in the opener.
Pekin (7-7, 5-3 SEI south) heads to Winfield-Mount Union for a conference clash on Thursday.
Van Buren County 17, West Burlington 8
KEOSAUQUA — One out from facing a 5-0 deficit heading into the third inning, the Warrior bats came alive with two outs in the second inning scoring seven unanswered runs to turn the tables against the Falcons in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division slugfest at Fred Perkins Field.
Jackson Manning added a two-out RBI single that drove in Taylor Sprouse in the third inning before driving in one of Van Buren County's four runs in the fifth. Ryan Wolf, the winning pitcher for the Warriors (6-6, 5-2 SEI south), joined Manning, Wyatt Mertens and Lucas Fett in driving runs in during the fifth giving the Van Buren County a 15-6 lead.
Wolf and Mertens each collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Warriors. Manning finished with three hits, matching Fett with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Davis County 10, Central Lee 0
DONNELLSON — Dawson Townsend pitched a one-hit shutout for the Mustangs, striking out six batters over five innings as Davis County jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings in a non-conference road win over the Hawks.
Clay Collier homered and scored three runs while driving in two more as part of a three-hit night at the top of the batting order for the Mustangs. Townsend collected twice as many hits as he allowed, going 2-3 at the plate, while Noah Zmolek collected a pair of hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Davis County (8-9) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday night at Knoxville.
Sigourney 13, Pleasantville 9
PLEASANTVILLE — Zach Smithart's two-run double was the big blow of a seven-run opening inning for the Savages as part of a wild start to a non-conference battle with the Trojans.
Tyson Mount countered with a two-run single in the bottom of the first as Pleasantville trimmed a 7-0 deficit down to 7-5. Sigourney scored three times in the second inning, featuring a second straight hit by Smithart and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Reid Molyneux.
Bo Schmidt added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Molyneux, Max Phillips and Jake Moore all drove in a pair of runs for the Savages (10-1) while Levi Crawford added a pair of hits and a run scored.
New London 7-14, Cardinal 3-0
NEW LONDON — Brenden Richey tripled and drove in two runs during a seven-run rally in the opening game of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division doubleheader sweep for the unbeaten Tigers.
Carter Allen pitched a four-hit shutout over five innings in game two, allowing five baserunners as New London improved to 11-0 on the season. Tristan Cloke drew a bases-loaded walk in the very first inning of the opening game for the Comets while Drake Durflinger brought in Dawson Lewis in the third inning with an RBI groundout, giving Cardinal a 2-0 lead.
Matt Streeby singled in Kaleb Figueroa in the sixth inning of the opening game, bringing in Cardinal's final run of the night. Streeby, Durflinger, Blaine Bryant and Corbin Humble all collected singles in game two against Allen.
Cardinal (6-5, 2-4 SEI south) returns home on Thursday to host Burlington-Notre Dame in conference action.
Ankeny Christian Academy 1, Moravia 0
MORAVIA — Malachi Johnson's no-hitter lifted the Eagles to a Bluegrass Conference win in a classic pitcher's duel with Moravia sophomore Gage Hanes, who pitched into the seventh inning allowing one unearned run in the third inning and five total hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Johnson would score the only run of the game, going 1-3 as the Mohawks committed four errors in the contest. Johnson also struck out 13 Moravia batters, countering the nine strikeouts thrown by Hanes and Landon Leffler who came on in relief for Moravia (8-5, 7-3 Bluegrass) in the seventh.
Orient-Macksburg 18, Moulton-Udell 7
MOULTON — Tyson Ross racked up three hits, including a double, and scored twice as Orient-Macksburg erased an early 5-2 Eagle lead to earn a Bluegrass Conference win.
Moulton-Udell (0-12, 0-9 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Thursday.