DONNELLSON — Jaelyn Boley has missed more free throws attempts than she's made so far this season for the Van Buren County girls basketball team.
With the game on the line and seconds remaining Tuesday night at Central Lee, Boley proved to be as clutch as any shooter on the court. The Warrior junior sank two game-winning free throws, lifting Van Buren County to a thrilling 55-54 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win that was highlighted by the state's top two scorers.
"She's struggled so much at the line this season. It really was a major moment," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler said. "She stepped up and hit the first one to tie the game. They (Central Lee) called a timeout and I talked to the girls about what to do after Jaelyn hit the second free throw.
"She'll remember that for a long time, the time she stepped up and made two big shots to win a great game at Central Lee. That's a story she'll be able to tell for years to come."
Isabel Manning regained the lead in total points scored from Mya Merschman. The future Clarke teammates entered the game as the top scorers in the entire state with Merschman owning the lead in total points (316) while Manning entered leading in the state in points per game (30.6).
Manning left Central Lee leading both scoring categories, scoring 36 points while hauling in 11 rebounds for the Warriors on Tuesday moving to 342 total points scored and 31.1 points scored per game. Merschman scored 20 points for the Hawks, but could not get a shot away in the final seconds as the Warrior defense clinched the win.
"Ella Jirak got a hand on a pass that prevented them from getting a clean look near the basket," Zeitler said. "Without that tip, they've got a wide open shot two feet away to win the game."
Boley finished with six points, including the winning two from the foul line, and 10 rebounds for Van Buren County. Zoe Best added four points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Van Buren County (8-3, 7-2 SEI south) heads to Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.
Centerville 70, Davis County 41
CENTERVILLE — Rachel George scored a game-high 21 points while blocking six shots on defense as the Redettes continued their perfect march towards a South Central Conference title on Tuesday.
Claire Mathews added 15 points for the Redettes, who shot over 50 percent from the field (26-48) while collecting 15 steals and blocking seven shots against the Mustangs. Mickey Stephens added 10 points and seven assists for Centerville.
Macy Hill led Davis County with 17 points, sinking five of 10 shot attempts from 3-point territory. Centerville jumped out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter, setting the tone for the Redettes ninth straight overall win and fifth in a row in SCC play.
Centerville (9-0, 5-0 SCC) steps out of conference Thursday for a trip to Seymour. Davis County (3-9, 2-4 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in SCC action on Friday.
Sigourney 61, BGM 23
SIGOURNEY — Kaylee Weber continued her dominant play in the post, leading the Savages with 27 points and eight rebounds in a South Iowa Cedar League win over the winless Bears.
Joselyn Abell added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Savages opened both halves strong on both ends of the court, outscoring BGM 17-4 in the opening quarter before putting the game away with a 21-4 run in the third.
Sigourney (10-3, 5-2 SICL) heads to Lynnville-Sully on Friday.
Burlington-Notre Dame 74, Cardinal 23
BURLINGTON — Kinsey Hissem and Alexia McClure both reached double figures in scoring for the Comets with 10 points apiece in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Nikes.
Megan Harrell led Notre Dame with a double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points while pulling in a game-high 10 rebounds. Shelby Bowman added 14 points and seven boards while Katy Stephens scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists to keep the Nikes in the hunt for the SEISC south title with their eighth straight win.
Cardinal (2-8, 1-8 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity on Friday.
No. 11 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 52, Pekin 37
WINFIELD — Kerrigan Pope finished with 18 points while Erika Coleman added 10 for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road loss to the unbeaten Wolves.
Bradie Buffington led W-MU with 10 points in the win. W-MU improves to 12-0 overall this season and leads the SEISC north with a 5-0 mark in conference play.
Pekin (5-7, 2-3 SEI north) hosts Mediapolis on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davis County 39, Centerville 32
CENTERVILLE — Noah Zmolek led the Mustangs with 13 points and six rebounds while Dalton Reeves added 12 points in a grinder at Lakeview Gymnasium between South Central Conference rivals.
Brady Kauzlarich put in a game-high 16 points for the Big Reds, who once again gave themselves a chance to secure its first win of the season. The Mustangs were able to salt away the win in the fourth quarter after taking the lead with a 9-3 run to close the first half.
