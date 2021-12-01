WELLMAN — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School wrestling team opened a brand new season with three dual wins. The Rockets swept through a quadrangular hosted by Mid-Prairie topping the Golden Hawks 54-30, English Valleys 48-24 and Wapello 39-29 on Tuesday night.
"The team performed extremely well, including the varsity and non-varsity wrestlers," EBF head wrestling coach Scott Williamson said. "The kids executed and fought through several close matches to come out on top."
Tyler Schutt (126), Blair Francis (138) and Hunter McFadden (160) all secured three falls for the Rockets during the quadrangular. Other varsity Rocket wrestlers finishing the night 3-0 included Kyler Ricard at 170 pounds and heavyweight Skyler Young.
Freshman Blake Johnson recorded his first varsity win, securing a fall with 13 seconds left in a 120-pound match with Mid-Prairie's Noah Freeman.
"The wrestlers who were in their first varsity matches last year showed their veteran status in the first duals," Williamson said of the Rocket wrestlers. "The team is showing great potential. With more work on technique and conditioning, we can experience some nice success."
West Branch 42, Van Buren County 29
KEOSAUQUA — Late pins secured at 138 pounds by Logan Keeler and Logan Wright at 220 helped the Bears secure a tough season-opening dual win over the Warriors.
Dirk Boyles picked up Van Buren County's first win of the wrestling season, clinching a 15-0 tech fall at 145 pounds over Cale Seydel with 18 seconds left in the second period. Keann Miller added a win over Seth Franzoni 90 seconds into a heavyweight match for the Warriors while T.J. Jirak added a win at 126 pounds for VBC (0-1) over Dylan Olson, securing a pin with 44 seconds left.