PLEASANTVILLE — Lillie Hynick had a breakout game, scoring a career-high 17 points including a trio of 3-pointers as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont earned a 50-34 win over Pleasantville in the first road game of the season for the Rockets.
EBF (2-1) never looked back after outscoring the Trojans 16-5 in the second quarter. Whitney Klyn reached double figures for the third straight game, recording a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets.
"I thought we came out and played well in the second half. We handled their pressure, especially late in the third quarter and early in the fourth," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We were able to extend out lead by finishing at the end of the break.
"We were in foul trouble throughout the night and out bench stepped up. We cut down on turnovers. I thought we handled playing back-to-back games really well."
EBF opens South Central Conference play on Friday, Dec. 4 at Albia.
Davis County 62, Grand View Christian 40
ANKENY — Macy Hill scored a team-leading 16 points as the Mustangs bounced back from a season-opening weekend loss at New London, scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter to open a 25-6 lead against the Thunder.
Sophia Young added 14 points for Davis County, including 10 in the first half as the Mustang built a 41-21 lead. Jalee Lough scored 12 points to help head coach Jeff Graves earn his first varsity high school win since coaching the Mustang boys basketball team.
Davis County (1-1) is scheduled to host Fort Madison on Monday before heading to Oskaloosa next Tuesday night.
Van Buren County 58, Danville 22
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning led the Warriors with 17 points as the Warriors used a dominant defensive start, outscoring the Bears 14-0 in the opening quarter, to secure a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win in the season opener for both teams.
Van Buren County (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Central Lee in an early-season showdown of conference hopefuls next Tuesday.