KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, helping the fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County High School girls basketball team to a 66-17 win over Holy Trinity in a SEI Superconference South Division contest.
Taryn Scheuermann added 20 points and eight blocked shots, while Madison Bartholomew had eight points, six assists and seven steals for the Warriors (7-1, 6-0 division).
Chloe Davidson added five points and five rebounds, and Grace Davidson four points and five steals as the Warriors held the Crusaders to two points in the second half, and posted a shutout in the fourth quarter.
Van Buren County visits New London Friday.
Pella 54, Fairfield 52
FAIRFIELD — Madison Naig hit a buzzer-beater as part of her 18-point performance as the Dutch downed the Trojans in a nonconference contest.
The Dutch outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
Shaylin Drish scored 17 points to lead Fairfield (3-2), which hosts Burlington Friday.
Knoxville 71, Davis County 36
KNOXVILLE — Maggie Wilkins scored 25 points and Katie Keitges added 20 as the Panthers cruised to a South Central Conference win over the Mustangs.
Knoxville (6-0, 3-0 SCC) jumped out a 27-5 lead after a quarter and held Davis County (3-4, 0-3) to just 13 points in the opening half.
Knoxville 79, Davis County 41
KNOXVILLE — Kieren Nichols tossed in a game-high 18 points as the Panthers raced out to a 25-point halftime lead in a South Central Conference win.
Noah Zmolek led Davis County (1-3, 0-3) with 13 points.
Pella 66, Fairfield 31
FAIRFIELD — Grant Nelson scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures, and the Dutch jumped out to a 23-point halftime lead on the Trojans in a nonconference win.
Logan Shetterly added 15 points and Treyton Sturgeon 11 for Pella (3-2).
Max Weaton scored six points for Fairfield, which visits Burlington Friday.
Holy Trinity 59, Van Buren County 49
KEOSAUQUA — Vasin Thurman scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Crusaders to a SEI Superconference South Division win.
Wyatt Mertens and Jonah Heckenberg each scored 11 points for the Warriors (2-4, 1-4 division), who lost their third straight game.
Mustangs split double dual
BLOOMFIELD — Davis County split a pair of interstate duals, falling to Kirksville, Mo., and defeated Macon, Mo.
The Mustangs defeated Macon 54-24, winning five straight six-point matches in the middle of the dual to pull away. Caden Hill (182 pounds), Dawson Townsend (106), Gerald Rupe (126), Marcus Elam (132) and Austin Payne (152) all earned pins.
Kirksville defeated the Mustangs 59-18. Davis County’s lone wins came on pins by Townsend and Jayden Ball (113), and a forfeit for Dalton Main (285).