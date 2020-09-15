NORTH ENGLISH — Macy Hill and Kenny Cronin both came away with individual titles for the Davis County cross-country teams on Tuesday, helping lead the Mustangs to a sweep of the team championships at the English Valleys Invitational.
Back in action for the first time since opening the season at Williamsburg after having both meets at Keosauqua at Lake Fisher in Bloomfield rained out, the Mustangs kicked off a busy week with a pair of wins. Davis County will make up their home meet on Thursday before heading to the Heartland Classic hosted by Central College in Pella on Saturday.
"Our boys are still not at full strength due to sickness. Those runners will be returning very soon and that will just add to our competitiveness," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "We saw a lot of shuffling on the boys side for our top seven finish. This is a great thing to see this early in the season. I was really impressed to see Drake Hamm and Taylor Huggins perform so well."