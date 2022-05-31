PEKIN — Columbus used speed to stagger the Pekin softball team early on Tuesday night, scoring three runs in the opening inning with just one ball leaving the infield. Four run-scoring hits in the second inning, including a two-run single by Lily Coil to open the rally, put away a 12-3 win for the Wildcats in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
Pekin created a rally of their own in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of three Columbus fielding errors to put three runs on the board. Alex Parsons reached on the first error and scored on the second before a dropped pop up on the infield allowed Quinnlyn Baker and Claire Roth to cross home plate.
Pekin (1-3, 1-2 SEI north) heads to Highland on Thursday.
No. 10 (3A) Davis County 4, Clarke 1
OSCEOLA — Briley Lough's two-run single to center put the 10th-ranked Mustangs ahead for good in a key South Central Conference clash between state tournament hopefuls.
Jalee Lough closed out a four-run rally in the sixth for Davis County with an RBI double to deep center. Madeline Barker, who had a hit during the rally, polished off the Indians striking out 15 batters over seven innings including a closing strikeout of Tory Henry with two on in the bottom of the seventh.
Davis County (3-1, 2-0 SCC) hosts Albia on Thursday. The Lady Dees edged out the Mustangs by half-a-game for the outright SCC title last summer.
No. 5 (4A) Fairfield 2, Keokuk 1
KEOKUK — Hannah Simpson had two hits, including a two-run home run in the opening inning that held up as the winning hit in what proved to be the only Southeast Conference game the fifth-ranked Trojans and Chiefs could squeeze in before weather halted the rest of the doubleheader.
Coty Engle pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Trojans, allowing two walks and an unearned first-inning run while striking out seven batters. Engle also had Fairfield's only other hit in the win, which just made it through five innings to become official before lightning brought an early end to the night.
Fairfield (3-1, 1-0 Southeast) hosts Fort Madison on Thursday.
Central Lee 13, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — Central Lee never looked back after scoring seven runs in the first inning, preventing the Redettes from earning its first win of the season on Tuesday.
Breckyn Carney singled and scored the lone run of the game for the Redettes, coming home on a one-out RBI single by Sarah Lewis. Centerville was coming off a fourth-place finish at the Mount Ayr Raiderette Memorial Day Softball Tournament on Monday, falling 5-3 to No. 14 (2A) Mount Ayr and 12-0 to fifth-ranked (2A) Interstate 35.
Centerville (0-5) returns to South Central Conference play on Thursday at Clarke.
No. 7 (2A) Pella Christian 7, Albia 2
PELLA — Natalie Harrill's two-run home run in the opening inning set the tone for the seventh-ranked Eagles in a non-conference win over the Lady Dees on Tuesday.
Rebecca Spinler pulled Albia within 3-2 in the second inning, driving a two-run home run over the fence in left field. Faith Kacmarynski and Sydney Nunnikhoven answered back for the Eagles with run-scoring hits in the second and fourth innings.
Albia (2-1) heads to Bloomfield on Thursday to face Davis County in a key clash of SCC contenders.
Twin Cedars 12, Moravia 0
BUSSEY — Grace Bailey homered and drove in three runs for the Sabers while pitching a two-hit shutout in the Bluegrass Conference victory over the Mohawks.
Peytin Ellison had one of two doubles in the loss for the Mohawks. Brooke Roby added a double and scored three runs for Twin Cedars.
Moravia (0-2, 0-2 Bluegrass) heads to Mormon Trail on Thursday while Twin Cedars (3-1, 3-0 Bluegrass) travels to Seymour for conference play.
PREP BASEBALL
Moravia 17, Twin Cedars 2
BUSSEY — Carson Seals collected two hits and scored three runs for the Mohawks in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Sabers.
Wyatt Throckmorton and Jackson McDanel each had a hit and two RBIs for Moravia. Dallas Clark doubled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Twin Cedars.
Moravia (2-1, 2-1 Bluegrass) heads to Mormon Trail for conference play on Thursday while Twin Cedars (1-4, 1-2 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour to battle the Warriors.