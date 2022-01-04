CHARITON — Brooks Moore led a balanced attack for the Rockets with a game-high 24 points as EBF jumped out to a 28-4 lead on the way to a fourth straight South Central Conference win.
Ethan Davis added 13 points for the Rockets, part of an offensive attack that included 11 different players scoring at least two or more points.
"Everyone contributed," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "It was a good team win."
EBF (5-2, 4-0 SCC) heads to Centerville on Friday after making up a key conference clash with Knoxville on Thursday.
Pekin 59, Highland 49
RIVERSIDE — Ben Ehret and Luke Long each scored a team-leading 17 points for the Panthers in a successful return from the holiday break. Pekin jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and continued to build on the advantage over the next 16 minutes before holding off the Huskies in the fourth quarter of Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Colton Comstock scored 11 points for Pekin. Chase Schultz led Highland with a game-high 18 points, helping the Huskies get as close as 55-47 late in the contest, while Conner Grinstead scored 15.
Pekin (3-6, 3-4 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Friday.
Moravia 67, Orient-Macksburg 20
ORIENT — The Mohawks returned to the hardwood for the first time out of the holiday break, rolling past the Bulldogs in Bluegrass Conference play to a sixth straight win.
Moravia (8-1, 6-0 Bluegrass) continue their pursuit of a conference title at home on Friday night against Murray before stepping out of conference to welcome in Centerville on Saturday.
Lynnville-Sully 59, Sigourney 46
SIGOURNEY — Despite a career-high 30 points from Levi Crawford, the Savages could not hold off a second-half run by the Hawks in a South Iowa Cedar League loss.
Ethan Shifflett added 11 points for Sigourney, helping build a five-point halftime lead. Lynnville-Sully rallied in the second half as the Savages struggled to generate consistent offense in the final 16 minutes.
Sigourney (5-4, 4-4 SICL) heads to Colfax-Mingo for league play on Friday before heading to Pekin for a non-conference clash on Saturday.
Knoxville 86, Centerville 69
CENTERVILLE — Four players scored in double figures for the Big Reds, leading to a season-best 69 points scored in a South Central Conference loss to the Panthers.
Brody Tuttle led the balanced attack for Centerville with 18 points. Isaac Byrd added 17 points, Ryan Sinnott continued his stellar play with a 16-point effort and Connor Stephens poured in 13 points for the Big Reds.
Centerville (1-10, 1-4 SCC) hosts conference-leading EBF on Friday.
Clarke 82, Davis County 53
OSCEOLA — Jack Cooley led the Indians with 20 points, helping to put the Mustangs away in South Central Conference action despite a 25-point effort from Dalton Reeves.
Davis County (4-4, 2-3 SCC) heads to Chariton for conference action on Friday before hosting Central Decatur in a non-conference contest on Saturday.
Ankeny Christian 94, Moulton-Udell 23
ANKENY — Braydin Shaffer led Moulton-Udell with seven points while Mason Hackathorn added six in a Bluegrass Conference loss that saw Ankeny Christian jump out to a 35-2 lead after just one quarter.
M-U (0-10, 0-8 Bluegrass) heads to Mormon Trail for a conference contest on Friday after making a non-conference trip to Schuyler County (MO) on Thursday.
Danville 46, Cardinal 37
DANVILLE — The Bears used a 19-6 run during what proved to be a rough second quarter for the Comets to take control of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Cardinal (6-4, 4-3 SEI south) hosts Central Lee on Friday.
West Burlington 81, Van Buren County 42
WEST BURLINGTON — Jackson Manning led the Warriors with 15 points against a balanced attack that featured 10 different scorers for the Falcons in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss.
Van Buren County (1-7, 1-6 SEI south) hosts Danville on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis County 50, Clarke 40
OSCEOLA — Sophia Young led the Mustangs on a second-half tear, scoring 13 points and collecting six of Davis County's 21 steals helping to spark a 22-point third quarter surge in South Central Conference action.
Macy Hill added 11 points for Davis County, sinking all four free throw attempts to help salt away the win. Briley Lough nearly produced a double-double for the Mustangs with nine points and seven rebounds.
Davis County (7-3, 2-2 SCC) heads to Chariton on Friday for a key conference clash before welcoming in Central Decatur on Saturday.
EBF 59, Chariton 39
CHARITON — Whitney Klyn led the Rockets with a double-double, scoring 25 points while hauling in 13 rebounds in a win that puts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont right back in the thick of the South Central Conference championship hunt.
