MOUNT PLEASANT – The Pekin girls track and field team added more championship hardware on Tuesday, claiming the Class B title with 129 points at the Mount Pleasant Panther Relays.
Pekin scored seven wins during the meet, giving the Panthers three team championships in four outdoor meets this season. Lauren Derscheid won the two longest races of the night, bringing home the 3,000-meter run in 11:44.14 before securing the win in the 1,500-meter run in 5:27.62.
Indoor state shot put champion Kerrigan Pope brought home the title in the discus as the Pekin senior reached 120 feet and eight inches at Mount Pleasant. Emily Laumeyer won the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:02.39.
Claire Roth, Audrey Fariss, Sarah Eubanks and Makenzie Dahlstrom scored the third and final relay win of the night for Pekin, producing a closing time of 4:20.14 in the meet's 4x400 finale. Fariss, Steigleder, Eubanks and Alex Parsons posted a time of 10:21.69 to win the 4x800 relay while Dahlstrom, Kayse Miller, Fariss and Derscheid brought home the distance medley relay for Pekin in 4:43.46.
Cardinal brought home one win from the Mount Pleasant meet. Makenna Chickering dashed to the Class B win in the 100 meters, crossing the finish line in 14.09 seconds.
Mustang girls finish second at Eddy Relays
EDDYVILLE – Wins by Macy Hill in the 1,500-meter run and two relay victories led the Davis County girls to a runner-up finish at the Eddy Relays. The Mustangs finished the night with 168 points, including 10 secured by Hill with a winning run of 5:31.71, finishing 55 points shy of meet champion Wayne.
Kaylea Hopkins was part of Davis County's two relay wins. After joining Briley Lough, Cadan VanLaningham and Clara Smith in a winning run of 1:55.18 in the 4x200, Hopkins joined Mayci White, Sydney Utt and Jersey Greever in producing a 54.02-second run in the 4x100 relay race.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished third with 113 points. Lizzy Van Utrecht and Molly Shafer both secured individual and relay wins for the Rockets, combining with Ruth E. Gutch and Kate Shafer to finish first in the sprint medley relay in 1:56.88.
Abby Jager won the 800-meter run for EBF in 2:45.35 before anchoring the distance medley relay team to victory in 4:47.04. Van Utrecht won the 400 meters in 1:01.87 while Molly Shafer won the 100 hurdles in 16.25 seconds.
Sigourney finished 10th with 40.5 points, led by a third-place run in the 3,000 meters by freshman Reanah Utterback, crossing the finish line in 13:14.09. Allison Casteel led Centerville to an 11th-place finish with 35.5 points, finishing third in the 100 low hurdles in 17.11 seconds.
Moulton-Udell finished 17th at the Eddy Relays. Zoie Simkoff finished in a tie for eighth in the high jump, reaching a height of 4-4.
Comet boys finish second at WACO's Warrior Relays
WAYLAND – Late wins by Isaac Left and Archer Metcalf helped keep Cardinal on top at the Warrior Relays before the depth of Wapello led to a comeback over the final three events, using a 23-10 advantage allowed the Indians to win the Class A boys team title with 124 points, edging the Comets by 11.
Cardinal scored four wins during the meet with Lett claiming the 200-meter dash in 23.32 seconds while Metcalf won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.51. Landon Becker helped put the Comets on top, winning the 400-meter dash in 53.9 seconds, while Konnor Sanders added a win in the 100 high hurdles crossing the finish line in 17.04.
Van Buren County finished third in Class A with 100 points. Tyler Stoltz picked up a win in the high jump, crossing the bar at a height of 5-10, before anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay team to victory combining with Izaak Loeffler, Sam Warth and Isaiah Meek to produce a time of 1:14.22.
Dominic Meierotto, Owen Loeffler, Chase Clark and Jackson Manning won the distance medley relay for Van Buren County in 4:15.3. Sigourney finished seventh in the Class B portion of the Warrior Relays with 20 points, led by a third-place finish by Peyton Leathers in the 100-meter dash (12.39) and a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay in 1:48.72.
Humphrey edges Moore for long jump title at Mid-Prairie
WELLMAN – Brooks Moore came within an inch of bringing home the long jump championship at the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk Relays.
