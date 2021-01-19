PEKIN — Brady Millikin missed out on facing Wapello earlier this season in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division showdown.
So far, it remains Pekin's only loss so far this season.
Millikin didn't miss the second battle with Wapello, leading the 10th-ranked (2A) Panthers with 17 points in a key 49-34 win on Tuesday. With the win, Pekin avenged its only loss and moved back into position to win the SEISC north title.
Besides the return of Millikin, the Panthers were able to stymie Wapello's top scorer Maddox Griffin. After scoring 34 points against Pekin in a 57-51 win on Dec. 8, Griffin managed just 13 points in Tuesday's rematch.
Millikin added five assists and three steals for the Panthers. Chandle Stull scored 11 points and dished out three assists while Brock Long scored nine points and had three steals. Cael Lyle scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds.
Pekin (13-1, 10-1 SEI north) will carry an 11-game winning streak into Friday's contest with Louisa-Muscatine.
Albia 59, Centerville 44
ALBIA — Drew Chance scored a team-leading 21 points on Tuesday as the Blue Demons battled their way past Centerville, earning a 10th straight win including three wins over the past four days.
Blake Chance added 13 points for Albia. Nate Wynn scored eight points while Trey Griffin added seven for the Blue Demons.
Albia (10-1, 6-0 SCC) hosts Clarke on Friday. Centerville (1-9, 0-5 SCC) hosts Chariton on Thursday.
Sigourney 73, Tri-County 39
SIGOURNEY — Ethan Shifflett led the Savages with 25 points in a South Iowa Cedar League victory over the Trojans.
Josh Mohr added 16 points in the fourth straight win for Sigourney. Levi Crawford scored 13 as the Savages have rallied to win six of its last seven games.
Sigourney (7-6, 4-5 SICL) hosts Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday.
EBF 72, Clarke 48
EDDYVILLE — The Rockets scored 26 points in the first quarter, setting the tone for a balanced attack in a South Central Conference win over the Indians.
Four different EBF players reached double figures in scoring with a dozen different players scoring in the win. Brooks Moore and Jared McCrea each led the Rockets with 11 points apiece. Thane Alexander and Ethan Davis each scored 10 points for EBF.
Jack Cooley led Clarke with a game-high 24 points.
EBF (5-6, 5-3 SCC) heads to Mediapolis on Saturday.
Ankeny Christian Academy 65, Moravia 63
ANKENY — Malachi Johnson snapped a 63-63 tie, driving in for a game-winning lay-up with 2.2 seconds left lifting the Eagles to a thrilling win in a battle of the top two teams in the Bluegrass Conference standings.
Warren McLeod tied the score on a give-and-go with Mohawk teammate Chace Hamilton after Johnson snapped a 61-61 tie with a pull-up jumper. Carson Brown, who became the fourth area high school basketball player so far this season to reach 1,000 career points on Saturday in a win over Orient-Macksburg, scored nine points in the first quarter as the Mohawks jumped out to a 16-9 lead.
Moravia (11-3, 6-2 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday.
New London 58, Cardinal 48
NEW LONDON — Dawson Lewis led the Comets with 15 points while Griffin Greiner added 14 in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Tigers.
Cardinal took a 26-21 lead into the second half. New London pulled away for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Comets 17-6 in the first eight minutes.
Cardinal (6-6, 4-6 SEI south) hosts WACO on Friday.
Washington 67, Davis County 48
BLOOMFIELD — Karsen Bailey led the way to a non-conference win for the Demons, scoring 23 points as Washington never looked back after opening a 34-13 halftime lead.
Dalton Reeves led the Mustangs with 16 points in the loss. Davis County struggled early in the game from the foul line, missing 10 of their first 13 free throw attempts.
Davis County (7-6) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday at Knoxville.
Lamoni 71, Moulton-Udell 14
LAMONI — The Eagles managed just five points in the first half as the Demons joined a battle for second place in the Bluegrass Conference, moving within half-a-game of Moravia, Mormon Trail and Murray with the conference tournament starting next week.
M-U (0-13, 0-9 Bluegrass) hosts Southeast Warren (0-9) on Thursday in battle of two teams each searching for their first win of the season.
Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren County 29
FORT MADISON — Jason Thurman led balanced attack for the Crusaders with 13 points, keeping the Warriors in search of their first win of the season.
Jackson Manning led Van Buren County with 12 points. Four Holy Trinity players finished scoring in double figures.
Van Buren County (0-12, 0-9 SEI south) hosts New London on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centerville 48, Albia 34
ALBIA — Rachel George led the unbeaten Redettes with 17 points, sinking seven of 11 free throw attempts to avoid an upset bid by the Lady Dees.
