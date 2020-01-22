Tuesday's preps: No. 7 Warriors edge Lady Hawks

DONNELLSON — Isabel Manning scored a game-high 20 points and buried five 3-pointers, while Taryn Scheuermann added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the seventh-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County High School girls basketball team squeezed out a 51-47 SEI Superconference South Division road win Tuesday.
Madison Bartholomew added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (13-2, 11-1 division).
Mya Merschman scored 14 points for Central Lee, while Kaylynn Summers and Makayla Morrison added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Hawks.
Van Buren County's four-point lead after a quarter was the difference, as the team's posted identical point totals over the final three quarters.
The Warriors host Danville Friday.
WACO 32, Cardinal 27
ELDON — The Comets led by five going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 11-1 in the final eight minutes in a SEI Superconference South Division setback.
Cardinal (2-11, 1-10 division) hosts No. 13 (3A) West Burlington Friday.
Pekin 56, Highland 31
RIVERSIDE — The Panthers jumped out to a 20-point lead on the Huskies and extended it in the second half in a SEI Superconference North Division rout.
Kerrigan Pope scored a game-high 22 points for Pekin (9-3, 8-3 division), while Emilee Linder added 12 and Erika Coleman 11.
Pekin limited Highland to just two points in the first five minutes of the second quarter in building a double-digit lead, then held the Huskies scoreless for a five-minute stretch in the second half.
The Panthers host Hillcrest Academy Friday.
No. 11 Grinnell 65, Fairfield 37
FAIRFIELD — Shaylin Drish scored eight points to lead the Trojans, who fell into a 21-point halftime deficit in a nonconference contest.
Fairfield (7-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped, visits Burlington in a Southeast Conference contest Friday.
Centerville 65, Albia 25
CENTERVILLE — Mickey Stephens scored 13 points and led four Redettes in double figures in a South Central Conference victory.
Ericka Archibald led the Lady Dees with nine points. Jenny Kelley added eight.
Albia (2-8, 0-8 SCC) visits Clarke Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centerville 66, Albia 56
CENTERVILLE — Matthew McDonald scored a game-high 17 points, and the Big Reds erased a nine-point deficit with a 23-4 run in the final 5 1/2 minutes to hand the Blue Demons just their second loss of the season in a South Central Conference contest.
Albia led 31-26 at halftime. Joe Teno led the Blue Demons with 11 points, while Blake Chance added nine.
The Big Reds avenged a 19-point loss earlier in the season.
Albia (10-2, 7-1 SCC) visits Clarke Friday.
Pekin 62, No. 10 Highland 53
RIVERSIDE — Brady Millikin buried four of the Panthers' 10 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lift Pekin to an upset of the 10th-ranked (Class 1A) Huskies in a SEI Superconference North Division contest.
Nick Tschudy added 14 points and Brayden Sobaski tossed in 10 for the Panthers (9-3, 9-1 division), who led 24-23 at halftime then opened up a 16-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
Zack Lasek scored 17 points for Highland, whose only two losses have come against the Panthers.
Pekin hosts Hillcrest Academy Friday, looking to avenge its only divisional loss.
No. 3 WACO 63, Cardinal 48
ELDON — Griffin Greiner and Landon Becker each scored 13 points for the Comets in an effort to spoil WACO's perfect season. Cardinal got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, 49-41, before the Warriors pulled away down the stretch in the Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division clash, improving to 14-0.
Cardinal (8-6, 4-6 SEI South) hosts West Burlington on Friday night.
Washington 61, Davis County 44
WASHINGTON — Dalton Reeves and Noah Zmolek each scored 10 points, but the Mustangs couldn't pull out a nonconference road win over the Demons.
Davis County (3-7) hosts Knoxville Friday.
Central Lee 49, Van Buren 46
DONNELLSON — The Warriors fell just short on the road in Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division action, failing to completely rally after allowing 27 points in the opening quarter to the Hawks.
Van Buren (3-11, 1-9 SEI South) faces Danville at Harmony High School on Friday night.
WRESTLING
Blue Demons sweep double dual
ALBIA — Albia shut out Cardinal and got past Sigourney-Keota in a nonconference double dual.
The Blue Demons defeated the Comets 71-0, wrestling just four matches on the way the win. Albia got pins from Michael Thomas (138), Gavin Shaw (170), Carter Anderson (113) and Brodie Connor (120). Albia started quickly with four wins in five matches, then won the final five matches of the night in a 60-24 victory.
Sigourney-Keota defeated Cardinal 54-0, also wrestling just four matches against the Comets.
Mustangs, Panthers compete at WACO
WAYLAND — Davis County notched five top-four finishes and finished fifth in the team race during the WACO Invitational.
The Mustangs received third-place finishes from Dawson Townsend (106), Jayden Ball (113), Taylor Huggins (120) and Gerald Rupe (126), and a fourth-place finish from Caden Hill at 182. Davis County scored 88 points, well off the pace set by champion New London, which scored 191.
Pekin's Mason Juhl improved to 26-1 on the season after taking the title at 220. Michael Jones (138) and Cael Baker (145) each finished second for the Panthers, who were seventh as a team with 80 points.