Molly Shafer added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. McKenzie Snook led Chariton with 18 points, but were stymied offensively as EBF used 16 steals to pull away from the Chargers throughout the contest
"We played well defensively, which helped when we struggled at times offensively," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We had 31 turnovers ourselves. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball."
EBF (8-2, 3-1 SCC) will head to Centerville on Friday after making up a contest with Knoxville Thursday seeking to take over the conference lead with consecutive wins.
Pekin 56, Highland 52
RIVERSIDE — Despite playing most of the second half with four fouls, Kerrigan Pope lifted the Panthers to the finish line on Tuesday night scoring 20 points including a two putbacks that led to five consecutive points in the final minute rallying Pekin from a late 48-46 deficit.
Taylor Gambell scored 13 points for the Panthers before fouling out. Sarah Eubanks scored all six of her points by knocking down a pair of key 3-pointers in the third quarter of the tense Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest.
Dani Laughlin led Highland with 18 points on the night, 10 of which came in the second half. Sarah Burton finished with 13 points for the Huskies while Abbi Stransky scored 11.
Pekin (3-6, 2-5 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Friday night before welcoming in Sigourney for a non-conference battle of Keokuk County rivals on Saturday.
Moravia 35, Orient-Macksburg 25
ORIENT — After managing just two points in the opening eight minutes on Tuesday, the Mohawks broke through midway through a battle of winless Bluegrass Conference foes outscoring the Bulldogs 24-7 over the next 16 minutes to secure the first win of the season.
Moravia (1-8, 1-4 Bluegrass) returns home for a conference contest with Murray on Friday before turning around to host Appanoose County rival Centerville in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon.
Ankeny Christian 39, Moulton-Udell 38 (OT)
ANKENY — Despite a 21-point effort from Adriana Howard and a 13-2 lead after one quarter, Moulton-Udell could not hold off the Eagles in a Bluegrass Conference overtime thriller on Tuesday.
M-U (2-8, 1-5 Bluegrass) returns from a Thursday trip to Missouri to face Schuyler County by traveling to Garden Grove on Friday to face Mormon Trail in conference action.
Danville 55, Cardinal 39
DANVILLE — Allie Cloke led Cardinal with 10 points while Emma Becker scored eight for the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Bears.
Danville pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Cardinal 15-2 to open a 28-12 halftime lead. Despite scoring 27 points in the second half, the Comets failed to overcome 32 turnovers throughout the contest.
"We dug ourselves a hole we couldn't climb out of," Cardinal head girls basketball coach Chris Becker said. "The girls played hard and responded after halftime. We had very good bench play that has been really giving us a boost."
Cardinal (3-8, 1-7 SEI south) hosts Central Lee on Friday.
Knoxville 41, Centerville 29
CENTERVILLE — Brittany Bacorn led the Panthers with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Redettes went cold down the stretch, managing just five points on two made field goals in the fourth quarter leading to Centerville's first South Central Conference loss of the season.
Mickey Stephens and Rhegan McDanolds each scored eight points to lead the Redettes. Centerville missed 17 of 18 shots from 3-point range in the contest and struggled from the free-throw line for the second straight night, hitting just 2-9 against Knoxville after going 11-25 from the line on Monday against Fairfield.
Centerville (8-2, 4-1 SCC) hosts EBF on Friday in what could be a battle for the outright conference lead.
Lynnville-Sully 39, Sigourney 35
SIGOURNEY — Despite 11 points and seven rebounds from Josephine Moore, the Savages could not take down the Hawks in a South Iowa Cedar League battle that went down to the final minute.
Erin Dawson came off the bench to add 10 points for Sigourney. The Hawks were able to score in the final 30 seconds to snap a late tie.
"We fought hard all night, battled some major foul trouble early and had a chance late in the game," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said. "They made a few more plays down the stretch. Our foul shooting was not good but we still had our chances."
Sigourney (4-6, 3-5 SICL) heads to Colfax-Mingo on Friday for league action before heading to Pekin for a non-conference battle of Backyard rivals on Saturday.
West Burlington 58, Van Buren County 33
WEST BURLINGTON — Zoe Best led the Warriors with 12 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss. Abbey Bence led the Falcons with 30 points as West Burlington pulled away in the second quarter, scoring all 12 points in the period to open a 25-8 halftime lead.
Van Buren County (2-7, 2-6 SEI south) hosts Danville on Friday.