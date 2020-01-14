WEST BURLINGTON — Taryn Scheuermann's triple-double of 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots were just enough for the seventh-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County High School girls basketball team, as the Warriors rallied late in regulation and posted a 71-68 win over No. 11 (3A) West Burlington in a SEI Superconference South Division road game Tuesday.
The Warriors (10-2, 8-1 division) played without Isabel Manning, who was sick, but Madison Bartholomew stepped up with 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Van Buren County. Scheuermann scored her 1,500th career point during the contest.
Lexi Jirak hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points off the bench for the Warriors, who trailed 28-21 at halftime but outscored the Lady Falcons in both the third and fourth quarters to force overtime, then 10-7 in the extra session to pull out the hard-fought win.
Sydney Marlow scored 18 points for West Burlington the setback.
Van Buren County hosts Cardinal Friday.
Fairfield 58, PCM 41
MONROE — Shaylin Drish and Destiny Gridley combined for 41 points to lift the Trojans to a nonconference road win.
Drish scored 23 points and Gridley added 18, but the Trojans were excellent at the free-throw line, sinking 27 of 39 shots in in the contest.
Regan Freland led all scorers with 25 points.
Fairfield (5-4) visits Mount Pleasant for a Southeast Conference tilt Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centerville 62, Davis County 58 (OT)
BLOOMFIELD — Carson Zeitler hits a pair of free throws for the Mustangs to force overtime, but Davis County couldn't protect an early lead in the extra session in a South Central Conference loss.
Matt McDonald scored 23 points to lead the Big Reds, while Dalton Reeves added 22 for Davis County. Noah Zmolek tossed in 13 before fouling out.
Zeitler hit two free throws with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Davis County (2-6, 1-5 SCC) visits EBF Friday.
PCM 59, Fairfield 56
MONROE — Jason Stafford's 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second left lifted PCM past Fairfield in a nonconference game.
Stafford scored 15 points, but eight in the final two minutes. Derek Brown scored a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs, one of four players in double figures.
The Trojans used a 12-0 run to start the second half and give themselves a lead, but couldn't hang on down the stretch.
Max Weaton scored 14 points for the Trojans, while Allen Tate added 12.
Fairfield (2-7) hosts Mount Pleasant Friday.
Pekin 68, Winfield-Mount Union 44
WINFIELD — Brady Millikin scored 20 points to lead four Panthers in double figures as they rolled to a SEI Superconference North Division road win.
Cael Lyle tossed in 13 points for Pekin (7-3, 7-1 division), while Kennan Winn added 11 points and eight rebounds and Dayne Eckley scored 10 points.
A late first-quarter spurt helped Pekin open up a four-point lead, and it took a 38-25 halftime advantage before cruising in the second half.
Pekin hosts Columbus Friday.
WRESTLING
Blue Demons split duals
FAIRFIELD — Albia defeated Fairfield, but lost to Oskaloosa in a nonconference double dual.
The Blue Demons defeated the Trojans 40-24, getting bonus-point wins by Eli Zanoni (138 pounds), Michael Thomas (145) and Barrett Bonnett (152) to open up a 31-12 advantage.
The Trojans received pins by Dagan Burnett at 132 and a forfeit from Cesar Castellanos (220), as well as thrilling one-point wins by Caleb Heisel at 160 and Arya Patel at 170.
Albia lost to Oskaloosa 54-21 as the Indians won the final six matches, all six-point wins to erase a 21-15 deficit.
Fairfield lost to Oskaloosa 54-24. Zach Westercamp (113), Peyton Cline (152) and Grady Flynn (182) all earned pins.