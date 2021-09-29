ALBIA – Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont bounced back from a home loss to a non-conference rival in a battle of state volleyball contenders just 24 hours earlier, successfully resuming their quest for the outright South Central Conference title on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 sweep at Albia.
Molly Shafer converted 37 swings at the nets into 23 kills, missing on just three attacks while finishing with five digs and a pair of aces as part of a perfect 12-12 serving night for EBF against the Lady Dees. Twin sister Kate Shafer set up Molly for several winners, collecting 31 assists while adding three kills on 4-5 attacking, two blocks, one dig and a perfect 13-13 serving effort.
Whitney Klyn added six kills on 6-10 hitting while picking up three digs, a block and was 7-11 serving. Cooper Champoux was 4/4 attacking with two kills, five digs, one assist and once ace on 9-10 serving.
Cassidy Long was 11-15 serving with three aces and two digs for EBF. Sarah Schutt was 9-10 serving with one ace and seven digs.
Both Jenna Rodwell and Rileigh Brink each had a successful serve in the sweep for the Rockets. Aliya Wagamon added two kills on 4-5 hitting with one block while Ruth E. Gutch went 2-2 hitting with one kill and one block as EBF bounced back after losing to sixth-ranked (4A) Oskaloosa for the second time this season on Monday.
"Coming off the match we had the night before against Osky, it was tough to keep the focus in this match," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said of Tuesday's win over Albia. "It was frustrating to see uncharacteristic forced errors. We didn't play to our potential at times. We are at the point of the season that getting better each match should be our goal. We didn't see that.
"At times we controlled the pass well and dominated at net hitting. Defensively, we didn't play well along with missing too many serves. We were sluggish to start the match and we didn't react well off the block. Going into games with targets on our backs for conference matches is a high expectation to play well and win."
EBF (20-3, 4-0 SCC) heads to the Newton Tournament on Saturday. Albia (14-13, 3-2 SCC) is off until playing at the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield as part of Davis County's home tournament on Oct. 9.