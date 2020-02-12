PACKWOOD — Brady Millikin scored a game-high 23 points, and nine different Pekin High School boys basketball players found the scoresheet as the Panthers defeated Wapello 63-41 to clinch back-to-back SEI Superconference North Division titles for the first time in school history.
The Panthers led by 11 after a quarter and extended it out to 40-23 at halftime.
Caden Thomas led Wapello with 15 points, while Maddox Griffin added 12.
The title was the ninth in school history for the Panthers (16-4, 15-1 division), who took the division by a game over Highland.
Pekin hosts Holy Trinity in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Feb. 20.
Chariton 67, Fairfield 60
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans whittled an 18-point halftime to four with about a minute to go, but the Chargers held off Fairfield in a nonconference game.
Drew Martin scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds for Fairfield (2-17), while JJ Lane scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in the contest.
Jackson Curnette scored a game-high 24 points for the Chargers (12-8), while Dylan Cain added 16.
Fairfield visits Mount Pleasant for a Southeast Conference matchup Friday.
No. 2 WACO 57, Van Buren County 29
KEOSAUQUA — Nik Coble scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and two others scored in double figures as the second-ranked (Class 1A) Warriors ran the table in the regular season.
Gabe Reichenbach added 13 points for WACO (21-0, 16-0 division), and Pietro Vannini tossed in 11.
Jackson Manning scored 11 points for Van Buren County, while Tony Davison had 15 rebounds. WACO held the Warriors to just 16 points in the final three quarters.
Van Buren County (5-16) faces Cardinal in a Class 2A district quarterfinal in Eddyville Monday.
New London 87, Cardinal 49
NEW LONDON — Griffin Greiner scored almost half the Comets' total in a SEI Superconference South Division setback to wrap up the regular season at Charles Lorber Gymnasium.
Grant Swanson shared game-high scoring honors with Greiner, as each had 24 points. The Tigers had three other players also scored in double figures for the Tigers.
Cardinal (10-12), which has lost four straight, plays Van Buren County in a Class 2A district quarterfinal Monday at Eddyville.
Keota 65, Davis County 52
BLOOMFIELD — The Eagles rushed out to a 14-point lead after a quarter, and JD Stout scored 35 points as Keota rolled to a nonconference win at the Mutchler Community Center.
Brady Duwa added 13 points for Keota, while Dalton Reeves led Davis County (6-13) with 20 points. Noah Zmolek added 10.
The Mustangs host North Mahaska Friday to finish the regular season.
EBF 72, Lynnville-Sully 49
SULLY — The Rockets owned an 10-point lead at halftime, then outscored the Hawks 20-7 in the third quarter and cruised to a nonconference road win.
EBF visits Ankeny Christian Academy Friday to finish the regular season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 81, No. 15 Knoxville 52
KNOXVILLE — All five of the Trojans' starters scored in double figures as Fairfield stomped 15th-ranked (Class 4A) Knoxville in a nonconference contest.
Shaylin Drish scored 26 points to lead the Trojans (12-7), while Delaney Breen added 17. Danielle Breen, Olivia Jones and Destiny Gridley scored 15, 10 and 10 points, respectively, as the Trojans shot 58 percent from the floor.
Maggie Wilkins scored 16 points for the Panthers (19-2), who saw their 12-game winning streak snapped. Katie Keitges was limited to nine points on just 3-of-13 shooting.
The Trojans visit Mount Pleasant for a Southeast Conference tilt Friday.