Moore reached 18 feet and seven inches, finishing second at Wellman leading the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys to a share of 11th place with West Liberty as both teams scored 15 points. Oskaloosa's Riley Humphrey edged Moore for the title, reaching 18-8 to help the Indians finish fifth with 56 total team points.
GIRLS GOLF
Van Buren County 249, Davis County 268
KEOSAUQUA – Zoe Best edged Elle Chickering by two strokes to earn medalist honors for the Warriors, leading Van Buren County to a 19-stroke win over the Mustangs at the Keosauqua Country Club.
Keely Duncan and Jasmine Padget helped the Warriors secure the team win, posting rounds of 62 and 64 to crack the top individual top five. Davis County junior Ella Porter added a 64 for the Mustangs.
Van Buren County (2-2) will compete at Twin Lakes Golf Course on Friday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference triangular against New London and Winfield-Mount Union. Davis County (3-6) will also compete on Friday at The Preserve in Moravia's seven-team home tournament.
Clarke 208, Centerville 231
CENTERVILLE – Gracie Moorman and Brynn Bailey posted top-five scores for the Redettes during a triangular with Central Decatur and South Central Conference rival Clarke.
Madison Sandel led the Indians to the team win, earning meet medalist honors with a round of 50 at Osceola Municipal Golf Course, edging teammates Bridgette Henry and Hannah Wisniewski by two strokes. Moorman led Centerville with a round of 53, finishing fourth, while Bailey finished in a three-way tie for fifth with a round of 54.
Centerville (7-3, 1-1 SCC) will compete in the Lady Mohawk Invitational on Friday morning at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 8, Davis County 1
BLOOMFIELD – Garrett Flanagan, Jace Hannes, Brendan Marcellus and Aidan Flanagan all secured 8-1 wins in singles play for the Trojans.
Davis County's lone win came in the No. 5 singles match. Wyatt McClure edged Jack Unger, 8-6, to prevent the Mustangs from being shutout.
Fairfield (3-3) heads to Dankward Park to face Burlington in a Southeast Conference dual on Monday. Davis County (0-6) returns to South Central Conference play against Clarke on Apr. 28.
GIRLS TENNIS
Clarke 6, Albia 3
ALBIA – Tanae Thiravong won a 7-2 tiebreaker to secure the top singles match for the Lady Dees during a South Central Conference dual with the unbeaten Indians.
Sarah Matt and Shelby Rozenboom also secured a tiebreaker win for Albia in the No. 3 doubles match, winning 7-3 over Jadie Bowlsby and Korynna Olson. Adelina Curiel added an 8-3 win in the No. 5 singles match over Bowlsby for the Lady Dees.
Albia (1-2, 1-1) heads to the Grinnell Invitational on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Clarke 6, Albia 1
OSCEOLA – Lance Helm made 19 saves against the Indians, who pulled away in the second half score four unanswered goals in the South Central Conference match.
Connor Renaud scored Albia's only goal of the match, pulling the Blue Demons within 2-1. Josue Torres led the Indians, scoring four goals on seven shots, while Max Torres added three assists in the win.
Albia (2-3, 2-1 SCC) hosts Grand View Christian on Friday.
Columbus 5, Sigourney-Keota 1
SIGOURNEY – Ty Shafranek scored the only goal of Sigourney-Keota's first home soccer match on an assist from Matt Brainard, preventing the Cobras from suffering a shutout loss against the Wildcats.
Sigourney-Keota (1-5) hosts Pella Christian on Apr. 28.
PCM 4, Centerville 0
MONROE – Tyler Kuecker scored two goals for the Mustangs, who secured their second shutout win of the season while surpassing their two-win total from last season.
Centerville (1-4) hosts Clarke in South Central Conference action on Apr. 29.
GIRLS SOCCER
Knoxville 8, Fairfield 0
KNOXVILLE – Taylor Jones and Hanna Linsley scored seven of the eight goals for the Panthers while combining for 13 shots on goal against the Trojans.
Fairfield (0-5) hosts Fort Madison at the Dexter Soccer Complex on Monday in a Southeast Conference match.