MONROE — For the third time in four meets, the Davis County boys and girls cross-country teams both came home with championship trophies on Tuesday night.
Kenny Cronin and Carson Shively paced a nearly-perfect effort for the sixth-ranked (2A) Davis County boys with seven of the top nine runners wearing Mustang maroon and gold. Cronin edged Shively by nine seconds for the win in a time of 16:38 as Davis County beat Pella Christian by 31 points (18-49) on the new course at PCM High School.
"The course had a lot of long switchback hills that made it really challenging for our athletes," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "Our teams won all of the middle school and high school events. Our athletes have had four meets in just over a week and they are very tired right now. However, they are really firing on all cylinders and doing exceptionally well."
Mike Amsden returned from illness to place third for the Davis County boys in 17:50. Weston Shively finished fifth in 18:26, just a second ahead of Pella Christian sophomore Kaden Van Wyngarden and just three seconds behind Eagle senior Brayton Juffer.
As for the Davis County girls, the ninth-ranked (2A) Mustangs had seven runners place in the top 10, scoring 29 points to edge PCM by 13 for the team title. Addison Stuchel led Davis County with a third-place finish in a personal-best time of 21:46
"They are continuing to chop away at their spread," Husted said of the Mustang girls. "This is a really great thing to see going into the second half of our season. I have really been impressed with how our girls work together to win."
Davis County is scheduled to run on Saturday in the annual Pekin-hosted grade race at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. The format consists of eight different boys and girls races splitting runners into their respective grades in school.