BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team kicked off a busy second week of the season by securing their first two wins of 2020.
Caden Hill struck out 10 batters over six innings, allowing just two hits to Clarke in an 11-2 South Central Conference win for the Mustangs on Monday. The Mustangs made it two wins in two days on Tuesday, earning a 6-3 win over Albia in a game that was originally rained out last Friday.
Clay Collier went 2-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored at the top of the Mustang batting order on Monday. Carson Maeder went 2-4 and scored a run while Caden Glosser and Noah Zmolek each had a hit and drove in two runs apiece.
Dawson Townsend and Hunter Bell both had a hit and scored two runs apiece against Clarke. The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1 SCC) got off to another strong start on Tuesday against the Blue Demons, scoring five runs in the second inning.
Hill had an RBI single to kick off the five-run rally. Glosser added a two-run single with two outs. Zmolek capped the rally with a two-out run-scoring single.
Albia (1-2, 1-1 SCC) cut Davis County's lead in half in the fifth. Jaden Hugen drove in two runs with a single to left before scoring on Ashtin Brand's RBI double to center.
Kaleb Wagler struck out Eli Smith to end the rally and Trey Griffin to end the sixth, preserving Davis County's three-run lead. Zmolek kept the tying run from batting in the seventh, forcing Brand into a game-ending pop out after a game-extending single by Hugen.
Clarke 4, Davis County 2
OSCEOLA — Rachel McFarland had one of four home runs hit during Monday night’s South Central Conference clash between the Mustangs and Indians.
McFarland’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth pulled Davis County (0-3, 0-2 SCC) within 3-2. Clarke, however, held on at home thanks a trio of solo homers from Kiaya Dunbar, Emma Bolton and Astazia Watson.
Davis County returns to the diamond on Wednesday to host Cardinal.