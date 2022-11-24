PLEASANTVILLE — Just over nine months after shedding tears walking off the court at Pleasantville following a season-ending loss in the Class 3A regional finals, Whitney Klyn and the sixth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team were all smiles on Tuesday walking off the same floor with a 2-0 record after a 67-31 non-conference win over the Trojans.
Klyn led EBF with a game-high 20 points. EBF stretched their seven-point lead after one quarter out to 30-15 by halftime, then pulled away in the final 16 minutes sinking five of their seven shots from 3-point range. Hope DeMan led Pleasantville in the loss with 17 points.
No. 6 EBF will return to the court at Pella Christian on Nov. 29.
Mid-Prairie 59, Fairfield 42
FAIRFIELD — Savannah Hollander led all scorers with 14 points for Fairfield in a season-opening non-conference loss to the Golden Hawks at Dan Breen Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Ashlynn Lisk finished with nine points for the Trojans, who struggled early scoring just eight points in the first half. Addison Ferrell finished with eight points for Fairfield.
Amara Jones finished the night with 13 points, six assists and five steals to lead Mid-Prairie. Landry Pacha nearly notched a double-double for the Golden Hawks, scoring 11 points and bringing down nine rebounds.
Fairfield (0-1) takes on Oskaloosa on Nov. 29.
English Valleys 48, Pekin 41
PEKIN — Emma Phillips nearly posted a season-opening double-double for the Panthers, scoring a team-high 14 points while hauling in a team-high nine rebounds on a non-conference loss to the Bears.
Brooke Miller added 11 points and a team-high six assists for Pekin. English Valleys pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points in the final eight minutes to snap a 27-27 tie.
WACO 62, Pekin 26
WAYLAND — Ellah Kissell scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to a win in their return to the north division of the Southeast Iowa Superconference on Tuesday.
Grace Coble added 14 points for WACO while Katie Leichty scored 11. Pekin, after pulling within 16-10 of the Warriors after one quarter, managed just 16 points over the final 24 minutes.
Alex Parsons led the Panthers in the loss with eight points. Claire Roth added six points against the Warriors.
Pekin (0-2, 0-1 SEI north) heads to Wapello on Nov. 29.
Twin Cedars 50, Orient-Macksburg 25
BUSSEY — Kenzyn Roberts led the Sabers with 15 points in a season-opening win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Cheyanne Bruns scored 13 points for Twin Cedars while Rylee Dunkin added 12 points, a team-high five steals and a team-leading four assists. Kisha Reed paced the Sabers on the glass, hauling in 17 rebounds.
Twin Cedars (1-0) heads to Corydon to face Wayne on Nov. 29.
