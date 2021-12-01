NEWTON — Rachel George powered the Redettes in the post with 15 points and eight rebounds as a 16-5 opening quarter set the tone for a successful opening night on the court for the defending South Central Conference champions.
Mickey Stephens had a solid night on both ends of the court, scoring 11 points while dishing out six assists in Centerville's season-opening 47-23 win at Newton. Stephens collected five steals to pace another stellar defensive effort as a team for the Redettes.
"I thought our defensive effort was really good. We caused a lot of turnovers and rebounded well," Centerville head girls basketball coach Nic Belloma said. "Offensively, we attacked the basket well and moved the ball well most of the game. Mickey and Rachel both had good all-around games filling up the stat sheet in many different categories.
"Anytime you can go on the road and beat a 4A opponent, you feel really good about the win."
Centerville (1-0) will begin their pursuit of a second straight SCC title on Friday. The Redettes host Davis County at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Pella Christian 51, Albia 23
ALBIA — Joslyn Terpstra and Faith Kacmarynski both scored 16 points to lead the Eagles to their first victory of the season. Pella Christian fired home 11 shots from 3-point territory while stymieing the Lady Dees defensively as Albia was back on the court 24 hours after making a trip to seventh-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame.
Albia (1-2) opens South Central Conference play against unbeaten Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
No. 7 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 65, Cardinal 22
BURLINGTON — Megan Harrell scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and collected a pair of assists as the seventh-ranked Nikes shut out the Comets, 20-0, in the first quarter of the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest.
Kinsey Hissem led Cardinal with 11 points and three rebounds. Cynthia Albert added six points for the Comets while Emma Becker scored five points, grabbed five rebounds and collected a team-best three steals.
Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity on Friday.
Oskaloosa 59, Fairfield 55
FAIRFIELD — Presley Blommers led the Indians with 20 points while Aubree Blanco added 11 points, including nine in the final eight minutes to help the Indians hold on to end a 10-game winning streak in the series with the Trojans.
Fairfield (0-1) will look to bounce back at Washington on Friday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Pekin 20
WINFIELD — The Panthers never recovered after another slow start in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play, scoring just two points in the first eight minutes of each half against the Wolves.
Pekin (0-2, 0-2 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Friday.
Iowa Valley 50, Sigourney 35
MARENGO — Early shooting struggles continued to haunt the Savages on Tuesday in a South Iowa Cedar League loss to the Tigers. Sigourney scored just two points in the opening quarter, allowing Iowa Valley to establish an early 15-point lead.
Carly Goodwin led Sigourney with 13 points in the SICL opener for the Savages. Josephine Moore added eight points as Sigourney got as close as six points in the second half.
"We just didn't come ready to play," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said.
Sigourney (0-2, 0-1 SICL) hosts Keota on Friday.
Central Lee 64, Van Buren County 24
DONNELLSON — Makayla Morrison and Alivia Myhre led a balanced attack for the Hawks with 18 points apiece as the Warriors again struggled offensively, committing 32 turnovers in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest.
Annabelle Cormier led Van Buren County with nine points, sinking all three field goal attempts. Zoe Best added eight points for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (0-2, 0-2 SEI south) hosts seventh-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.