Davis County (6-4, 4-2 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday in SCC action. Centerville (0-8, 0-4 SCC) will look to finally break through at Seymour on Thursday in non-conference action seeking the first win of the season.
Pekin 59, Winfield-Mount Union 40
WINFIELD — Brady Millikin lit up the scoreboard for the Panthers with 25 points on Tuesday, keeping Pekin out in contention for the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title.
Brock Long added 17 points for the Panthers, who have won eight straight games since opening SEISC north play with a loss to Wapello. The two teams meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Abram Edwards led Winfield-Mount Union with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Pekin (10-1, 8-1 SEI north) hosts Mediapolis on Friday.
Sigourney 45, BGM 39
SIGOURNEY — Josh Mohr led the Savages with 12 points, including 10 in the second half, as the Savages held off the Bears in South Iowa Cedar League action.
Ethan Shifflett also scored 10 points in the second half after being shut out by BGM in the opening 16 minutes. Levi Crawford clinched the win from the foul line in the final seconds as the Savages won for the third time in five days.
Sigourney (5-6, 3-5 SICL) heads to Lynnville-Sully on Friday.
No. 10 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 74, Cardinal 43
BURLINGTON — Elias Elammari scored 14 points to lead the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss on Tuesday.
Ian Liles added 11 points for Cardinal. Matt Johnson and Josh Smith each scored 21 poitns to pace the 10th-ranked Nikes.
Cardinal (5-4, 3-4 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity on Friday before traveling to Pekin on Saturday.
Central Lee 76, Van Buren County 53
DONNELLSON — Jackson Manning led the Warriors with 24 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Hawks.
Central Lee stormed out to a 34-13 lead after one quarter, sinking six shots from 3-point territory. Manning scored 12 of his 24 points in the third quarter, cutting Central Lee's lead down to 58-42.
Van Buren County (0-10, 0-8 SEI south) hosts Davis County in non-conference action on Saturday.
PREP WRESTLING
Albia 55, Fairfield 15
Albia 50, Oskaloosa 24
Oskaloosa 65, Fairfield 18
ALBIA — The Blue Demons improved to 9-1 in duals, scoring four pins and pair of tech falls against Fairfield before picking up three more pins and a second tech fall from Eli Zanoni at 145 pounds in a win over Osky.
Paul Ballard, fresh off his run to the finals over the weekend in his debut at the Ottumwa Invitational, picked up a third-period fall against Oskaloosa's Junior Ramirez at 195 pounds and a first-period win over Fairfield's Kenneth Craig at 220 for the Blue Demons. Dawson Bonnett and Logan Carter each scored a pair of pins for Albia as each wrestled one match apiece at 126 and 132 pounds.
Teddy Metcalf (182) and Cesar Smithburg (285) scored pins against Albia for the Fairfield wrestlers. Metcalf added a fall in a 65-18 dual loss to Oskaloosa for the Trojans.
Albia returns to the mat on Thursday hosting Clarke, Chariton and Southeast Warren. Fairfield (2-5) hosts Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference dual on Thursday.
Kirksville 51, Davis County 27
BLOOMFIELD — Drake Hamm and Easton White scored wins for the Mustangs in a dual loss to Ottumwa Invitational team champion Kirksville on Tuesday night.
Hamm pinned Lathon Wilcox in two minutes at 120 pounds while White picked up an 8-3 win over Prophett Krepps in a 152-pound match. Kirksville scored four pins against the Mustangs including a 138-pound win by Dominic Cahalan, who claimed an individual title on Saturday in Ottumwa.
Davis County (2-4) hosts Centerville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville in a South Central Conference quadrangular on Thursday.
BOYS SWIMMING
Centerville 58, Burlington 35
BURLINGTON — John White swam 24.39 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle before beating out teammate Reece Sells with a 53.66-second swim in the 100-yard freestyle on Tuesday, leading the Big Reds to an eighth dual win.
Jobi Smith led a 1-2 finish for Centerville in the 100-yard backstroke, winning the race in 1:08.61 while Justin Walker placed second for the Big Reds in 1:19.2. Devin Myhr won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.73, beating out Burlington freshman John Cottrell by less than two seconds.
Centerville (8-4) returns to Mike McWilliams Pool to swim for the third time this season at Ottumwa on Thursday. The Big Reds and Bulldogs will be joined by Des Moines Roosevelt in just the second CIML Metro dual of the season for Ottumwa.