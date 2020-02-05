MEDIAPOLIS — Dayne Eckley scored a game-high 13 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Pekin High School boys basketball team to a 63-34 SEI Superconference North Division win over Mediapolis Tuesday on Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court, clinching the division title for the second year in a row.
Pekin is 14-1 in the division, one game ahead of Highland's 13-2 record. The Panthers beat Highland in both meeting this year and can officially clinch the outright SEI North title with either a win at home over Wapello on Tuesday, Feb. 11 or a Highland loss to Lone Tree the same night.
Brady Millikin made four of the Panthers' 13 3-pointers and scored 12 points, while Brayden Sobaski added 12 points and Brock Long 11 for Pekin, which made as many threes as Mediapolis had baskets for the night.
The Panthers jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead, and Mediapolis didn't cross the 20-point plateau until there were three minutes left in the third quarter.
Pekin (14-3) will face No. 2 WACO for the Superconference championship Friday at Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant.
Danville 75, Cardinal 54
DANVILLE — Blaine Bryant scored 21 points, but the Comets dropped a SEI Superconference South Division road game to the Bears.
Taylor Kensett scored 21 points for Danville to lead three players in double figures.
Cardinal hosts Holy Trinity Thursday.
Chariton 55, Davis County 46
BLOOMFIELD — Dalton Reeves scored 16 points, but the Mustangs' 13-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome in a South Central Conference loss to the Chargers.
Jackson Curnutte scored 18 points to lead all scorers for Chariton, and Davis County whittled its deficit to six in the fourth before the Chargers pulled away. Chariton took an 18-2 lead after a quarter.
Davis County hosts Knoxville Thursday.
Centerville 78, EBF 71
EDDYVILLE — Isaiah Smith and Ethan Davis both scored 22 points, but the Big Reds held on for an SCC win.
Kalen Walker added 11 points for the Rockets, who trailed 45-33 at halftime.
Brady Kauzlarich had 21 points to lead four Centerville players in double figures.
EBF hosts Ankeny Christian Academy Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 7 Mediapolis 56, Pekin 38
MEDIAPOLIS — Helaina Hillyard scored a game-high 20 points and the seventh-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes maintained their 18-point halftime advantage in a SEI Superconference North Division win over the Panthers on Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court.
Mackenzie Springsteen and Hallie Mohr added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bullettes, who outscored the Panthers 19-2 in the second quarter.
Emilee Linder buried three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Pekin, while Kerrigan Pope had 10 points and seven rebounds. Erika Coleman had eight rebounds to lead the Panthers.
Pekin hosts Hillcrest Academy Thursday.
Danville 42, Cardinal 21
DANVILLE — Bella Smith and Drew Fox scored 14 points apiece as the Bears coasted to a SEI Superconference South Division win over the Comets.
Cardinal was held scoreless in the opening quarter, got within six at halftime, but was outscored 22-7 in the second half.
The Comets host Holy Trinity Thursday.
Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18
SIGOURNEY — Megan Stuhr outscored Belle Plaine by herself (21 points) and had nine assists as the Savages rolled to a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Kaylee Weber added 17 points and nine rebounds for Sigourney (13-4).
Davis County 73, Chariton 51
BLOOMFIELD — Hannah Schooley scored 18 points to lead three players in double figures, and the Mustangs jumped out to a 14-point lead and defeated the Charters in a South Central Conference contest.
Sophie Spargur added 15 points for Davis County (9-7), while Morgan Petefish tossed in 13 points and had eight rebounds.
The Mustangs host No. 15 (Class 4A) Knoxville Thursday.
Centerville 51, EBF 38
EDDYVILLE — Claire Mathews scored 19 points as three Redettes scored in double figures during their SCC road win, their seventh victory in the last eight games.
Mickey Stephens added 11 points and Caitlyn Krull had 10.
Fairfield 50, Washington 26
FAIRFIELD — Destiny Gridley scored 16 points and Danielle Breen added 10 as the Trojans picked up a Southeast Conference home win over the Demons.
Shaylin Drish had nine points, nine assists and nine steals for Fairfield, which outscored Washington 22-5 in the first and fourth quarters combined.
The Trojans visit Keokuk Friday; a win will give Fairfield a share of the SEC title with the Chiefs.