BLOOMFIELD — After scoring wins over two of the top teams in Class 3A, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont held off a late charge on the road by Davis County in a clash of South Central Conference rivals.
Kalen Walker reached base four times and scored four times, helping the Rockets get the third week of the baseball season off to a strong start. EBF scored three times in the first inning and held off a late charge by the Mustangs, earning an 11-8 win at the Davis County Fairgrounds.
The Rockets won for the eighth time in the past 10 games. The only two losses in that stretch were to Mid-Prairie, the eighth-ranked team in Class 2A, and Central DeWitt who became the top-ranked team in 3A on Monday. EBF (8-3, 2-1 SCC) bounced back to split doubleheaders with both Mid-Prairie and Central DeWitt, including a 2-1 win on Saturday in the final game for the Sabers before moving from No. 2 to No. 1 in the most recent Iowa High School statewide baseball rankings.
Davis County (3-5, 1-3 SCC) issued six walks and committed eight errors to aid EBF's offense. Clay Collier doubled and had one of Davis County's two home runs in the sixth inning, helping the Mustangs rally after falling behind 11-4 in the top of the sixth.
Dalton Reeves singled in Gavin McCall with one out in the sixth, bringing the tying run to the plate fo the Mustangs. Logan McCrea, who drove in two runs at the plate and scored EBF's 11th run on Austin Johnson's RBI single, retired Caedyn Glosser on a line out to second before forcing Jesse Bonner to pop out, ending Davis County's last threat.
Cardinal 14, Twin Cedars 9
BUSSEY — Run-scoring hits by Blaine Bryant and Hunter Dossey helped the Comets put four runs on the board in the very first inning.
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Dawson Lewis and Logan Chickering helped Cardinal build an early 7-1 lead, helping the Comets withstand a five-run rally by the Sabers in the bottom of the second. Lewis finished with three hits, including a second double, while Bryant added an RBI single to right as the Comets (3-3) opened a six-run lead in the fifth.
Chickering matched Lewis with a pair of doubles, driving in two runs. Peyton Johnson went 2-3 at the plate for Cardinal, scoring three times in the non-conference road win.
Pekin 8, Lone Tree 5
PEKIN — Three-run rallies in the first and fifth innings helped the Panthers hold off the Lions in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
Brady Millikin had three hits to pace the offense for Pekin (5-2, 5-1 SEI north) at the top of the batting order. Kennan Winn added two hits, drove in two runs and scored once for the Panthers.
Sigourney 16, Belle Plaine 3
SIGOURNEY — Brock Halleran collected two hits and drove in three runs for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Plainsmen.
Sigourney's patience at the plate paid off as the Savages (4-4, 4-3 SICL) coaxed 14 walks out of Belle Plaine pitching. Payton Schauf singled and drove in three runs for Sigourney while Mason Moore reached and scored three times.
Chariton 11, Albia 7
CHARITON — Six runs on six hits in the fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Chargers in a South Central Conference win over the Blue Demons at Millage Field.
Jaden Hugen doubled and scored twice while going 3-4 at the plate for Albia. Eli Smith added three hits and scored one of three runs for the Blue Demon runs in the top of the seventh.
Albia (1-7, 1-3 SCC) returns home Thursday to host eighth-ranked (3A) Centerville.
Fort Madison 7-8, Fairfield 0-5
FAIRFIELD — After managing just six singles in game one, the Trojans came alive early at the plate in game two of a varsity doubleheader with Fort Madison.
The Bloodhounds rallied from a 3-0 deficit in game two, scoring three times in the fourth to take the lead for good. The Trojans doubled their hit total in the nightcap with Nate Smithburg going 3-4, including a double, to finish off a four-hit doubleheader for Fairfield.
Max Weaton went 2-4 in the second game for Fairfield (2-7, 2-5 Southeast), driving in two runs. The Bloodhounds remained unbeaten in conference play with six straight wins.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 3 (3A) Albia 9, Chariton 1
CHARITON — The Lady Dees became the only area summer sports team to win the first 10 games of the season. Albia pounded out five doubles with Alex Beard collecting three hits in the South Central Conference win.
