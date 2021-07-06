EDDYVILLE — Sarah Schutt's lead-off home run in the second inning proved to be the spark eighth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to open postseason play.
It would have been all the run support Brooklyn Bettis would need as the freshman pitcher shutout Des Moines Christian on two hits and one walk over five innings. EBF used patience at the plate to put away a Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal win over the Lions, drawing seven walks off Kaleigh Friend including five in a nine-run fourth-inning that put away an 11-0 win for the Rockets, moving EBF within two wins of a trip to the Class 3A state softball tournament.
Megan Lobberecht had a two-out RBI single in the third inning that put EBF up 2-0. Besides the walks, EBF took advantage of four wild pitches by Friend and two errors that set up the Rockets for a big inning. Bettis and Taylor Kerby each had RBI hits during the rally in the fourth that clinched the win.
EBF (26-9) will host Chariton on Friday in the 3A, Region 3 semifinals. The Chargers (11-14) beat Clarinda, 13-3, at Savage Field in Lucas County on Tuesday.
Cardinal 11, Mediapolis 1
ELDON — Four straight batters reached to open postseason play for the Comets, kicking off a five-run rally in the bottom of the first as Cardinal clinched a winning season by advancing in Class 2A, Region 7.
Caitlyn Reber singled and scored the first of Cardinal's five runs in the first as the Comets sent all nine batters to plate. Reber led off the second inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, giving the Comets a 6-0 lead.
Brinlee Ostrander followed Reber's second-inning run with a double, coming around to score the second of three runs for the freshman catcher on a pair of pitches that got away from Mediapolis catcher Tayler Schnedler. Kinsey Hissem added two run-scoring hits for the Comets (15-13), bringing in Becker in the fourth following a triple by the freshman shortstop, while Nicoa McClure added two hits, an RBI and pitched all five innings allowing just one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven batters.
Moravia 9, Seymour 5
MORAVIA — The Mohawks more than made up for a sloppy start to the postseason, scorching four straight hits to plate three runs without recording an out in the bottom of the first inning of a Class 1A, Region 3 opener.
Destiny Nathaniel drove in Isabel Hanes and Callie Benjamin with a game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the first, countering a two-out error in the top of the inning that allowed Seymour to take an early 2-0 lead. Keith followed Nathaniel's game-tying hit with a go-ahead RBI single to center, putting the Mohawks ahead 3-2.
Nathaniel drove in four runs for Moravia (17-15) while Benjamin singled in Kaelyn Robinson in the sixth, helping the Mohawks regain a four-run lead. Seymour nearly tied the score in the top of the inning on an error with two outs that allowed one run to score before Peytin Ellison recovered to throw out Menden Jellison at the plate tying to score the tying run.
Twin Cedars 11, Moulton-Udell 0
BUSSEY — Grace Bailey struck out 10 batters for the Sabers, tossing a complete-game shutout in five innings to open the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament.
Bailey added two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Twin Cedars (28-10) while Ali Mockenhaupt added two more hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Rylee Dunkin went 2-4 for the Sabers with a double and scored two runs while the Eagles (5-18) managed just one hit and one walk off Bailey.
No. 10 (4A) Fairfield 10-6, Fort Madison 0-5
FORT MADISON — Savannah Hollander collected three hits, driving in two runs and scoring twice for the 10th-ranked Trojans in the first of two Southeast Conference wins over the Bloodhounds.
Coty Engle pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the opening game, walking two batters while striking out five. Hannah Simpson added her team-leading ninth home run in game two for the Trojans while Emersyn Manley homered as part of a three-hit effort as Fairfield rallied from a three-run deficit, scoring four times in the top of the seventh to complete the conference sweep.
Fairfield (24-12, 16-4 Southeast) opens Class 4A postseason play on Saturday at home. The Trojans will host either Keokuk or Mount Pleasant in the Region 4 semifinals.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 18, HLV 2
VICTOR — Blaine Bryant delivered five hits, including a home run, while driving in six runs and scoring three times as the Comets scored seven runs in the second inning to snap an early 1-1 tie with the Warriors.
Landon Becker matched Bryant by scoring three times for the Comets, going 2-3 with two runs driven in. Drake Durflinger added two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Cardinal (12-9) opens postseason play against Pekin at Bloomfield on Saturday.
Pekin 7, Hillcrest Academy 5
PEKIN — The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring four times in the bottom of the second, before holding off the Ravens late in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Pekin (14-9, 11-5 SEI north) opens postseason play at the new West Complex in Bloomfield. The Panthers will face Cardinal in a Class 2A, Substate 6 first round contest on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Pella Christian 7, EBF 5
PELLA — Ethan Davis doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Rockets in a non-conference loss to the Eagles.
Skyler Young added two hits and an RBI for EBF. Devin Jager doubled and walked for the Rockets, scoring once and driving in two runs as EBF (22-6) scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead before Pella Christian rallied, scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth.
"We started a lot of reserves so some guys could get some rest and the young guys could get some experience," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "I'm proud of their effort. We pitched two sophomores that got some great experience and competed their tales off.
"It's always tough to lose, but when you compete with best effort and energy, you can learn from loss. They and we can grow from this."
Highland 5, Sigourney 0
HIGHLAND — Chase Shultz struck out 11 batters over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits to the Savages.
Reid Molyneux, Josh Mohr, Levi Crawford and Cade Streigle managed the only four hits for Sigourney (17-5) in the non-conference contest. Brenton Bonebrake and Connor Grinstead each collected a pair of hits for Highland while Logan Bonebrake singled and drove in two runs for the Huskies.
Fort Madison 19, Van Buren County 4
FORT MADISON — Tate Johnson tripled twice, driving in six runs for the Bloodhounds while scoring three times against the Warriors.
Treyton Bainbridge delivered an RBI single in the opening inning, helping Van Buren County (12-10) jump out to a 2-0 lead. Casey Yochum brought home two runs for the Warriors on a home run to center, cutting Fort Madison's lead to 6-4 in the third inning.
Muscatine 10, Fairfield 2
FAIRFIELD — Nate Smithburg doubled and drove in a run as part of a two-hit night for the Trojans, who could not rally after allowing six runs in the opening inning to the Muskies.
Brad Smithburg collected two hits and drove in a run for Fairfield. Brody Angstead went 1-4, scoring a run for the Trojans in the third.
Fairfield (10-16) heads to Grinnell on Thursday.