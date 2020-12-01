WAPELLO — Late falls by Maddie Black (120) and Tyler Schutt (126) allowed the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling team to open the season with two wins in three duals on Tuesday night at Wapello High School. EBF scored the final 24 points of a 42-34 win over Mid-Prairie, earning a second win after opening the night with a 51-18 victory over English Valleys-Tri County.
Wapello would prevent EBF from a 3-0 start to the season, winning 62-18 over the Rockets in the final dual of the night. Conner Reed earned his second fall of the quadrangular for EBF, pinning Kekai Seumanutafa in 34 seconds after beating Brodey Neal in 1:19 in a pair of heavyweight matches.
Caydn Hall, who like Reed is a returning district qualifier for the Rockets, earned his 100th career win on Tuesday. Hall received a pair of forfeits during the night.
"I was very pleased to see the competitiveness in our young team," EBF head wrestling coach Scott Williamson said. "The wrestlers showed they are learning the technique we want to be our staple to win matches as we move through the season.
EBF (2-1) heads to the Williamsburg tournament on Saturday. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.
"The season is very early and we are thankful for the chance to practice and wrestle right now," Williamson said. "We are excited about the season and the advancement we will make mentally and technically through the year."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pekin 76, Winfield-Mount Union 46
WINFIELD — Brock Long led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 15 points in a strong season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win.
Brady Millikin added 14 points for Pekin, who never looked back after jumping out to a 22-6 lead over the Wolves after one quarter. Four Pekin players reached double figures in the first game for the Panthers since coming within one quarter of qualifying for the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament last February.
Pekin (1-0, 1-0 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Friday night.
Sigourney 53, Tri-County 31
THORNBURG — Ethan Shifflett scored 10 points as a balanced effort helped the Savages open the season with South Iowa Cedar League road win.
Sigourney took off in the second quarter, outscoring Tri-County 22-7 in the eight-minute stretch to open a 35-14 lead. The Trojans fell to 0-2 after dropping a season-opening non-conference contest to Moravia, 66-24, on Monday.
Sigourney (1-0, 1-0 SICL) hosts English Valleys on Friday.
Central Lee 70, Van Buren County 25
KEOSAUQUA — Dylan Stuecker led the Hawks with 22 points, including 21 in the first half while hitting all seven attempts from 3-point territory in a dominant Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors.
Jackson Manning led Van Buren County with 14 points in the season-opening loss. The Warriors (0-1, 0-1 SEI south) head to Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday for conference action before traveling to Winfield-Mount Union on Saturday for an SEISC crossover contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Buren County 55, Central Lee 39
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning led the way to an impressive early-season Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win, pouring in 28 points for the Warriors including seven points during a 9-0 run to end the first quarter.
Van Buren County (2-0, 2-0 SEI south) heads to Burlington-Notre Dame for another conference test on Friday. The Warriors then step out of conference for an SEISC cross-over contest at Winfield-Mount Union on Saturday.
Sigourney 48, Tri-County 7
THORNBURG — Kaylee Weber scored 17 points to help the Savages dominate in the paint in a season-opening South Iowa Cedar League road win.
Coming off a 37-16 non-conference loss the previous night to Moravia, Tri-County (0-2) continued to struggle on the offensive end. The Trojans did not score a point in the second quarter and trailed 27-2 at halftime against the Savages.
Sigourney (1-0, 1-0 SICL) hosts English Valleys in a conference contest on Friday.
Winfield-Mount Union 36, Pekin 19
WINFIELD — Kerrigan Pope led the Panthers with 10 points, matching Winfield-Mount Union sophomore Bradie Buffington for the high mark in scoring in a tough Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road loss.
Pekin struggled from the field, making just six of 34 shot attempts including just one make in 13 shots from 3-point territory. The Wolves forced the Panthers into 21 turnovers.
Pekin (1-1, 0-1 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Friday.