LEON — Bill Huisman couldn't have asked for a better start on Tuesday from his young Moravia baseball team.
The Mohawks returned to Central Decatur one week after dropping a 17-7 decision to close out the regular season. The Class 1A district semifinal rematch appeared destined for a much different result when Moravia scored five runs in the very first inning.
The Cardinals, however, kept swinging away. Central Decatur scored three times in both the first and second innings, caught the Mohawks with a tying run in the third and went ahead for good with four runs in the bottom of the fourth earning an 11-7 victory.
"We gave them a pretty good game. Our defense just wasn't as sharp as we'd like," Huisman said. "Give Central Decatur credit. They hit the ball awful well."
Haden Leymaster homered and drove in five runs for Central Decatur, helping aid the comeback. Michel Evertsen added three hits, a pair of RBIs and a run scored while Matthew Boothe doubled, drove in two runs and scored four times.
Central Decatur (16-6) will host Bluegrass Conference champion Lamoni on Saturday in the 1A, District 12 final. Moravia, meanwhile, will look to build on an 8-8 season that included five wins in the final seven games of Huisman's second year at the helm of the Mohawks and 40th overall season as an Iowa high school head baseball coach.
"I'm really proud of these guys. We faced some really tough teams at the start of the season, but the kids stuck with it," Huisman said. "Lots of young guys are coming back. Our practices this season went well. We got to do a lot of things that helped us a lot.
"These guys will have a better idea what I'll expect going into next year. I'm really looking forward to next season."
Central Lee 9, Van Buren County 6
KEOSAUQUA — Three straight hits following a lead-off walk to Jonah Heckenburg set the tone for a three-run opening inning by the Warriors, who looked to end Central Lee's bid at making a return trip to the Class 2A state baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Van Buren County's 4-0 lead, however, was gone before the second inning was over. Central Lee caught the Warriors with four runs in the bottom of the second and went ahead for good with four more runs in the third, rallying for a wild postseason win over their Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivals.
Heckenburg later homered, finishing with two hits and three runs scored to pace the Warrior offense. Ryan Wolf, Treyton Bainbridge and Jackson Manning all had a pair of hits in the contest while Tony Davidson delivered a two-run double to cap a three-run opening inning for Van Buren County.
T.J. Stutes capped Central Lee's comeback, snapping a 5-5 tie with a two-run single in the third. Van Buren County ends the season with a final record of 4-8 while the Hawks (11-1) will host Mediapolis in the Class 2A, District 10 finals on Saturday.
Oskaloosa 11, Fairfield 6
FAIRFIELD — Five run-scoring hits by the Indians in the top of the third brought seven runs home in the regular-season finale for both 3A teams on Tuesday.
Colton Butler homered and drove in five runs as Oskaloosa jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Tyler Miller added a first-inning home run for the Indians, going 2-2 while driving in two runs and scoring twice against the Trojans.
Carter Ferrell and Matthew Swanson both doubled and had two hits for Fairfield. Ferrell drove in two runs while Cam Ledger walked twice and scored twice.
Both Oskaloosa (14-6) and Fairfield (4-16) open up Class 3A district tournament play on Friday. Oskaloosa heads home to host Grinnell in District 12 while Fairfield heads to Tiffin to face Clear-Creek Amana in District 10.