KEOKUK — The Fairfield volleyball team was on the verge of being swept out of Wright Fieldhouse on Tuesday night in a pair of Southeast Conference matches.
After falling to Burlington in 25-20, 25-18, 25-18, the Trojans trailed Keokuk 25-17, 25-20 in the final match of a conference triangular. Fairfield turned things around quickly, winning the final three sets of the night to clinch a five-set (17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12) victory over the Chiefs to secure a split.
Anna Dunlap led Fairfield against Burlington with 16 digs and five kills. Maggie Rayburn had four aces as part of a perfect 11-11 serving effort against the Grayhounds.
Olivia Jones led the Trojans at the net in the five-set win over Keokuk, collecting 11 kills and five blocks. Maddie Jones finished with a team-leading 27 assists while Danielle Breen picked up three of Fairfield's five ace serves in the match.
Fairfield (5-15, 2-3 SEC) will host the first night of the Southeast Conference tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Albia 25-21-25-25, Chariton 17-25-15-10
CHARITON — Sophie Waber led the Lady Dees with eight aces and 10 kills as Albia snapped a six-match losing streak, outscoring the Charges 50-25 in the final two decisive sets of the South Central Conference match.
Albia returns to SCC action at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25, Moravia 15-12-11
MORAVIA — Isabel Hanes picked up a pair of ace serves and six assists to lead the Mohawks in a Bluegrass Conference loss to the Saints.
Gracie Hoffman added a team-leading seven kills and two blocks at the net for Moravia. Mikayla Fritz collected 10 of Moravia's 16 digs.
Moravia (5-9, 2-2 Bluegrass) earned a split on Tuesday against two more conference opponents, winning 25-19, 25-19 against Mormon Trail before falling 25-19, 25-17 to Ankeny Christian Academy. The Mohawks head to Central Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 6.