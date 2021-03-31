MONROE – The Davis County girls track and field team returned to action by not only bringing home a championship, but doing so impressively.
The Mustangs racked up 181.5 points at the PCM Classic, clearing the rest of the eight-team field by 85 points on Tuesday. Davis County won eight races on the track, including four relays, while securing 1-2 finishes in both the 100 and 400 meter dashes.
Charley Barnhart picked up two individual wins for Davis County, edging Mustang teammate Kallie Greiner by 0.03 seconds in the 400 meter dash in 1:09.32 before taking the 1,500 meter run in 5:46.84. Jersey Greever edged Davis County teammate Mayci White to win the 100 meter dash in 14.21 seconds while Cade VanLaningham finished first in the 200-meter dash, winning in 28.79 seconds.
Centerville finished seventh with 45 points, winning the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:17. Albia scored 30 points to finish in eighth place as a team with a third-place finish in the 4x800 relay leading the way for the Lady Dees.
Panthers win Class B team title at Falcon Relays
WEST BURLINGTON – Pekin picked up wins in 10 events, including nine races, on the way to beating out Southeast Iowa Superconference rival Danville for the Class B team title at the West Burlington Falcon Relays. The Panthers finished with 196 points, beating the Bears by 34.
Emma Phillips edged Pekin teammate Alex Parsons for the win in the 200 meter dash, finishing first in a time of 29.15 seconds. Mackenzie Dahlstrom picked up a win for the Panthers in the 100-meter dash in 14.25 seconds while Sarah Eubanks scored the win in the 400 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:02.83.
Audrey Fariss scored a win for Pekin in the 800-meter run, finishing the half-mile race in 2:39.97. Zoey Johnson scored a win for the Panthers in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.49.
Kerrigan Pope scored her second win of the season in the discus, reaching 118 feet and seven inches on her top throw at West Burlington. Pekin added wins in the 4x200 (1:56.67), 4x400 (4:31.04), distance medley (4:55.53) and sprint medley (2:01.36) relay races.
Fairfield finished third among the larger schools in Class B with 120 points, one point shy of West Burlington-Notre Dame for second and 23.5 behind meet champion Mount Pleasant. Kelsey Pacha picked up a win for the Trojans in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.53 seconds.
Fairfield also picked up a pair of relay wins on Tuesday. The Trojans secured a win in the sprint medley relay in 1:56.5 while the 4x800 relay team finished first in 11:21.11.
Rockets second at Belle Plaine Invite
BELLE PLAINE – Brooke Shafer scored a pair of wins for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, sweeping the 100 and 400 hurdles, as the Rockets finished with 105 points and a runner-up finish to Lynnville-Sully at the season-opening Belle Plaine Invitational.
Shafer led a 1-2 finish for the Rockets in 400 hurdles, beating out teammate Lizzy Van Utrecht by over six seconds for the win in a time of 1:14.69, before winning the 100-meter hurdles in 18.23 seconds edging out North Mahaska's Maddie McKay for first place. Shelby Akers and Abby Jager added a 1-2 finish for EBF in the 1,500 meter run with Akers winning the race in 6:29.15.
Sigourney finished fifth with 60 points in the meet. Kaylee Weber picked up a season-opening win in the discus for the Savages, taking the title with a throw of 91 feet and 10 inches.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Osky edges Blue Demons at Chariton quad
CHARITON – Logan Stalzer picked up wins for the Albia boys in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes on Tuesday night, helping the Blue Demons battle Oskaloosa for the team title as Chariton's Early Bird quadrangular meet. Three field event wins and two distance victories on the track by Patrick DeRonde helped the Indians hold on for an eight-point win over Albia, 178-170, despite closing wins by the Blue Demons in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay races.
Centerville finished fourth in the meet with 62 points. Grant Carlson collected a team-leading 13 points in the meet for the Big Reds, finishing second to Stalzer in the 100 meter dash while Brady Clark prevented an Osky sweep in the field, winning the discus throw with a toss of 141 feet and 10 inches.
GIRLS TENNIS
Davis County 9, Fort Madison 0
FORT MADISON – Isabella Tranquillo, Avery Thompson, Morgan Klaus, Maddie Warning, Jenna Marlow and Jada Will all secured wins in singles play as the Mustang girls opened the tennis season with a clean sweep against the Bloodhounds.