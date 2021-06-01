FAIRFIELD — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was a run away from joining the Fairfield Trojans last summer in the Iowa High School state softball tournament.
The Rockets appear to be more than capable of finding that extra run, and then some, this season. Eighth-ranked (3A) EBF followed an impressive 12-0 shutout of third-ranked (4A) Fairfield in the opening game of an area varsity softball doubleheader by lighting up the scoreboard in Jefferson County with 25 runs on 25 hits in game two, earning a wild 25-12 win to complete an impressive sweep of the Trojans.
Fairfield (2-2) finally busted out at the plate after giving up the first 16 runs of the doubleheader, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5-4 lead in game two. Erica Manley followed a wild pitch that brought Peyton McCabe home with an RBI single to center, scoring Danielle Breen before Brynley Allison tied the second game with a two-out, two-run single and scored the go-ahead run on an error for the Trojans.
The lead was short-lived. EBF responded in a big way, scoring 12 runs in the fourth inning. Six straight singles put the Rockets on top 8-5 before Emma Lenox doubled the lead with one swing, drilling a three-run home run over the fence in center field giving the Rockets an 11-5 edge.
Run-scoring hits just kept coming for EBF. Faith Roberts doubled in two runs before Fairfield could record the first out of the fourth. Aliya Wagamon and Emalee Davis followed with RBI singles before combining for a double steal that scored Wagamon, giving the Rockets a 15-5 lead.
Runs kept coming in the wild nightcap. Hannah Simpson doubled in a run before a three-run homer by Jenna Norris pulled Fairfield within 16-10 in the bottom of the fourth. Wagamon and Simpson exchanged run-scoring singles in the fifth, keeping EBF ahead 18-12 before the Rockets finally clinched the sweep scoring seven times in the seventh, including a two-run homer to right by Whitney Klyn that put the Rockets up 24-12.
Davis, Lillie Hynick and Wagamon all had four hits alone in the second game for EBF. Lenox and Klyn both homered and doubled, collecting two of EBF's four doubles in the nightcap, with Lenox driving in six runs in the nightcap.
Simpson led Fairfield in the second game with four RBIs. Jenna Norris drove in three runs with a double and her fourth-inning round-tripper.
Brooklyn Bettis kept things much calmer in game one, pitching a three-hit shutout for EBF (5-0) while striking out seven batters in seven innings. Five different Rocket batters collected a pair of hits in game one with David collecting a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Klyn went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the opener.
EBF heads home to host Moravia on Wednesday. Fairfield returns to Southeast Conference play on Thursday hosting a varsity doubleheader against Burlington.
Davis County 3, Clarke 2 (10)
OSCEOLA —
Pella Christian 2, Albia 1
ALBIA — Natalie Harrel doubled and scored both runs in the second game for the Eagles, overcoming a 17-strikeout performance by Mackenna Jones in the pitching circle to hand the Albia softball team their first loss of the season.
Sydney Hoksins homered with one out in the seventh, pulling the Lady Dees within a run. Rebecca Spinler singled to center, bringing the winning run to the plate, before Alexa Dunsbergen forced a fly out to center and ground out to third to end the game.
Albia (2-1) returns to South Central Conference play at Davis County on Thursday.
No. 11 (1A) Twin Cedars 20, Moravia 3
MORAVIA — Jillian French homered and drove in six runs for the 11th-ranked Sabers, who collected six extra-base hits and 20 hits overall in a Bluegrass Conference road win over the Mohawks.
Destiny Nathaniel drove in two runs in the sixth inning as Moravia extended the game, scoring three times in the inning to avoid a shortened game. Twin Cedars responded by scoring eight times in the seventh to punctuate the victory.
Moravia (3-3, 3-1 Bluegrass) heads to eighth-ranked (3A) EBF on Wednesday.
Lamoni 7, Moulton-Udell 4 (8)
MOULTON — Malori Leonard and Lauren Olsen collected back-to-back run-scoring hits to rally the Demons in the sixth inning, forcing extra innings on the way to a Bluegrass Conference road win over the Eagles.
Stephanie Leager drove in all four runs for Moulton-Udell, collecting a pair of run-scoring hits in the first and third innings to open a 4-1 lead. Jessica King pitched the first seven innings, allowing four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks before Adriana Howard allowed three unearned runs to score as two errors in the eighth helped Lamoni take the lead for good.
Moulton-Udell (1-3, 1-3 Bluegrass) heads to Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
Central Decatur 15, Centerville 7
CENTERVILLE — Hallee Hamilton collected four hits for the Cardinals in a non-conference road win over the Redettes.
Annika Evertsen added three hits, driving in three runs, as Central Decatur scored in six of seven innings. Centerville cut a five-run deficit down to 6-5 before allowing four runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh, putting the game out of reach.
Centerville (2-4) hosts Knoxville at the Lakeview Complex in South Central Conference action on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Wilton 7, Davis County 4
WILTON — Jackson Hill delivered a bases-loaded single during a three-run rally in the third inning, helping lift the Beavers to their first win after spotting Davis County an early 2-0 lead.
Davis County (2-4) hosts Cardinal on Wednesday night.
Lamoni 16, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Braydon Olson received plenty of early run support, owning a 5-0 lead against the Eagles before even throwing his first pitch. Olson would toss a four-inning no-hitter for the Demons, striking out seven batters in the process.
Moulton-Udell (0-3, 0-3 Bluegrass) heads to Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
Don Bosco 4, Sigourney 3
GILBERTVILLE — Ryan Naughton drove in two runs with one of Don Bosco's three hits on Tuesday, helping the Dons hold off the Savages in a non-conference contest.
Sigourney (2-1) returns to South Iowa Cedar League action Wednesday at Tri-County.