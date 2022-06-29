KEOKUK — Hannah Simpson's team-leading ninth home run of the season sparked an eight-run rally in the third inning for 13th-ranked (4A) Fairfield, lifting the Trojans to a 14-7 win over Keokuk on Tuesday night at Joyce Park keeping the Southeast Conference championship hopes alive for the Trojans.
Emersyn Manley added a two-run homer later in the inning, lifting Fairfield to a 5-1 lead. Coty Engle added a three-run homer at the plate, aiding her cause in the pitching circle as the Fairfield junior overcame 12 hits and seven runs allowed, striking out 10 batters as the relentless Trojan attack at the plate put the game away in the fifth with three runs, keeping Fairfield alive to earn a share of the conference title with Fort Madison.
Engle tossed an impressive complete-game shutout against fifth-ranked (4A) Carlisle on Saturday at the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament, allowing just five hits and two walks to the Wildcats while striking out six batters in a 6-0 win. Third-ranked (4A) Clear Creek-Amana, however, spoiled those plans shutting out Fairfield 7-0 behind a six-inning complete-game shutout pitched by Ashley Webb.
Peyton McCabe led Fairfield on Saturday with three hits, connecting on a pair of doubles against Carlisle while driving in one run and scoring another. Simpson added a hit in each contest against the Wildcats and Clippers, drilling her eighth home run of the season.
Fairfield (24-8, 13-4 Southeast) hosts a conference doubleheader with Mount Pleasant on Thursday needing two wins over the Panthers and two wins by Burlington over Fort Madison to stay in the conference race. The Trojans wrap up conference play Friday at Burlington before heading to the Ottumwa Classic on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 12, Fort Madison 2
BLOOMFIELD — Briley Lough connected on a pair of hits in the fourth inning, scoring the first of Davis County's eight runs that erased a 2-0 Bloodhound lead before driving in Addison McClure to close out the rally in the non-conference victory for the ninth-ranked Mustangs.
Rachel McFarland matched Lough with a game-high three hits for Davis County, driving in three runs while scoring once. Laynee Moore doubled, droving in two runs and scored once while Sophia Young added a double, an RBI and scored twice for the Mustangs.
Davis County (17-7) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Thursday for a pair of South Central Conference games. The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of the SCC title by winning both games over the Rockets.
No. 11 (1A) Sigourney 14, Melcher-Dallas 2
MELCHER — Macy Fisch doubled and tripled, driving in three runs while scoring once for the 11th-ranked Savages in the non-conference win to close out the regular season.
Amiya Smallwood added a double, a triple, an RBI and a run for Sigourney. Rain Barthelman went 2-2 at the plate, scoring twice while driving in a run for the Savages.
Sigourney finishes the regular season with a record of 21-5. The 11th-ranked Savages open Class 1A, Region 8 tournament play at Schafer Field on July 6 against either Winfield-Mount Union or Holy Trinity.
Moulton-Udell 17, Mormon Trail 5
GARDEN GROVE — The Eagles took advantage of 12 walks and four errors by the Saints, rolling to a Bluegrass Conference win despite collecting just five hits in three innings.
Adriana Howard and Addie Hunter both collected singles, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice for M-U. Lexi Smith doubled, drove in two runs and scored once while Hannah King went 1-2 with an RBI and scored three times for the Eagles.
Moulton-Udell (6-12, 5-8 Bluegrass) hosts Moravia in varsity doubleheader on Thursday.
Van Buren County 9, New London 3
NEW LONDON — Annabelle Cormier doubled and drove in three runs as part of a three-hit effort at the top of the batting order for the Warriors, who jumped out to a six-run lead in the very first inning.
Cara Smith went 2-4 for Van Buren County, driving in two runs while scoring once. Ivy Davidson added two hits and scored once in the fourth straight win for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (11-11, 6-6 SEI south) hosts Columbus on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Central Lee 2, No. 14 (2A) Cardinal 0
DONNELSON — Sophie Turner out dueled Nicoa McClure, shutting out the Comets on six hits while striking out four batters as Central Lee snapped Cardinal's four-game winning streak.
