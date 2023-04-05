OTTUMWA — The Van Buren County girls high school golf team were able to tee off Tuesday morning at Flint Hills Golf Course in Burlington.
After just nine holes of play in the Grayhounds' home tournament, the Warriors were headed back home. It would be the first of multiple weather-related cancellations and postponements with severe storms making their way through the state for the second time in five days.
The Ottumwa Community School District announced an early dismissal on Tuesday due to the impending weather. The early dismissal meant all evening activities and practices were called off including the Ottumwa girls track and field team's scheduled trip to compete in the Ram Relays at Southeast Polk.
Among the activities impacted by the weather on Tuesday included:
• Des Moines Lincoln at Ottumwa boys tennis. No make-up date has yet been announced.
• Ottumwa girls tennis at Des Moines Lincoln. No make-up date has yet been announced.
• Fairfield girls track and field home meet. No make-up date has been announced.
• WACO Relays track and field meet. No make-up date has been announced.
• Fairfield girls soccer vs. Mediapolis at the Burlington RecPlex. No make-up date has yet been announced.
• Chariton and Oskaloosa vs. Albia girls golf at the Albia Country Club. No make-up date has yet been announced.
• Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls golf vs. PCM at Gateway Golf Course. No make-up date has been announced.
• Davis County, Moravia and Wayne vs. Centerville girls golf at Appanoose Country Club. Rescheduled for Apr. 10.
• Lynnville-Sully Co-Ed Relays track and field meet. Rescheduled for Apr. 13.
• Albia, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and PCM vs. Lynnville-Sully girls golf at Diamond Trail Golf Course. Rescheduled for Apr. 21.
• Dennis Anderson Relays track and field meet at Davis County. Rescheduled for Apr. 24.
• Saydel at Centerville boys tennis. Rescheduled for Apr. 25.
• Davis County at Fairfield Maharishi boys tennis. Rescheduled for Apr. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.