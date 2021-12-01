DONNELLSON — Jackson Manning posted a season-opening double-double, scoring 22 points while hauling in 11 rebounds, as Van Buren County capped a historic night for the program by snapping a 17-game losing streak, pulling away in the second half for a 49-42 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win at Central Lee on Tuesday.
Owen Loeffler added nine points, including seven in the third quarter as the Warriors opened up a 10-point lead to snap a 21-21 halftime tie. The win was not only the first for the team since February of 2020, but was the first win in the first game for the first new head coach to guide the program in 54 years as Trey Magnani won his debut as the coach of a program led for the past 54 years by Fred Parsons, who retired after the 2020-21 season ending the longest active tenure of any high school boys basketball coach at one school in the state of Iowa.
Van Buren County (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday in the first game of the season at Fred Parsons Court.
Fairfield 63, Oskaloosa 44
FAIRFIELD — Max Weaton posted a season-opening double-double for the Trojans, scoring 21 points while hauling in 12 rebounds as Fairfield led wire-to-wire against the Indians after scoring the first eight points of the season opener.
J.J. Lanes added 13 points for Fairfield, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Indians earning the first win over Oskaloosa since a 58-49 victory almost eight years earlier. Keaton Flaherty led Oskaloosa with 17 points against the Trojans while Waylon Bolibaugh added 12 points for the Indians.
Fairfield (1-0) opens Southeast Conference play on Friday at Washington.
Cardinal 45, Burlington-Notre Dame 42
BURLINGTON — Griffin Greiner scored 15 points to lead the Comets to a season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win at Father Minett Gymnasium.
Dawson Lewis opened the season with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Comets, who hung on after building a 35-24 lead after three quarters. Landon Becker, back on the court for the first time since tearing his ACL almost one year ago, matched teammate Reece Pedersen with seven points against the Nikes.
"Offensively, we're not clicking as well as we can," Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. "We've had some major surprises with guys leaving close to the season, so I'm proud of where we're at."
Cardinal (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity in conference play on Friday.
Iowa Valley 57, Sigourney 33
MARENGO — Levi Crawford led Sigourney in a season-opening South Iowa Cedar League contest with 11 points as the Savages struggled offensively, scoring just 12 points in the opening 16 minutes.
Sigourney (0-1, 0-1 SICL) will look to bounce back at home on Friday night hosting Keota.
Newton 65, Centerville 20
NEWTON — Cole Plowman led the Cardinals with 15 points while Brody Bauer added 14 points as Newton jumped out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Connor Stephens led Centerville in the season opener with six points. Brody Tuttle and Ryan Sinnott each scored five points for the Big Reds.
Centerville (0-1) opens South Central Conference play at Lakeview Gymnasium on Friday against Davis County.
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Pekin 39
WINFIELD — Cam Buffington powered the Wolves to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win, racking up 31 points as part of an impressive season-opening double-double against the Panthers.
Luke Long led Pekin in the season opener with 13 points. Jaedon Wolver added a career-high 11 points for the Panthers.
Pekin (0-1, 0-1 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Friday.