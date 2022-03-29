WEST BURLINGTON — The Pekin girls track and field team made the most of their first trip outdoors this season, winning the Class B championship on Tuesday with 164 points at the West Burlington Falcon Relays.
The Panthers won nine events during meet, including four of the seven relay races. Pekin posted winning times of 2:04.99 in the sprint medley relay, 4:54.83 in the distance medley, 1:58.85 in the 4x200 and 11:07.37 in the 4x800.
Kerrigan Pope, a state medalist at state as a junior and a state indoor champion earlier this month in the shot put, picked up the win on Tuesday in the event with a throw of 35 feet and 11 inches. Pope swept the throws, winning the discus with a toss of 111 feet and one inch to lead a 1-2 sweep for Pekin in the event with Emma Phillips posting the second-best throw in Class B reaching 81 feet and nine inches.
The Fairfield Trojans, meanwhile, placed third among the larger-school Class A teams with 122 points. Kelsey Pacha and Anna Dunlap, both state championship hopefuls this season, produced the top two times in the 100-meter hurdles on Tuesday with Pacha edging Dunlap by .34 seconds with a winning time of 15.81.
Mallory Lyon added a win for Fairfield in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:14.33. Danielle Breen picked up the first outdoor win in the field for the Trojans, claiming the long jump title topping 15 feet by half-an-inch on Tuesday.
The Trojans, like the Panthers, also found success in relay races at West Burlington. Lyon, Pacha and Dunlap joined Kiya Robertson in securing the top overall time in the sprint medley relay (1:57.22) while Breen joined Coty Engle, Addison Ferrel and Maddie Jones in producing a time of 4:51.04 to take the Class A distance medley relay title.
Audrey Fariss and Lauren Derscheid were part of three wins for Pekin in Class B, running the opening two legs of the 4x800 and distance medley relays. Fariss added a win in the 800-meter run, posting a 2:50.14 time in the half-mile race, while Derscheid won the 1,500 meters in 5:40.98.
Claire Roth, Lilly Reneker, Mackenzie Dahlstrom and Sarah Eubanks were all part of two relay wins for Pekin in the outdoor openers. Kayse Miller anchored the 4x200 relay for Pekin, running with Roth, Reneker and Eubanks while Lauren Steigleder joined Fariss, Derscheid and Eubanks in winning the 4x800 relay race.