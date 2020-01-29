PACKWOOD — Brayden Sobaski scored nine points, but saved his last three for when it mattered most, as he buried a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Pekin High School boys basketball team a 59-57 SEI Superconference North Division win over Lone Tree Tuesday.
Brady Millikin scored 12 points for the Panthers (11-3, 11-1 division), while Cael Lyle tossed in 10.
The Panthers led 35-27 at halftime, but fell behind with two minutes to go in the game before Sobaski hit his shot to extend Pekin's winning streak to five games.
Keegan Edwards scored a game-high 18 points for Lone Tree.
Pekin hosts Louisa-Muscatine Thursday.
Albia 52, Davis County 48
BLOOMFIELD — The Blue Demons built an 11-point halftime lead, then held on for a tight South Central Conference road win over the rival Mustangs.
Brayden Messamaker lead Albia (12-2, 9-1 SCC) with 12 points while Blake Chance added 11 in the win.
Ivan Garcia scored a game-high 17 points for Davis County (4-8, 2-6 SCC), while Alex Lynch had 14.
Albia visits Knoxville Thursday with the conference lead on the line.
Knoxville 57, EBF 47
KNOXVILLE — Kieren Nichols scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, as the Panthers used a big run over the final nine minutes to defeat the Rockets in a South Central Conference game.
EBF (5-9, 2-7 SCC) led by six at halftime, but Knoxville (11-3, 6-0 SCC) outscored the Rockets 22-9 over the final nine minutes to pull out the win.
Isaiah Smith scored 17 points to lead three EBF players in double figures. Ethan Davis tossed in 11 and Logan McCrea added 10 for the Rockets, who host Chariton Friday.
Washington 62, Fairfield 46
WASHINGTON — Drew Martin scored 19 points and Max Weaton added 16 in the Trojans' Southeast Conference road setback.
Fairfield (2-11, 1-4 SEC) visits Fort Madison Friday.
Holy Trinity 39, Van Buren County 32
FORT MADISON — Vasin Thurman scored 12 points to lead the Crusaders to a SEI Superconference South Division win at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.
Van Buren County (3-12, 1-11 division) hosts New London Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 7 Van Buren County 63, Holy Trinity 34
FORT MADISON — Isabel Manning scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds as the seventh-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors cruised to a SEI Superconference South Division win at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.
Taryn Scheuermann added 21 points and six rebounds for Van Buren County, while Grace Davidson had eight points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
The Warriors (15-2, 12-1 division) face Wapello in the SEISC Shootout Friday at 6 p.m. at Iowa Wesleyan University.
Davis County 41, Albia 37
BLOOMFIELD — Hannah Schooley scored 10 points as the Mustangs edged the Lady Dees in a South Central Conference matchup.
Davis County (7-6, 3-5 SCC) hosts Clarke Friday. Albia (2-10, 0-10 SCC) heads to Knoxville on Thursday.
Pekin 66, Lone Tree 54
PACKWOOD — Emilee Linder buried four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 21 points as the Panthers defeated the Lions in a SEI SUperconference North Division contest.
Sophie Wittrock added 15 points and five assists for Pekin (10-3, 9-3 division), while Kerrigan Pope had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Madeline Jacque scored 20 points to lead three Lone Tree players in double figures. Kasey Chown added 11 points and Holley Johnson tossed in 10.
Pekin hosts Louisa-Muscatine Thursday.
Knoxville 64, EBF 30
KNOXVILLE — Maggie Wilkins scored 21 points and Katie Keitges added 19 as the Panthers rolled past the Rockets in a South Central Conference game.
Emma Dunkin added 16 points for the Panthers, while RyLee German had 14 points to lead EBF (9-6, 7-2 SCC).
EBF hosts Chariton Friday.
WRESTLING
Rockets score three wins at home
EDDYVILLE — On night where seniors and junior high wrestlers were honored, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling team scored a trio of wins at home. The Rockets earned a 72-3 win over South Central Conference rival Chariton, earned a 63-12 triumph over Martensdale-St. Mary's and won 66-12 over Lynnville-Sully.
The Rockets scored eight falls in the win over Chariton, including top-ranked unbeaten senior Sage Walker's pin at 195 pounds of Jayden Allen-Winston in 2:48. Alan Angle (160), Seth Kargol (182), Blake Hughes (113) and Garrett Scharff (126) all scored opening-period falls for EBF with Angle and Hughes securing wins in less than a minute.
Trestin Sales (145) and Hunter McFadden (152) scored back-to-back falls against Martensdale-St. Mary's to give EBF the lead for good against the Blue Devils. Angle needed just 36 seconds to pin Grant Ballard while Walker pinned Sean Miklus in 26 seconds.
EBF's final win came against Lynnville-Sully, featuring pins by Tate Ricard (138), Sales, Kyler Ricard (152) and Angle in the first four matches. Tyler Schutt added a fall in 2:54 against Elizabeth Elliot at 106 pounds while Scharff capped the night with a fall in 1:12 against Caleb Rea.
Mustangs win four of five at HLV
VICTOR — Hudson prevented the Davis County wrestling team from a perfect 5-0 night at HLV. Despite a 69-12 loss to the Pirates, the Mustangs secured a successful overall night beating HLV 39-24, Rockford 54-24, Lone Tree 48-18 and WACO 36-33.
Drake Hamm and Gerald Rupe secured Davis County's only wins against HLV. Hamm edged Ethan Kupka, 4-3, at 120 pounds while Rupe pinned Mason Fruendt in 3:07 at 126 pounds.
Dawson Townsend scored one of two opening-minute pins for the Mustangs against Hudson, winning in 23 seconds at 106 pounds over Brody King. Morgan Van Hemert scored Davis County's second fall, pinning Devon Liddle in 26 seconds at 120 pounds.
Five Mustang wrestlers scored falls against Rockford, including a second pin by Townsend at 113 pounds over Josiah Stokes in 1:26. Cohen Piper (138), Adrian Gomez (145), Austin Payne (152) and Caden Hill (182) also scored falls for Davis County.
Payne picked up a pin against Lone Tree, winning in 3:54 over Hunter Hain. Hill added a second fall, pinning WACO's Isaiah Johnson in 2:41 while Hamm picked up the decisive fall against the Warriors, pinning Junior Quiroz in 2:30.
Van Buren County drops three
KEOSAUQUA — The Warriors fell to WACO, North Mahaska and Wayne in a non-conference quadrangular.
Van Buren County lost to Moravia 30-12. Preston Buss (170) scored a fall in 62 seconds against Spencher Baty at 170 pounds.
Ethan Molenburg scored a fall at 152 pounds in 1:50 for the Warhawks to clinch a 24-18 win over the Warriors. Buss scored a 24-second fall over Noah Jedlicka while Chloe Curtis earned a fall for Van Buren County in 72 seconds at 132 pounds.
Buss completed a perfect 3-0 night for the Warriors, scoring a third pin against Wayne's Zach Miller in 1:44. It was the lone win in a 66-6 loss for Van Buren County against the Falcons.