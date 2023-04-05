Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 119 UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. TORNADO WATCH 115 HAS EXPIRED. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA JASPER MARSHALL POWESHIEK TAMA IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MAHASKA MARION MONROE WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBIA, ALLERTON, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORYDON, DYSART, GLADBROOK, GRINNELL, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, SEYMOUR, TAMA, TOLEDO, AND TRAER.