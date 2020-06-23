BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team kicked off a busy second week of the season by securing their first two wins of 2020.
Caden Hill struck out 10 batters over six innings, allowing just two hits to Clarke in an 11-2 South Central Conference win for the Mustangs on Monday. The Mustangs made it two wins in two days on Tuesday, earning a 6-3 win over Albia in a game that was originally rained out last Friday.
Clay Collier went 2-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored at the top of the Mustang batting order on Monday. Carson Maeder went 2-4 and scored a run while Caden Glosser and Noah Zmolek each had a hit and drove in two runs apiece.
Dawson Townsend and Hunter Bell both had a hit and scored two runs apiece against Clarke. The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1 SCC) got off to another strong start on Tuesday against the Blue Demons, scoring five runs in the second inning.
Hill had an RBI single to kick off the five-run rally. Glosser added a two-run single with two outs. Zmolek capped the rally with a two-out run-scoring single.
Albia (1-2, 1-1 SCC) cut Davis County's lead in half in the fifth. Jaden Hugen drove in two runs with a single to left before scoring on Ashtin Brand's RBI double to center.
Kaleb Wagler struck out Eli Smith to end the rally and Trey Griffin to end the sixth, preserving Davis County's three-run lead. Zmolek kept the tying run from batting in the seventh, forcing Brand into a game-ending pop out after a game-extending single by Hugen.
Sigourney 10, Iowa Valley 3
SIGOURNEY — Josh Mohr doubled three times and drove in four runs as the Savages erased an early two-run deficit.
Cade Molyneux and Cade Streigle each doubled and drove in two runs for the Savages in the South Iowa Cedar League victory. Levi Crawford scored three times for Sigourney (2-2, 1-2 SICL).
Lamoni 10, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Bode Dykens needed just 53 pitches to complete a five-inning no-hitter as the Demons.
Clayton Morlan was the only M-U batter to reach base. Dykens hit Morlan with one out in the fourth after retiring the first 10 Eagle hitters.
Landon Gilliland went 3-4 at the plate for Lamoni, finishing a home run shy of hitting for the cycle while driving in five runs and scoring twice. M-U falls to 0-5 on the season.
Highland 9, Pekin 4
PEKIN — Connor Grinstead homered and drove in five runs for the Huskies, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings before scoring five times in the fourth.
Kennan Winn homered and drove in four runs as the Panthers scored three times in the seventh. Brady Millikin added three hits and scored twice in the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest.
Pekin (2-2, 2-1 SEI north) takes on Hillcrest Academy on Thursday.
Central Lee 6, Van Buren County 0
KEOSAUQUA — Jaden Hawk tossed a complete-game shutout on the mound for the Hawks, allowing just three hits while striking out nine batters in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Adam Boeck homered and drove in two runs for Central Lee. Evan Pohren added two hits and scored once for the Hawks.
Jonah Heckenberg, Casey Yochum and Tommy Adkins all had singles for Van Buren County (1-2, 0-2 SEI south).
Pella 10, No. 3 (3A) Centerville 2
PELLA — Merrick Mathews and Walker White collected the only two hits of the game for the Big Reds as the Little Dutch jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Nick Grandia and Cole Hillman each had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Little Dutch. Mason Wittmer pitched into the fifth inning, shutting out the Big Reds (1-1) over the first four innings.
No. 10 (2A) Mid-Prairie 12, Fairfield 2
WELLMAN — Nine different players drove in a run for the 10th-ranked Golden Hawks while eight different players scored in the non-conference victory over the Trojans.
Brad Smithburg homered to put Fairfield (2-3) on the board in the fourth inning. Nate Smithburg drove in Elan Ledger, briefly pulling Fairfield within 5-2.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 11 (4A) Fairfield 5-11, Burlington 2-4
FAIRFIELD — Coty Engle and Shay Drish each drove in two runs late in an opening-game win for the 11th-ranked Trojans before rallying in game two, scoring five times in the fifth to clinch a sixth straight Southeast Conference win.
Hannah Simpson hammered a two-run homer for the Trojans in the fifth inning of game two. The sophomore first baseman scored earlier in the nightcap on a wild pitch and drove in a run with a single in the sixth to seal the conference sweep.
Fairfield (6-1, 6-0 SEC) heads to Mount Pleasant for a conference doubleheader on Thursday.
Pekin 12, Highland 4
RIVERSIDE — After finally snapping a string of 23 consecutive innings without a run, the Panthers stayed hot at the plate on the way to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Pekin (1-3, 1-2 SEI north) erased a 3-1 deficit on Emi Zook's two-run game-tying single in the third inning. The Panthers then scored six times with two outs in the fourth with run-scoring hits by Zook, Allison Bainbridge and Kylie Davis helping Pekin build a 9-3 lead.
Bainbridge led Pekin with three hits and matched Zook with three runs driven. The Panthers will look for a second straight victory on Thursday at home against Hillcrest Academy.
Sigourney 16, Iowa Valley 2
SIGOURNEY — Kaylee Weber homered, drove in four runs and scored twice as the Savages (4-1, 3-1 SICL) routed the Tigers, putting away a three-inning win with a 10-run rally in the second.
Megan Stuhr tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored three times in the South Iowa Cedar League win. Madi Richard added a double, two RBI and three runs scored for Sigourney.
Twin Cedars 17, Moravia 0
MORAVIA — Rylee Dunkin doubled, tripled, drove in five runs and scored three times as the Sabers shutout the Mohawks in Bluegrass Conference play.
Grace Bailey tripled and drove in five runs for Twin Cedars while allowing just two hits over seven innings in the pitching circle.
Mikayla Fritz and Destiny Nathaniel both singled for the Mohawks (1-3, 1-2 Bluegrass).
No. 13 (3A) WBND 10, Cardinal 2
ELDON — Six errors by the Comet defense aided the Falcons, who collected 18 hits in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Maddie Cloke collected both hits for Cardinal (2-2, 1-2 SEI South). Cloke and Caitlyn Reber each scored in the third inning, briefly tying the game at 2-2.
Lauren Summers struck out 13 batters over seven innings for WBND. Reagan Engberg led the Falcons with four hits, driving in a run and scoring twice at the top of the batting order.
Central Lee 6, Van Buren County 1
DONNELLSON — Run-scoring hits by Daly Brisby and Shanna Buford had run-scoring hits in the bottom of the first to answer an RBI hit by Annabell Cormier in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division clash.
Ally Campbell and Chelsey Huff both doubled for Van Buren County (3-3, 1-1 SEI south). Isabel Mannine, Kadence Nusbaum and Brooklyn Cormier also collected singles for the Warriors.
Lamoni 13, Moulton-Udell 4
MOULTON — Malori Leanard homered twice, drove in five runs and scored twice for the Demons in the Bluegrass Conference win.
The Eagles (0-4, 0-3 Bluegrass) bounced back after being shut out by Seymour eighth-grader Gracie Peck to end the first week of the season, collecting seven hits against Lamoni. Lexi Smith matched teammate Karsyn Sebolt with a pair of singles while scoring a pair of runs.
Clarke 4, Davis County 2
OSCEOLA — Rachel McFarland had one of four home runs hit during Monday night’s South Central Conference clash between the Mustangs and Indians.
McFarland’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth pulled Davis County (0-3, 0-2 SCC) within 3-2. Clarke, however, held on at home thanks a trio of solo homers from Kiaya Dunbar, Emma Bolton and Astazia Watson.
Davis County returns to the diamond on Wednesday to host Cardinal.