Claire and Rachel George both recorded double-doubles with Rachel George grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. Claire George scored 10 points, hitting five of six field goal attempts, while leading the Redettes with 11 rebounds.
Mickey Stephens added 11 points for Centerville. Rachel George also led the Redettes with four assists and three blocks.
Centerville (11-0, 6-0) hosts Chariton on Thursday looking to protect its perfect record and place atop the SCC. Albia (3-9, 1-6 SCC) hosts Clarke on Friday.
Cardinal 35, New London 23
NEW LONDON — Alexia McClure led the Comets to a second straight Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Cardinal pulled away in the fourth quarter against the Tigers, scoring 15 of the final 18 points in the game. Kinsey Hissem added 10 points for the Comets.
Cardinal (4-9, 3-8 SEI south) hosts WACO on Friday.
Van Buren County 51, Holy Trinity 41
FORT MADISON — State scoring leader Isabel Manning recorded her fourth straight 30-point double-double for the Warriors, scoring 32 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for the Warriors.
Zoey Best added 10 points and both of Van Buren County's two blocks against the Crusaders. Ella Jirak matched Manning by grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Van Buren County (10-3, 8-2 SEI south) hosts New London on Friday.
EBF 65, Clarke 29
EDDYVILLE — Whitney Klyn and Brooke Shafer each scored 16 points, leading the Rockets to a South Central Conference rout of the Indians.
Emalee Davis added 10 points and a team-high five steals as EBF jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter. While Klyn could not record a triple-double for the second straight night, the Rocket sophomore did lead the way with four assists against Clarke.
EBF (7-8, 4-4 SCC) hosts Knoxville on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Sigourney 50, Tri-County 17
SIGOURNEY — The Savages forced 26 turnovers by the Trojans and never looked back after jumping out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter in South Iowa Cedar League action.
Sigourney (12-3, 8-2 SICL) moves into a tie for second in the overall SICL standings with a seventh straight win. The Savages head to English Valleys on Friday.
Moravia 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 17
ANKENY — The Mohawks limited the Eagles to just seven field goals and forced 36 turnovers in a Bluegrass Conference road victory.
Moravia (8-6, 6-2 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday.
Wapello 44, Pekin 39
WAPELLO — Despite a 16-point effort from Kerrigan Pope and 15 points from Erika Coleman, the Panthers could not secure a regular-season sweep of the Arrows in a battle of Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rivals.
Toni Bohlen led Wapello with 11 points.
Pekin (7-8, 3-4 SEI north) hosts Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
Grinnell 57, Fairfield 51
GRINNELL — Danielle Breen bounced back from a tough night against Southeast Conference rival Fort Madison, scoring 18 points to lead the Trojans in a spirited effort against the formerly-ranked Tigers.
Fairfield scored the first six points of the game and led Grinnell 10-9 after one quarter. Danielle and Delaney Breen sank consecutive 3-pointers to bring Fairfield within 53-49 with 1:11 remaining.
Fairfield (5-3) returns to conference play on Friday at Burlington.
Lamoni 65, Moulton-Udell 36
LAMONI — Abby Martin led the Demons with 37 points and seven assists in the Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
Reece Potter added 22 points for Lamoni. The Demons dominated in the third quarter, outscoring M-U 31-2 to put the game out of reach.
M-U (4-9, 3-6 Bluegrass) hosts Southeast Warren on Thursday.
PREP WRESTLING
West Branch 33, Van Buren County 27
WEST BRANCH — Darrin Coffman and Brant Tedrow both secured falls for the Warriors in a competitive dual with the Bears.
Tyler Stoltz ended the night earning a 6-0 win at 138 pounds over Logan Keeler. Coffman pinned Shae Farmer in 2:54 of a 145-pound match while Tedrow, coming off a runner-up finish at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pinned Morgan Hartz at 4:23 of a 220-pound match.
Van Buren County (3-2) hosts Columbus Junction/Winfield-Mount Union and Mediapolis on Senior Night this Thursday.
GIRLS BOWLING
Davis County 1935, Pella 1777
BLOOMFIELD — Kelsey Rook posted a 215 average, including a 245 game leading the Mustangs to a win over the Little Dutch.
Davis County (4-4) hosts West Burlington on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
BOYS BOWLING
Davis County 2464, Pella 2442
BLOOMFIELD — The Mustangs were led in a competitive battle with the Little Dutch by Cameren Jackson's 186 average and a 182 average from Noah Hamm, closing out a 22-pin win at Davis County Lanes.
Davis County (7-4) hosts West Burlington on Tuesday, Feb. 2.