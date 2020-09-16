DONNELLSON — The Cardinal and Van Buren County cross-country teams both found themselves in the mix to bring home championship honors on Tuesday night at the Central Lee Invitational.
In the end, the Central Lee girls edged out the Comet girls for the team title by nine points (49-58) with Amanda Gilpin’s winning time of 21:18.14 beating out Van Buren County junior Faith Neeley for the win in the girls race. Gavin Grove, meanwhile, finished second for the Cardinal boys in 18:18.41, finishing less than two seconds behind Louisa-Muscatine’s Paul Hoopes who crossed the finish line at Green Acres Golf Course just ahead of Grove in 18:16.77.
Ian Peakcock came home in third place for the Van Buren County boys, finishing in a time of 19:29.57. Winfield-Mount Union won the boys team title with 44 points, 25 ahead of Louisa-Muscatine, while the Cardinal boys finished fifth with 115 points in the meet.
Karson Kirkpatrick added an eighth-place finish for the Cardinal boys, finishing the race in 20:48.52. Alexia McClure led the Comet girls with a fourth-place run of 24:38.54. Allison Sloan finished seventh for the Cardinal girls in 25:34.12 while Emma Cochenhour came home ninth for the Van Buren County girls in 26:22.86.
Van Buren County and Cardinal both brought home middle school team titles on Tuesday from Central Lee. The Warrior middle school boys edged out Clark County by a single point (42-43) while the Comet middle school girls scored 34 points in a winning effort with Van Buren County teammates Payten Poling (10:32.31) and Rylee Philips (11:35.5) securing a 1-2 finish for the Warrior girls.