Mackenna Jones doubled in three runs in the fourth inning, giving Albia an 8-0 lead. Jones later relieved Jena Lawrence in the pitching circle, matching Lawrence with six strikeouts while allowing Chariton's only run on four hits over the final three innings.
Danica Workman singled and scored three times against the Chargers. Meghan Jones, Makenna Ross and Abigail Martin added doubles and scored single runs for the third-ranked Lady Dees (10-0, 4-0 SCC) at Savage Field.
Davis County 9, EBF 5
BLOOMFIELD — Jalee Lough's two-run single in the fourth inning put the Mustangs ahead to stay. Sydney Henderson and Madison Dunlavy added run-scoring hits later in the inning, helping Davis County score a South Central Conference upset.
Megan Lobberecht and Emma Lenox both had solo home runs for the Rockets, helping erase an early 4-1 Davis County lead. Sarah Schutt doubled in two game-tying runs for EBF in the fourth before Eleanor Breon's RBI single gave the Rockets (7-6, 2-3 SCC) a brief lead.
Hannah Schooley doubled and scored two runs for the Mustangs. Davis County (2-4, 2-3 SCC) hosts Central Lee on Thursday.
Centerville 4-6, Central Lee 3-1
CENTERVILLE — After giving up three runs in the very first inning, the Redettes allowed just two more runs over the final 13 innings on the way to a non-conference varsity doubleheader sweep of the Hawks.
Claire Mathews kicked off Centerville's rally in game one, drilling a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Emily Zintz completed the comeback with a two-run single to left that put the Redettes up 4-3 in fourth inning of the opener.
Mathews doubled twice in game two, adding three more hits while picking up the win in the pitching circle. Taylor Shinn doubled and had two hits for Centerville (5-2) while driving in two runs in the nightcap.
No. 10 (4A) Fairfield 10-12, Fort Madison 2-0
FORT MADISON — The 10th-ranked Trojans remained perfect in Southeast Conference play, easily sweeping another varsity doubleheader with 22 runs in just 10 innings.
Fairfield (12-1, 10-0 SEC) drew 15 walks in the doubleheader, including eight walks in game two. Shay Drish had two hits and scored three runs in the nightcap for the Trojans while Hannah Simpson added two hits, four RBI and a run scored.
Allison Rebling earned the win in the pitching circle in game one, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters. At the plate, Rebling brought in three runs for Fairfield going 1-4 with a double.
Pekin 7, Lone Tree 2
LONE TREE — The Panthers used small ball to take the lead for good with a pair of unearned runs in the third inning before putting away the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win with a four-run rally in the fifth.
Allison Bainbridge singled and drove in two runs, giving Pekin a 4-1 lead. Kylie Davis added an RBI double later in the fifth for the Panthers (3-3, 3-2 SEI north) while Remi Duwa added a run-scoring single in the sixth, backing up twin sister Cari Duwa in the pitching circle.
Van Buren County 8, Holy Trinity 1
FORT MADISON — Isabel Manning, Lexi Jirak and Chelsey Huff proved to be a potent top third of the batting order for the Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Crusaders.
Manning, Jirak and Huff all had two hits and drove in two runs for Van Buren County (5-4, 1-3 SEI south) with Manning scoring the first of three runs on an RBI double by Jirak in the first inning. The Warriors put the game away in the seventh, scoring four times on a two-run homer by Manning, an RBI single by Huff and a run-scoring single to left by Ella Jirak.
Sigourney 10, Belle Plaine 0
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin tossed a two-hit, six-inning shut out, striking out a career-high 14 batters in the South Iowa Cedar League win for the Savages.
Megan Stuhr and Kaylee Weber both homered and drove in three runs for Sigourney (8-1, 7-1 SICL) while Goodwin added a two hits and two runs driven in. Macy Fisch singled three times and scored once.