CENTERVILLE — Back on the court for the first time in a week, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont picked right back up where they left off on Tuesday.
Emalee Davis had a team-leading 24 digs and four aces on a perfect 18-18 serving effort as the Rockets secured a 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 South Central Conference road win at Centerville. The match was the first competition in any sport for the Rockets after halting extra-curricular activities last week after multiple students began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. One student and 13 staff tested positive initially with 31 other students under quarantine.
"We started off the match with a lead throughout, but made too many errors that allowed Centerville to creep back on us," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "This seemed the pattern in all three sets we won. In the second set that we lost, we were flat with no intensity. Centerville took off with a big lead and we couldn't catch back up.
"Once we raised our intensity level and started communicating more, our level of play increased."
Brooke Shafer led EBF at the net with nine kills. Paige Harter was a perfect 6-6 on attacks and had a team-leading four blocks on defense. Cooper Champoux set up Rocket hitters with a team-best 12 assists in the win.
"We did a great job of blocking along with tough seving," Genskow said. "We struggle finding a consistent rhythm for the up-tempo style we should be playing at the varsity level. We will continue to work with our setters to establish consistency and strive for the confidence level needed to be successful."
EBF will finally host a match for the first time this season. After having to postpone last Thursday's meeting with Pella Christian, the two teams will play on this Thursday night in Eddyville. Masks and facial coverings will be required for those planning to attend.
Van Buren County 25-25-25, Cardinal 21-20-22
KEOSAUQUA — Chelsey Huff led the Warriors with eight kills and seven ace serves in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Comets.
Isabel Manning added 23 assists while Kadence Nasbaum had 17 digs for the Warriors. Ella Jirak and Shea Scott each added seven kills, helping Van Buren County own a 30-16 advantage in winners at the net while Huff gave the Warriors a 14-8 edge in aces over Cardinal.
Trista Benedict led the Comets with four aces, two blocks and six kills in the match. Elizabeth Lett had 18 of Cardinal's 50 digs while Olivia Pilcher had all 12 assists for the Comets.
Cardinal (2-3, 0-1 SEI south) hosts WACO on Thursday night while Van Buren County (3-2, 1-1 SEI south) heads to Central Lee.
Davis County 25-25-25, Chariton 14-16-14
CHARITON — Davis County picked up the first of what head coach Brooke Mason hopes will be several wins this week inside the Charger Dome, sweeping the Chargers in the first South Central Conference match of the season.
Sophia Young led the Mustangs at the net with eight kills on 20-21 hitting. Morgan Petefish added seven kills and was a perfect 12-12 on the attack.
Briley Lough led Davis County in serving, going 19-20 with eight aces. Kara Greiner picked up a team-high 10 digs while Chloe Fetcho dished out a team-leading 29 assists.
The Mustangs (5-6) return to Lucas County on Saturday for the Chariton tournament. The two-time defending champions will face Interstate 35 (0-4), Wayne (1-2) and Southeast Warren (6-0) in pool play.
Fairfield 25-25-26, Washington 19-15-24
FAIRFIELD — Anna Dunlap paced a balanced attack at the net for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference sweep of the winless Demons, driving home 12 of Fairfield's 34 kills coming from seven different players.
Brynley Allison and Maddie Jones found the Trojan hitters throughout the night. Allison recorded a team-best 17 assists while Jones added 11 more in the sweep.
Kiya Robertson was the only Fairfield player to serve up a pair of ace serves. Defensively, Mallory Lyon had four blocks including three solo stuffs at the net while Danielle Breen collected 15 digs for the Trojans.
Fairfield (3-1, 1-0 SEC) heads to the Linn-Mar Tournament on Saturday. The Trojans are scheduled to face Marion (6-1), Dubuque Hempstead (7-0-1) and Davenport Assumption (3-0).
Pekin 25-25-28, Columbus 12-15-26
PEKIN — Allison Bainbridge delivered a team-leading eight kills at the net and five ace serves, helping secure the Panthers first Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win of the season.
Erika Coleman added 14 assists for Pekin in the sweep. Claire Roth collected six of Pekin's 25 digs on defense.
Pekin (4-4, 1-1 SEI north) will host Hillcrest Academy next Tuesday night.