McClure shut out the Hawks over the final five innings after giving up a pair of runs on a pair of hits in the opening inning. Caitlyn Weber collected a pair of hits for the Comets while Madison Diveley doubled to open the fifth.
Cardinal (18-12, 9-4 SEI south) hosts Centerville on Thursday.
No. 8 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 10, Pekin 0
LETTS — Piper Brant pitched a six-inning, complete-game shutout allowing just three hits while walking two batters and striking out 11 in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Brant added four hits at the plate for the eighth-ranked Falcons, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Kenzie Kissell and Jersey Lessenger each collected two hits, scored twice and drove in a run apiece against the Panthers.
Alex Parsons, Brooke Miller and Abby Guise each picked up a hit for Pekin. The Panthers (6-13, 5-9 SEI south) opens postseason play at Van Buren County on Wednesday.
Murray 19, Moravia 9
MORAVIA — Keirsten Klein, Jalie Baumfalk and Brooke Shannon each collected three hits for the Mustangs as a 10-run rally in the fourth inning snapped a 6-6 tie in a Bluegrass Conference slugfest with the Mohawks.
Klein doubled, drove in three runs and scored three times for Murray. Shannon added a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Moravia (9-14, 7-6 Bluegrass) heads to Moulton-Udell for a varsity doubleheader on Thursday to close out the regular season.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 13, Central Lee 3
DONNELSON — Drake Durflinger's two-run home run brought in the first of Cardinal's eight runs in the top of the seventh, clinching a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Hawks.
Carson Kenney added three hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring once. Blaine Bryant added a two-run single in the fourth, lifting the Comets to a 4-1 lead over the Hawks.
Cardinal (15-7, 8-4 SEI south) wraps up the regular season by hosting Centerville on Thursday.
Davis County 5, Fort Madison 4
BLOOMFIELD — Boyd Brinegar's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth snapped a 4-4 tie, lifting the Mustangs to a thrilling non-conference win.
Nolan Cremer doubled in the tying run for Davis County after back-to-back RBI doubles by Reiburn Turnball and Tate Johnson gave the Bloodhounds a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Caedyn Glosser singled in Brinegar with two outs in the second, snapping a 2-2 tie, while Presley Cantrell's RBI single in the fourth erased Fort Madison's 4-3 lead.
Davis County (19-9) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a South Central Conference doubleheader. The Mustangs need to win both games over the Rockets to have any chance of sharing the SCC title.
Moravia 11, Murray 0
MORAVIA — Gage Hanes went 2-2 at the plate for the Mohawks, driving in three runs while scoring once in a Bluegrass Conference shutout win at Fenton Field to wrap up the regular season.
Chase Uhlenhake added two hits, driving in a run while scoring once. Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick combined to throw a one-hit shutout for Moravia with Throckmorton striking out six batters over three innings.
Moravia (18-6, 12-3 Bluegrass) opens postseason play at home on Saturday against Seymour.
Pekin 7, Louisa-Muscatine 1
LETTS — Levi Coleman doubled in the tying run for the Panthers in the fourth before the error-plagued Falcons allowed five unearned runs to cross the plate over the final four innings in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Jackson Horras added two hits for Pekin and drove in the tie breaking run on an RBI groundout in the fourth. Blake Juhl added a single and scored two runs for the Panthers.
Pekin (9-12, 8-6 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Saturday to open Class 1A, District 6 tournament play.
Sigourney 9, Melcher-Dallas 1
MELCHER — Garisin Hynick doubled to open the game, scoring the first of three runs in the opening inning for the Savages.
Cade Molyneux drove in three runs and scored twice. Levi Crawford scored twice, drove in a run while picking up the win on the mound allowing one run on five hits while striking out four batters and walking three.
Sigourney (17-4) opens postseason play at home on Saturday against Moulton-Udell.
No. 3 (1A) New London 8, Van Buren County 1
NEW LONDON — Carter Allen doubled twice as part of a three-hit effort, scoring three times for the unbeaten Tigers while allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings on the mound in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors.
Kooper Schulte homered to left, driving in the first two runs of the game for New London (22-0, 12-0 SEI south). Jackson Manning opened the game with a double to left for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (10-13, 5-6 SEI south) wraps up the regular-season completing a conference clash with Central Lee on Thursday.
