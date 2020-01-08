FORT MADISON — Griffin Griener scored 17 points to lead four Cardinal High School boys basketball players in double figures, and the Comets won their fifth consecutive game with a 63-61 overtime win over Holy Trinity in a SEI Superconference South Division game Tuesday.
Landon Becker and Blaine Bryant each added 14 points for the Comets (6-4, 3-4 division), while Dawson Lewis tacked on a dozen points.
Vasin Thurman scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Crusaders.
Both teams were tied at 19 after a high-scoring first quarter, but the Comets jumped out to a six-point halftime lead. Cardinal then led by nine going to the fourth before the Crusaders tied the game at 58 to end regulation.
Cardinal has won its last three games by three points or less, and its six wins equal the most the program had in the previous three seasons combined.
The Comets host New London in a South Division game Friday.
Washington 63, Albia 50
ALBIA — The Demons’ Brock Sobaski scored a game-high 20 points and Washington handed the Blue Demons their first loss of the season.
Washington (7-2) led for much of the game from the first quarter on, building a five-point halftime lead and taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring Albia 17-8 in the final eight minutes.
Brayden Messamaker led Albia (7-1) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Blake Chance managed just two free throw and as well 13 points below his season average.
Kasen Bailey (12 points) and Luke Turner (11) also finished in double figures for Washington.
Albia visits Knoxville Friday.
Davis County 62, Clarke 38
OSCEOLA — Dalton Reeves scored 27 points to lift he Mustangs to a South Central Conference road win.
The Mustangs (2-5, 1-4 SCC) outscored the Indians 16-1 in the second quarter.
Davis County visits Chariton Friday.
Chariton 64, EBF 61
CHARITON — Jackson Curnutte’s 17 points lead four Chargers in double figures as Chariton held off the Rockets down the stretch of an SCC game after building an eight-point halftime lead.
Dylan Cain added 13 points for Chariton, while Will Swarthout and Lance Wallace added 10 apiece.
EBF visits Centerville Friday.
North Mahaska 61, Sigourney 46
SIGOURNEY — The Warhawks built a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back, handing Sigourney a fourth straight loss after starting the season with four straight wins.
The Savages (4-4, 3-4 SICL) will look to avoid a fifth straight loss at Colfax-Mingo on Friday. Sigourney returns home Monday to host sixth-ranked (1A) WACO, the first team in the state to reach 10 wins without a loss.
No. 4 North Mahaska 50, No. 10 Sigourney 28
SIGOURNEY — The Warhawks built a 10-point lead at halftime, then outscored the Savages 24-12 in the second half to prevail in a Class 1A top-10 matchup in South Iowa Cedar League play.
North Mahaska (7-2) won its seventh consecutive game, while sending the Savages (6-3) to their third loss in four games, the last two setbacks against ranked foes.
Kaylee Weber led the Savages with nine points. Sigourney visits Colfax-Mingo Friday.
Davis County 54, Clarke 43
OSCEOLA — The Mustangs outscored Clarke 32-17 in the second half after falling behind by nine early in a South Central Conference road win.
Davis County (6-4, 2-3 SCC), which has won three in a row, visits Chariton Friday.
EBF 47, Clarke 31
OSCEOLA — Grace Roberts and RyLee German each scored 11 points, and the Rockets’ 14-4 second quarter helped lead to a SCC road victory.
The Rockets visit Centerville Friday.
Holy Trinity 47, Cardinal 18
FORT MADISON — The Crusaders’ Avery Hopper (20 points) outscored the Comets by herself in a SEI Superconference South Division win.
Alexia McClure led the Comets (2-9, 0-7 division) with seven points.
Cardinal hosts New London Friday.