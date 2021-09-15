DONNELSON – Van Buren County teammates Payton Poling and Faith Neeley were the first two runners to cross the finish line in the girls race on Tuesday at the Central Lee Invitational.
Poling picked up her first win for the Warriors, finishing first at Green Acres in 21:51. Neeley finished second for Van Buren County, posting a time of 22:27.
The Cardinal girls cross-country team brought home the championship from Central Lee, putting all five runners in the top 10, led by a third-place run by Araceli Tapetillo in 24:11.34. Caitlyn Reber finished fourth in 24:40.39, Lauren Sloan finished fifth in 24:48.16, Shakeyla Uehling placed eighth in 26:10.05 and Ava Ferrell closed out the day for the Comets placing ninth in 26:25.
Gavin Grove led Cardinal in the boys race at the Central Lee Invite, finishing second to Winfield-Mount Union's Gabe Hemsworth who posted a winning time of 18:58.28. Grove crossed the finish line in 19:31.87 while Chase Clark led the Van Buren County boys, finishing eighth in 20:51.76 for the Warriors.
Utterback earns top 10 at English Valleys
NORTH ENGLISH – Sigourney freshman Reanah Utterback secured a top-10 finish for the Savages on Tuesday, placing seventh in the girls race at the English Valleys Invitational.
Utterback crossed the finish line in 27:02.68. Joey Glandon produced Sigourney's top time in the boys race, finishing 15th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 25-25-26, Keokuk 13-20-24
FAIRFIELD – Hannah Bergren led the Trojans with seven kills and eight digs in a Southeast Conference sweep of the Chiefs.
Maddie Jones closed out the win with an ace serve while also collecting a team-best 15 assists for Fairfield. Maggie Rayburn led the Trojans with five blocks, helping the Trojans bounce back after losing four straight matches at the Linn-Mar Tournament this past weekend.
Fairfield (5-5, 3-0) heads to the Ottumwa Tournament this Saturday. Action gets underway at Evans Middle School Gymnasium at 8:30 a.m.
Centerville 25-25-17-25, Clarke 17-17-25-19
OSCEOLA – Faith Owens picked up a pair of aces to set the tone for a solid serving night for the Redettes in a four-set South Central Conference win over the Indians.
Breckyn Carney added a trio of aces late in the second set, giving Centerville a commanding two-game lead. Centerville (4-15, 1-2 SCC) is next scheduled to host Davis County in SCC action on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Hillcrest Academy 25-25-19-25, Pekin 17-21-25-13
KALONA – Errors proved costly for the Panthers in a four-set Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Ravens.
Pekin connected on just 18 kills in the match, committing 22 errors in 102 attacks. Claire Roth led the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 SEI north) in the match, recording five kills and 17 digs.
Esther Hughes led Hillcrest Academy with 18 kills, four blocks and 10 aces in the match.
No. 7 (3A) West Burlington 25-25-25, Cardinal 9-7-14
ELDON – Lauren Summers led the seventh-ranked Falcons to an eighth straight win to open the season with 12 digs and four aces in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action, keeping the Comets winless.
Emma Becker led Cardinal defensively with 11 digs against the 8-0 Falcons while Sydney Pickrell collected a team-best six kills at the net. Riley Bears led Cardinal in the match with eight assists.
Cardinal (0-7, 0-3 SEI south) hosts their own tournament on Saturday. Twin Cedars, WACO, Danville and Highland will take part in the tournament.