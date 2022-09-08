BLOOMFIELD — Cadan VanLaningham came up with three key digs, including one that rattled around in the rafters during the second set point of the pivotal third set for the Davis County volleyball team, ultimately allowing Sydney Utt to score the clinching point at the net as the Mustangs erased four set points in the third set to win the pivotal game in a pivotal 25-19, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18 South Central Conference win against 10th-ranked (4A) Knoxville.
VanLaningham added four ace serves, including consecutive service points in the fourth set that gave the Mustangs a 17-12 lead. Kayla Joos added five kills in the third set for Davis County, finishing with 11 kills in the win.
Davis County (4-8, 2-0 SCC) will look to defend their title at the Chariton Charger Tournament on Saturday. Action begins inside the Charger Dome at 9 a.m.
No. 3 (2A) EBF 25-25-25, Cardinal 11-13-7
EDDYVILLE — Molly Shafer led the attack for the third-ranked (3A) Rockets with 18 kills on 21-23 hitting at the net with a perfect 14-14 serving effort and a team-high five digs on defense in a home-opening Parents' Night South Central Conference sweep of the Comets.
"We had a great crowd and a loud student section which fueled the team," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "We were dominant with serving and hitting. I thought we controlled the pass well and stayed focused better than in some of our previous matches."
Kate Shafer added a team-leading 27 assists and three blocks for the Rockets. Cooper Champoux led EBF with six ace serves.
"I emphasised staying disciplined with transition and defense," Genskow said. "For the most part, I felt we did a good job with that task. It was a great team effort."
Brenna Guiter led Cardinal at the net, going 7-7 attacking with a pair of kills. Brinlee Ostrander added a team-leading eight digs for the Comets while Cynthia Albert was perfect 8-8 serving against the Rockets.
Cardinal (1-5, 0-2 SCC) hosts Chariton next Tuesday. Third-ranked (3A) EBF (10-0, 2-0 SCC) heads to the Southeast Polk Metro Volleyball Classic on Saturday where the Rockets will take on ninth-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley, 10th-ranked (5A) Waukee and Pella in pool play starting at approximately 9 a.m.
"We will gear up in practice for that intensity needed to play that 5A level of teams," Genskow said.
Moravia 25-25-25, Melcher-Dallas 13-19-22
MORAVIA — Finley Spencer racked up seven aces on a perfect 18-18 serving effort for the Mohawks in a Bluegrass Conference sweep of the Saints.
Peytin Ellison added 13 digs for Moravia. Candace Walton led the Mohawks at the net, going 25-28 attacking with a team-high six kills.
Moravia (4-6, 1-1 Bluegrass) heads to Moulton-Udell next Thursday.
Albia 25-22-25-25, Clarke 11-25-10-17
OSCEOLA — Sophie Waber led the Lady Dees with 22 digs and finished with a perfect 20-20 serving night, adding in a pair of aces in a South Central Conference four-set win over the Indians.
Giulia Cocci led Albia with six ace serves while adding 11 kills on 25-29 attacking. Sydney Hoskins led the Lady Dees at the net, going 30-35 attacking with a team-leading 13 kills.
Albia (7-3, 1-1 SCC) heads to the Chariton Charger Tournament on Saturday.
Fairfield 25-25-25, Fort Madison 23-21-12
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans extinguished deficits in each of the first two sets and blistered the Bloodhounds in the third to complete a Southeast Conference sweep.
Fort Madison used a five-point run to take a lead late in the first game, ultimately opening a 22-17 advantage. Fairfield answered back, scoring six unanswered points with Lilly Bergren tallying back-to-back kills to help rally the Trojans in the opening set.
The Bloodhounds took control of the second set early, building a 13-7 advantage. Fairfield again rallied, catching Fort Madison at 15-15 before eventually taking the lead for good in the set at 20-19.
Fairfield raced out to a 7-1 lead in the final set to clinch the conference sweep. Lilly Bergren finished with a team-high eight kills on the night while Maddie Jones led the Trojans with 19 assists.
Kiya Robertson led Fairfield with 19 digs. Addison Ferrel and Bergren each collected a team-leading three ace serves for the Trojans.
Fairfield (4-5, 2-0 Southeast) will head up to the Williamsburg Tournament on Saturday.
Centerville 25-25-25, Chariton 17-22-20
CHARITON — Madison Casteel served up five aces during a seven-point service run in the opening set of a South Central Conference sweep for the Redettes at the Charger Dome.
Centerville erased deficits of at least five points in every game against the Chargers. Chariton led 12-7 in the opening game, 10-4 in the second game and 11-5 in the third game.
Rachel George and Faith Owens each record eight kills to lead the Centerville attack. George was in on seven blocks during the match for the Redettes.
Centerville (7-7, 1-1 SCC) heads to the Williamsburg Tournament on Saturday.
Danville 25-25-25, Van Buren County 16-14-15
KEOSAUQUA — Carlea Beckman led the Bears with four aces serves on a perfect 10-10 serving night while collecting a match-high 16 digs in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep.
Ivy Davidson led the Warriors at the net, racking up 12 kills on 29-33 attacking while adding a pair of block assists. Annabelle Cormier added an ace on 7-8 serving while setting up 15 assists.
Van Buren County (2-3, 0-2 SEI south) hosts New London next Tuesday.
Pekin 16-25-25-25, Hillcrest Academy 25-23-14-18
PEKIN — The Panthers shook off an opening-game loss to the Ravens, narrowly avoiding a two-game deficit before scoring the first eight points of the pivotal third game on the way to picking up the season's first victory in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division match.
Pekin (1-8, 1-1 SEI north) hosts Louisa-Muscatine next Tuesday.
