GARDEN GROVE — Jason Ogden has been looking for lightning in a bottle.
On Tuesday, Moulton-Udell electrified the scoreboard early and often, earning the first win of the season. The Eagles scored four times in the first inning and never looked back, winning 15-3 in just five innings against Mormon Trail.
Hannah King singled in Chelsey Boettcher to give M-U a 1-0 lead without an out being recorded to open the game. Malorie Probasco followed King's hit with a two-run double, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
"We've had productive outs, but I think we've been pressing a little too much," Ogden said. "When we given teams those type of opportunities, they've been getting the big hits against us. When we get those same opportunities, we haven't cashed in."
Jessica King doubled in Boettcher in the second inning, giving M-U a 5-0 lead. Boettcher and King had two of M-U's three consecutive run-scoring hits in the third, giving the Eagles (1-9, 1-5 Bluegrass) an 8-0 lead.
"We've been working with Jessica on some things. She was frustrated (against Moravia on Friday) and told me she was frustrated in some of those things she's still doing," Ogden said. "The good news is she's recognizing those things. That's what I told her. She recognizes what she needs to do. It's great to see a kid come through after that with a big play."
King finished with four hits, including a pair of doubles, a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs scored. M-U scored in all five innings against the Saints, collecting 18 hits while polishing off the first win of the season with five runs in the fifth.
Sigourney 4, Melcher-Dallas 3 (8)
SIGOURNEY — Macy Fisch's lead-off infield single in the bottom of the eighth set up the Savages for a walk-off win over the Saints.
Brookelyn Hemsley came into run for Fisch, advancing to second on a groundout and to third on a passed ball. Hemsley came home with the winning run on an error by Melcher-Dallas freshman pitcher Summer Karpan off a ground ball hit by Madi Richard.
Sigourney (9-1) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to avoid the loss. Megan Stuhr's RBI triple to right scored Courtney Hemsley before scoring the tying run on an RBI single to center by Kaylee Weber.
Moravia 16, Murray 6
MORAVIA — The Mohawks answered an opening-inning run with a six-run rally in the bottom of the first, rolling to a six-inning Bluegrass Conference win.
"This is a tougher week coming up. We're facing some better teams and better pitchers," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "Hopefully, we can continue to make it interesting."
Moravia (5-3, 4-2 Bluegrass) scored 12 runs in the first three innings before putting the game away with two runs in the fifth and sixth. The Mohawks have won four straight after enduring a three-game losing streak, scoring 13 or more runs in four wins this season.
No. 2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 0
PEKIN — Kylee Sanders doubled twice, scored three times and drove in four more including two on the second hit of a nine-run opening inning for the Falcon lead-off hitter.
McKenna Hohenadel's three-run homer capped the first-inning rally for second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine, snapping Pekin's three-game winning streak in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play.
Hannah Lucas singled with two outs in the third, the only hit for the Panthers (3-4, 3-3 SEI north) against Falcon pitcher Hailey Sanders.
No. 8 (4A) Oskaloosa 15, EBF 5
OSKALOOSA — Maleah Walker and Kaylee Johnson collected back-to-back two-run hits to cap a seven-run inning for the eighth-ranked Indians, erasing a brief 3-2 lead for the Rockets.
Walker matched Ava VandeWall by driving in three runs each for the Indians. Maddie Haines joined Johnson, VandeWall and Sophia Dykstra in collecting a double for Osky, going 3-3 with one RBI and joined four teammates in scoring a pair of runs.
Emma Lenox capped a two-out rally in the third, following up back-to-back hits by Madysen Wade and Emalee Davis with a three-run homer to left that gave EBF (7-7) a one-run lead.
PREP BASEBALL
Pekin 17, Louisa-Muscatine 5
LETTS — Chase Stansberry collected three hits, four RBI and four runs scored as the Panthers scored 10 times in the final two innings to clinch a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win.
Mason Juhl drove in four runs for Pekin (6-2, 6-1 SEI north) and scored twice while going 2-4 at the plate. Brady Millikin earned the win on the pitching mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits over four innings with three strikeouts while scoring three times.
Sigourney 6, Melcher-Dallas 1
MELCHER — Levi Crawford and Mason Moore combined to allow four hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters after teaming up for the first of two runs in the opening inning for the Savages.
Crawford singled in Moore before scoring the first of the sophomore's two runs in the game. Payton Schauf doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the third, giving Sigourney a 3-0 lead.
Cade Streigle doubled in Cade Molyneux in the fifth before scoring later in the inning on a two-out RBI single by Brock Halleran. Schauf added an RBI single in the sixth for Sigourney (5-4), bringing home Crawford to clinch the win.
Moulton-Udell 10, Mormon Trail 6
GARDEN GROVE — The Eagles scored five times in the third inning, helping M-U earn a second Bluegrass Conference victory.
Wrigley Shanks had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Mormon Trail. M-U (2-6, 2-5 Bluegrass) heads to Twin Cedars on Thursday.
New London 6, Van Buren County 2
NEW LONDON — Carter Allen doubled and scored twice for the Tigers, who answered a pair of runs for the Warriors with two runs in the bottom of the second to earn a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Jonah Heckenburg doubled and scored Van Buren County's first run on an RBI single by Casey Yochum. Tony Davidson scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to give the Warriors (3-3, 1-3 SEI south) a brief lead.
Oskaloosa 9, EBF 2
OSKALOOSA — Aiden Hildenbrand and Wes Wilcox both had pinch-hit two-run singles for the Indians, cooling off the red-hot Rockets in the annual Eddylooska showdown on the baseball diamond.
Tyler Miller went five innings on the mound for Osky, striking out five batters. Kalen Walker had two of EBF's four hits.
Ethan Davis and Reilly Flaig both scored runs for the Rockets. EBF (8-4) returns to South Central Conference action on Thursday against Clarke.