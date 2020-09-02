WILLIAMSBURG — Back in Williamsburg for the first time since qualifying for both the girls and boys state cross-country meet in Class 2A, the Davis County Mustangs finished second at Williamsburg in the season-opening invitational meet.
The Raiders edged out the top-ranked Mustang boys by five points (38-43) while the seventh-ranked Davis County girls also posted a second-place showing with 80 points. The second-ranked (2A) Williamsburg girls finished off a team title sweep for the home team with five runners placing in the top 10, scoring 26 points on Tuesday.
Kenny Cronin edged out Davis County teammate Carson Shively by 12 seconds to win the boys race in a time of 16:45. Mike Amsden added a ninth-place run for the Mustangs in 18:37.8.
Brody Humphrey placed 14th for the Davis County boys in 19:08.2. Williamsburg ultimately edged out Davis County thanks to four runners placing in the top 10, allowing Trey O'Neil to clinch the team title with a 15th-place finish in 19:21, finishing two places and 12 seconds ahead of Mustang senior Weston Shively.
Macy Hill led the Davis County girls with a sixth-place run of 21:01. Addison Stuchel finished 11th for the Mustangs in 21:53 while Makayla Bachman finished 15th in 22:40.7.
Davis County will host the Lake Fisher Invitational on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
EBF 25-25-25, Clarke 20-6-17
OSCEOLA — Brooke Shafer led Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with eight kills and four ace serves as the Rockets swept Clarke to open South Central Conference play on Tuesday.
Shafer matched Emalee Davis with a team-leading eight digs and joined Cooper Champoux in producing a team-leading four blocks. Champoux added 12 assists for the Rockets in the sweep.
"We passed the ball well and took advantage of free balls to run a quicker offense," EBF head volleyball coach Gladys Genskow said. "Serving was a key for us. The girls were aggressive and hitting many of their spots. It was good to see that the girls played with intensity the entire match.
EBF (4-3, 1-0 SCC) will host Pella Christian on Parents Night for the Rocket volleyball team on Thursday night.
"We will work on some key aspects of our game where we are giving up points at practice," Genskow said.