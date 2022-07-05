MEDIAPOLIS — One hit. One fielding error. One wild pitch.
That's all it would have took for Kyler Crow to make a sprint down the third base line with a chance to tie the Class 2A, District 11 semifinal in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night. Needing one more run to completely erase a late 8-4 deficit, Crow was standing on third base hoping that Jackson Manning would make the mistake that would allow Mediapolis to extend its baseball season.
Instead, Manning fired home three strikes that Grady Gunn swung and missed at. Crow was left stranded at third, Mediapolis was left stranded at seven runs and the Van Buren County Warriors were left to celebrate an 8-7 postseason upset of the Bulldogs advancing to face Mid-Prairie on Saturday night in the district finals.
The win was part of a thrilling overall night for 1A and 2A area district baseball. The Warriors, Moravia and Davis County all advanced in postseason play by winning one-run decisions with Moravia winning 3-2 over Southeast Warren at Fenton Field in the 1A, District 12 semifinals while the Mustangs edged Pella Christian, 1-0, in the 2A, District 13 semifinals in Bloomfield.
Moravia improved to 20-6 with their win over the Warhawks, advancing to Sigourney (19-5) to face the Savages in one of two all-area district finals. The Savages advanced at home by holding off Wayne, 2-0, behind a two-run home run by winning pitcher Bo Schmidt.
Davis County (21-11) will host Centerville (11-18) on Saturday in the 2A, District 12 finals. The Mustangs edged Pella Christian, 1-0, as Justin Matheney and Carson Maeder combined to shut out the Eagles on four hits while the Big Reds opened the district semifinal night in Bloomfield knocking off South Central Conference co-champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 5-2, ending an 18-15 campaign for the Rockets.
Van Buren County, meanwhile, improved to 12-15 on the year erasing a 2-0 deficit with a run in the fourth inning and a five-run rally in the fifth. Lukas McEntee would ignite the go-ahead rally with a lead-off single before taking second on a walk and scoring on a key fielding error by the Bulldogs that brought in the two go-ahead runs for the Warriors.
Mediapolis committed a second error later in the fifth, allowing Bailey Roen to score giving Van Buren County a 4-2 lead. The Warriors manufactured two more runs before the inning was over, taking advantage of three walks during the rally to open a four-run lead before taking on two more runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-RBI single by Tyler Stoltz to answer a pair of runs scored in the fifth by the Bulldogs.
McEntee would ultimately save his biggest play for the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 8-6 with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Mediapolis had two runners in scoring position for Crow who doubled into right field giving the Bulldogs a chance to tie the game.
Instead, McEntee threw a strike from right field that caught Kamden Stolar at home plate. Manning, who come on in relief of Sprouse in the sixth, struck out Gunn to clinch the win.
Mid-Prairie, meanwhile, shut out Cardinal 4-0 on Tuesday in the first of the two district semifinals played at Mediapolis. The Comets (17-9) committed five errors in the field and stranded the bases loaded three times in the final four innings, including the top of the seventh as Drake Durflinger grounded out to second representing the potential tying run for Cardinal.
Pekin, meanwhile, fell to third-ranked New London in the Class 1A, District 10 semifinals on Tuesday night dropping a 6-2 decision to the 26-1 Tigers. Tucker Gibbar doubled and drove in three runs as New London built a 6-0 lead after just three innings, bringing a 10-13 season to a close for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.